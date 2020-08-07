“Jeanie” Sowards
Regena “Jeanie” Sowards, 72, of Dry Fork of Shelby, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Charleston, West Virginia.
She was born in Pike County, March 17, 1948, the daughter of the late Herbert and Inas Prater Justice.
She was a factory worker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Justice, and one sister, Teresa Adkins.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Sowards, of Dry Fork; two sons, Herbert Shane Chapman (Stacey), of Thomasville, and Chris Chapman (Kelli), of Walton, W.Va.; one daughter, Melissa Chapman Moore “Cracker”, of Sookeys Creek; one sister, Shelia Adkins, of Greasy Creek; five grandchildren, Tiffany, Ashley, Abby, Heaven and Logan; and one great-grandchild, Noah Boyd.
Funeral services were held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Jr. Cantrell officiating. Burial followed at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Bruce Thacker
Bruce Thacker, 91, of Pikeville, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
He was born May 16, 1929, to the late John C. Thacker and Matilda Slone.
He was a treasured father and a cherished grandfather and great-grandfather. He adored his devoted fur baby companion, Fritz, or as he called her, “His four-legged hound, his little buddy.”
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna (Hix) Thacker; and one brother and five sisters.
He is survived by one daughter, Pat (Thacker) Myers, of Emerald Isle, N.Car.; one son, Greg Thacker (Tammy), of Pikeville; four grandchildren, Nicole Domuczicz (Eric), of Carver, Mass., Kelly Martin (Chad), of Wilmington, N.Car., Eric Jones, of Lower Pompey, and Delenna Kouns (Josh), of Grayson; 10 great-grandchildren, David Domuczicz, Iszak Domuczicz, Jonathan Domuczicz, Kadence Martin, Rhys Martin, Nevaeh Kouns, Kylie Kouns, Isaiah Kouns, Solomon Kouns and Makenzie Justice.
He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Delon Jones officiating all services. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Visitation will be held all day Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Gary Young
Gary Ray Young, 64, of Rogersville, Tenn., formerly of Varney, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland.
He was born at Pikeville, Aug. 23, 1955, the son of the late Luther and Dora (Ray) Young.
He was a coal mining supervisor and a member of the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sharon Kay Lowe Young; his son, Gary Michael Young; his brother, James “J.W.” Young; and his sister, Justine Young Maynard Phillips.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Sue Smith Young; one daughter, Heather Dawn Cool (Brad), of Danville; his brother, John Luther Young (Joyce), of Varney; his sister, Phyllis Jean Young Stanley, of Michigan; and five grandchildren, Teddi Young, Jacob Cole Young, Logan Cool, Josh Cool and Ali Cool.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church, Varney, with Richard Staten, Mike Lowe and others officiating. Burial followed at the Young Family Cemetery, Varney. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
