Lyle Bevins
Lyle Marie Bevins, 85, of Bent Branch Road, Pikeville, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Sept. 27, 1934, the daughter of the late Ked Thompson and Vera Richie Thompson.
She was a bookkeeper and a member of the Meta Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Clay Bevins; and several brothers and sisters, Ima Jean Thompson, Eula Lee Thompson, Margaret Thompson, Jessie Thompson, Richard Thompson, Bessie Morrow, Nell Cantmell, Clyde Thompson and Junior Thompson.
She is survived by her daughter; Saundra Bellamy (Jerry); her brother, Larry Thompson (Mary); her grandchildren, Brennan Kyle Bellamy (Elizabeth) and Bridget Lynn Bellamy; and a host of loving family and friends.
A private family service will be held with Bill Staggs officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Janet Cline
Janet Ruth Cline, 62, of Harold, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.
She was the District Manager of the Pikeville Branch of the Social Security Administration Office and a member of the Main Street Church of Christ.
She was born at Pikeville, April 7, 1958, the daughter of the late Fred and Delphia (Sturgill) Hale.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ross Hale and Rick Hale.
She is survived by her husband, Garred Cline; two sons, Garred Ross Cline (Jessica Catherine), of Pikeville, and Weston Hale Cline (Tyler Lee Cline), of Richmond; and two grandchildren, Garred Jackson Cline and Aria Catherine Cline.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Main Street Church of Christ with Josh Allen officiating. She will lie in state from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. services. Burial will follow at the Hale Cemetery, Harold.
Visitation will continue on Friday, June 5, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the care of the J.W. Call Funeral Home.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Linda Damron
Linda Lou Damron, 78, of Shelbiana, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Sutton Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Potter Cemetery, Robinson Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Sheila Gilliam
Sheila Henry Gilliam, 64, a lifelong resident of Forest Hills, has died following a long illness.
She was the daughter of the late Jimmy and Lola Mae (Staton) Henry, of Forest Hills. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Angie Keesee.
She is survived by her husband, Tad Gilliam; her daughter, Staci Gilliam; her son, Bobby Gilliam; and her sister, Vickie Hadley, all of Forest Hills, and her sister, Denise Williams. She worked at the First National Bank of South Williamson, as an aid at Varney Elementary and as an accountant at Electric Line Company.
She was a beautiful, loving person with a great sense of humor, who always had a smile. She will be greatly missed.
The family is so grateful for all of the prayers from so many wonderful people. Thank you to her doctors and nurses who were so good to her. Thank you to our friends and neighbors in Forest Hills. Sheila and her family are so very lucky to have lived among you.
There will be a celebration of her life from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the following organizations or one of your choice, in Sheila's name: The American Lung Association, www.lung.org; ASPCA, www.aspca.org; St. Jude's Children Hospital, www.stjude.org, or Shriners Hospital for Children, www.donate.lovetotherescue.org.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dr. Alexander Poulos
Dr. Alexander Poulos, 69, died unexpectedly, Friday, May 29, 2020, following a bicycling accident near his Lexington farm.
A mountain of a man to all family, friends and colleagues who knew him, Dr. Poulos was born in Pikeville, April 7, 1951, to Andrew Poulos and Marcella Alley Poulos.
He was relentlessly dedicated to his education from a young age, becoming the first of his family to graduate from high school, recognized as “most likely to succeed” while graduating from Pikeville High School in 1969. That distinction proved prescient as he went on to graduate from Eastern Kentucky University in 1973 and then the University of Kentucky School of Medicine in 1977. It was during his time at Eastern Kentucky University when he would meet his future wife, Sharon, and made what he often called “the best decision of his life,” marrying her in 1974. He completed a residency in diagnostic radiology at the University of Kentucky and returned to his hometown where he founded Pikeville Radiology and worked tirelessly as a member of the medical staff and later as a member of the Pikeville Medical Center Board of Directors from 1998-2019. He lived in Pikeville until the time of his retirement from Pikeville Radiology, moving to his farm in Lexington.
Larger than life to those that would work with and come to know him, Dr. Poulos was a respected physician and a natural born leader. He was a man unafraid of the truth, possessing an unshakable honesty. A proud descendant of Greek heritage, he demonstrated a profound respect and knowledge of history. His commitment to health and fitness was legendary, especially his passion for bicycling, where people could frequently see him pedaling furiously around town before his retirement. He had a passion for nature, often spending his time off with family on long hikes in the Smoky Mountains. Despite the multitude of interests which he pursued with incomparable zeal, his primary passion was his family whom he loved so dearly.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Poulos Jr.; his father, Andrew Poulos; and his mother, Marcella Alley Poulos.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made on Dr. Poulos’s behalf to either Judi’s Place for Kids, (https://judis-place-for-kids.networkforgood.com/projects/30648-protect-children-from-abuse), or, the Team Kentucky Fund for COVID-19 relief, (https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/PPC/KYCOVID-19Donate).
Arrangements are under the direction of the Milward Funeral Home of Lexington.
The guestbook may be signed at www.milwardfuneral.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Lillie Ray
Lillie May “Dotson” Ray, 74, of Thacker, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Thacker, W.Va., Dec. 23, 1945, the daughter of late Jason and Credie “Church” Dotson.
She was a member of the Bible Way Apostolic Church and a loving homemaker whose greatest joy was loving her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, John Henry Ray and Jason Lee Ray; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her loving partner, John N. Ray; her daughter, Virginia Ann Adams (Harold), of Thacker; her grandchildren, Harold, James, Bethany, Jacob, Amber, Zachary, Sara and John; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Bible Way Apostolic Church, Thacker, W.VA., with Reverends Rick Jackson and Bernard Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Thacker Hollow Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the church Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6, at 6 p.m. with special services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Joynell Rayburn
Joynell Rayburn, better known to her family and friends as “Gaynell”, 80, of Mason, Ohio, died peacefully after a brief illness on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio, where she ended her journey here on earth only to begin a new one in Heaven. She is now reunited with her husband and daughter for what she long waited for.
She was born at Sandsiding, W.Va., Aug. 27, 1939, to the late Sam & Nancy (Roberts) Spangler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gene Rayburn; one daughter, Carolyn Blankenship; one brother, J.R. “Bud” Spangler; and one sister, Aretta Seaton.
She was of the Christian faith and loved and served God faithfully. She was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She cared deeply for her family, friends and pastors. She did this, not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She always made sure every child that crossed her threshold was safe, healthy and happy. Most of the teenagers growing up never knew her real name. They only knew her as “Ma.”
Those left to honor her memory include one son, Keith Rayburn, of Mason, Ohio; one daughter, Misty Kakaris (Dave), of Mason, Ohio; one brother, Kile Spangler (Josie), of Haysi, Va.; one sister, Emma Jean Arriola (the late Ray), of Leander, Texas; seven grandchildren, Danny Blankenship (Chrystie), Karen Sanson (Mark), Donessa Sneed (Kyle), Kenzie Kakaris, Jared Rayburn, Jaidon Kakaris and Maci Kakaris; and five great-grandchildren, Madison Sanson, Landyn Sanson, Zoe Sanson, Reese Blankenship, and EJ Blankenship.
Gaynell also deeply cared for Brother and Sissy Meek, Betty and Frank, Larry and Millie, Gene Rayburn (the late Della) and family, the Chapman family, Bill and Sandy and her church family, as well as many others.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Faith Tabernacle Church, Majestic, with Rev. Charles Meek officiating. Burial followed at the Buddy Mounts Cemetery, Majestic. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Junior Slone
Junior Slone, born Dec. 13, 1938, to parents, Lake Estill and Imo Hunt Slone. He passed from this earthly life Tuesday, May, 26, 2020, at Okeechobee, Florida.
He was a member of the Coal Run Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Faye Maynard Slone; his grandparents, John and Sara Slone, who raised him as their own son; and his grandparents, Mose and Stella Hunt.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Marlene Slone; three daughters, Connie McKay, Marie Bailey and Tammy Slone; four sons, Randy Slone, Billy Slone, Daryl Slone and Denver Slone; one step-son, Steve Slone (Sandy); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; five sisters, Erna Lynch, Bertha Williams (Lawrence), Nell Slone, Betty Kendrik and Katherine Kendrick; three brothers, VL Slone (Beverly), Palmer Slone (Jean) and Jackie Slone (Sandy); several nieces and nephews; and one friend who was like a brother to him, Sonny Charles.
He loved to travel and was blessed to visit all 50 states and some of them several times. His greatest blessing came later in his life, he developed a relationship with his Lord. Many of his conversations were filled with that love. To those who knew him in his early days, this was truly a life turned around!
He will be missed by his family, friends and all who were blessed to have known him.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Obituary courtesy of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Jerry Thacker
Jerry Lee Thacker, 72, of Lexington, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, May 27, 1948, the son of the late Nathan Thacker and Imal Sanders Thacker.
He was a member of the M.P. of G. Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, James Thacker, Rose Mary Thacker and Nell Slone.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Gail Honaker Thacker, of Lexington; one daughter, Crystal Gayle Thacker, of Lexington; two brothers, Troy Eugene Thacker and Roy Blake Thacker, both of Indiana; and two grandchildren, Jeremy Lee Thacker and Savannah Mae Blankenship.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Coleman and Eddie Dotson officiating. Visitation will continue on Friday, June 5, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.