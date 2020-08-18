Mary Hughes
Mary Eloise Hughes, of Pikeville, Ky., died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at her residence.
She was born to Abel Hughes and Hettie Charles Hughes. She attended Pikeville Public Schools and graduated from Pikeville High School in 1945. For many years, she worked as a secretary-bookkeeper.
She was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Pikeville for over 75 years. She was a member of the Daughters of American Revolution (DAR) for over 65 years. She was recognized as a Master Gardener. She was thankful for her family, close friends and caregivers.
Private funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home Chapel with Scot Robinson officiating. Burial followed at the mausoleum at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Memorials may be given to: First Presbyterian Church, 508 Cedar Creek Rd., Pikeville, KY 41501, or, Hettie Charles Hughes and Abel Hughes Scholarship Fund with the University of Pikeville, 147 Sycamore Street, Pikeville, KY 41501.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Gene” Johnson
Gale R. "Gene" Johnson, 80, of Weddington Branch Road, Pikeville, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Sept. 20, 1939, the son of the late James Howard Johnson and Nora Belcher Johnson.
He was a believer of the Freewill Baptist Faith and a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Johnson.
He is survived by one son, Howard Rondell Johnson; one brother, Paul R. Potter; one grandson, Tyler Johnson (Dreama Kinder); and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Plennie G. Sawyers officiating. Burial will follow at the Big Hackneys Creek Cemetery, Mouthcard. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Margaret Scalf
Margaret May Scalf, 89, of Collins Highway, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, May 3, 1931, the daughter of the late Luke Slone and Gladys Salyer Slone.
She was a retired clerk for G.C. Murphy in Pikeville and a member of the Fords Branch Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Scalf; and one sister, Mary Francis Kinder.
She is survived by two daughters, Teresa Little (Gary) and Denise Thomas (Eric); one sister, Imel Little; two step-grandchildren, Cory Little and Joe Little; three step-great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Tackett officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Spradlin
Mary M. Spradlin, 93, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard.
She was born at Coal Run, Oct. 20, 1926, the daughter of the late Earl and Della (Endicott) Edmonds.
She was a retired Texaco plant secretary and a longtime member of the Coal Run Church of Christ.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Scott Spradlin, on June 8, 2019.
She is survived by her sister, Ruth Price, of Pikeville; and two nieces, Deborah Martin, of Northville, Mich., and Susan Newsom, of Pikeville.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Bliffen and Trey Mouton officiating. The elders and deacons of the Coal Run Church of Christ served as pallbearers. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coal Run Church of Christ, 149 Church St., Pikeville, KY, 41501.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Charles Staton
Charles Edgar Staton, 85, of Moneta, Va., formerly of Forest Hills, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Lester officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Ellene Sword
Ellene Justice Sword, 88, of Island Creek, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
The youngest of nine children, she was born at Raccoon Creek, Pikeville, May 6, 1932, a daughter of the late Tom and Ollie Maynard Justice.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Marvin B. Sword; her sisters, Nancy Justice, Bertha Goff, Quincy Mims, Quella Rousson and Avonelle Blackburn; and her brothers, Reapord, Raymond and Harold Justice.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice Sword Way (Greg); her grandsons, Austin Way (Christina), Andrew Way and Gregory Way (Jacqueline); her great-grandson, (Trip); numerous nieces and nephews; her special friends, Dean and Kim Smith; her caregivers, Sharon Hall and Laura Mullins; and scores of friends.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church for nearly 75 years.
She graduated from Pikeville High School and Pikeville College. She enjoyed a long career as an elementary teacher at various Pike County Schools, with nearly 20 years as a first-grade teacher at Mullins School, from where she retired in 1983. Nearly everywhere she went around Pikeville, she would see a former student who wanted a few minutes to reminisce with ‘Miss Sword.’ She remembered every student and shared a special story about each one.
Other than teaching, her greatest joy was sharing time with family and friends. She loved cooking big meals, designing and sewing beautiful quilts, creating craft projects with ladies at the Pike County Homemaker’s, gatherings with the retired teachers group, Sunday lunch with her friends from church, summer visits from nieces and nephews and precious memories made with her grandsons. She had a kind, compassionate, loving, and patient spirit that spread joy among everyone she encountered.
She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m until 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, and from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m. at the J. W. Call & Son Funeral Home, Hambley Boulevard, Pikeville. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of J. W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
For those who prefer donations instead of flowers, contributions may be made to: Grace Baptist Church, 160 Grace Trail, Pikeville, KY 41501, or, the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Heart and Vascular Institute, % St. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Country Boy” Williams
Vernon Ray Williams, 87, of Road Branch, Pikeville, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, May 11, 1933, to his parents the late Delmer Williams and Easter Smith Williams.
He was the Pastor of Sookeys Creek Freewill Baptist Church and was a retired truck driver, known as "Country Boy." He served his country honorably in the United States Army and earned an Honorable Discharge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Williams; one son, Glen Ray Williams; and one sister, Faye Williams.
He is survived by one son, Brian Williams; his dear friend, Sharon Mounts; his daughter-in-law, Teresa Williams; two grandchildren, Sabrina Akers and Katie Eleazer; two great-grandchildren, Brooke Akers and Theo Akers; and many nieces, nephews and a host of brothers and sisters in the Lord.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Sookeys Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Frankie Bryant and James Justice officiating. Burial followed at the Damron Cemetery, Sookeys Creek, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Herbert Winstead
Herbert Clark Winstead, 71, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
He was born at Virgie, Sept. 4, 1948, to the late Turley Reed and Willie “Gamble” Winstead.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth, Dean, Gerald, Richard and Douglas Winstead; and his sisters, Mary Elizabeth Childers, Blanche Adkins and Gaye Moran.
He is survived by his loving wife, Loretta “Hopkins” Winstead; his son, Herbert Clark Winstead Jr.; his daughter, Cheri Perry (Duane); his grandchildren, Kayla Charles, Zachary Winstead, Halley Winstead, Katie Stines, Ashley Ray and Derek Ray; his great-grandchildren, Alayna Bast, Abel Newsome, Adi Reed and Griggs Logue; and his sisters, Margaret Cook and Charlotte Price (Terry.)
He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Bliffen and Trey Mouton officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Pamela Wolford
Pamela Sue Wolford, 60, of Edgarton, W.Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at South Williamson, Feb. 2, 1960, the daughter of the late Artemus Lester and Mary France.
She was a homemaker and had a special bond with her children, grandchildren, daughter-in-law and sons-in-law. She had a heart of gold and a special place in her heart for all children. She loved taking care of her family and animals and enjoyed riding horses. She also had a great sense of humor and liked to have a good laugh from time to time.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Gilmer Blankenship, the man who raised her and whom she called “Dad.”
She is survived by her husband, Tracy Wolford; one son, Emory Wolford (Janice), of Freeburn; three daughters, Amy Ross (Larry), of Matewan, W.Va., and Nancy Daniels (Pee Wee) and Loressia Dotson (Larry Joe), both of Freeburn; 13 grandchildren, Richard Blankenship (Savannah), Rocky, Kandace, Eden, Mackenzie, Calob, Pacen, Brianna, Lauren, Keaton, George, Aden and James; six great-grandchildren, Logan, Leamon, Jackson, Devin, Logan and Brycen; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Reverends Doug Maynard, Daryl Wolford and Kenny Chapman officiating. Burial followed at the Buddy Mounts Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.