“Blue Boy” Combs Sr.
Buford “Blue Boy” Combs Sr., 71, of Phelps, died Friday evening, Aug. 28, 2020, while in the emergency department at Pikeville Medical Center.
Honoring services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Gooslin Pentecostal Church of Phelps, with Pastor Benny Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at the Combs Family Cemetery, Dotson Branch, Phelps, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Emma Gannon
Emma Ann Neal Gannon, 86, of Phelps, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at North Matewan, W.Va., Oct. 31, 1933, the daughter of the late Lewis and Ada Myrtle Justice Neal.
She was a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother and sister.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aldon "T-Model" Gannon; her brothers, Donald Neal and George Neal; and her sisters, Ruby Bench and Peggy Mahon.
She is survived by her 13 children, Buddy Gannon (Debbie), Ronda Rife (Charles), Susie Wood (Ken), Robyn Blankenship (Monty), Lori Dotson (Johnny), Lesa Campbell (Clay), Bobby Gannon (Anita), Lana Owens, Kelly Gannon, Michael Gannon (Lura), Renae Adams, Misty Biliter (Chris) and Robert Gannon (Terrionna); her three siblings, Eddie Neal, Cynthia Harper and Roger Neal; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a community of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Otis Blankenship officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with her grandsons and family serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in her memory.
“Big Little” Little
Terry Douglas “Big Little” Little, 54, of Virgie, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born May 10, 1966, a son of the late Hobert Eugene and Dixie Mullins Little.
He worked as a truck driver for Trimble Oil.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Little and Jeff Little.
He is survived by his wife, Janey MaLynn Bentley Little; two sons, Austin Douglas Little, of Virgie, and Josh Johnson, of Indiana; one daughter, Alisha MaLynn Little, of Virgie; two sisters, Sandra Elswick, of Somerset, and Donna Newsome, of Pikeville; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Bessie McCoy
Bessie Marie McCoy, 92, of Hardy, died Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center, Pikeville.
She was born in Pike County, Dec. 13, 1927, the daughter of the late Kelly and Nona Varney Stanley.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Enon United Baptist Church. She was a Christian for 73 years and will be missed by her church family and by her good and helpful neighbors on Narrows Branch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. McCoy; her brother, E.L. Stanley; and her grandson, Joseph Scott.
She is survived by her loving children, Ruth McCoy, of Belfry, Ruby Bogar (Sonny), of Mt. Eden, and Jerry W. McCoy (Linda), of Forest Hills; her grandchildren, Gary Bogar, Patrick Bogar, Lora McCoy, Tara Adkins (Tony) and Amy McCoy; her great-grandchildren, Austin Adkins, Logan Adkins, Ben Bogar, Alex Hochensmith, Zion Brewer and Carson Adkins; her special nephew, Roger Stanley, whom she considered a son; and a host of other family and friends.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Elder Larry Whitt officiating. Burial followed with her grandsons and great-grandsons serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Diana McCoy
Diana Sue Clay McCoy, 64, of Richmond, formerly of Burnwell, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Baptist Health, Richmond.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry McCoy officiating. Burial will follow at the McCoy Family Cemetery, Burnwell, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Bobby Robinette
Bobby Joe Robinette, 77, of Richmond, formerly of Hatfield, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Lexington.
He was born at Hatfield (aka, Heisey), Dec. 9, 1942, the son of Millard and Lakie Burris Robinette.
He retired from Island Creek Coal Company and was attending Lighthouse Baptist Church at Berea.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Robinette and Peggy Alberts.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nita Jean Runyon Robinette; their daughter, Laura Beth Furnish (Robert), of Lexington; one brother, Woody Robinette (Carletta), of Canada; his sister, Mildred Rutherford (Tim), of Belfry; two grandchildren, Joseph Anderson Martin and Jacob Alexander Martin; one sister-in-law, Yvonne Bogar (Ralph), of Sevierville, Tenn; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the Smith Cemetery, Sidney. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Michael Slone
Michael Don Slone, 55, of Pikeville, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Hospital, Lexington.
He was born at Chicago, Ill., March 24, 1965, the son of Johnny and Jerline Harris Slone, of Jonican.
He was a meter service technician for Mountain Water.
He was preceded in death by one child, Joey Michael Slone.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one son, Derick Thomas Slone, of Elkhorn City; six grandchildren, Keirra Cheyenne Slone, Keyan Derick Slone, Kaleb Michael Slone, Kaden Michael Slone, Karson Blane Slone and Kanaan Hall; and one sister, Sharon Kay Coleman (Walter), of Pikeville.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Virgil Tackett
Virgil Tackett, 62, of Little Robinson, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at his residence.
He was born April 8, 1958, the son of the late Cleveland and Betty Irene Tackett.
He was of the Old Regular Baptist Faith and was a retired truck driver for Big Sandy Wholesale.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Gibson Tackett; two daughters, Melissa Little, of Millard, and Betty Tackett, of Pikeville; three brothers, Edgel Tackett and Jeffery Tackett, both of Little Robinson, and Rodney Tackett, of Shelbiana; two sisters, Sharon Akers and Donna Caudill, both of Little Robinson; and three grandchildren, Tommy Blake Norman, John Norman and Amelia Thompson.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Cleveland Tackett Cemetery, Little Robinson. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
