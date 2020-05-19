Judy Belcher
Judy Ann Belcher, 74, of Ellijay, Ga., formerly of Dorton, died Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Private funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Smallwood Beverly Cemetery at Dorton.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m. on Tuesday with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Georgia Daugherty
Georgia Ann Daugherty, 75, of Frankfort, formerly of South Portsmouth, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Frankfort.
She was born at Majestic, Feb. 17, 1945, a daughter of the late Stewart Hurley and Dolly Prater.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Drewey “Buddy” Hurley and Freddie Joe Hurley; and three sisters, Juanita Ruwe, Geneva Socko and Genevieve Justice.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Andrew H. Daugherty; one son Eddie Daugherty, of Midway; two sisters, Ruby Trammell and Ruth Damron; two granddaughters, Elissabeth Daugherty and Emmaliah Daugherty; and many other family and friends who will sadly miss her.
A private graveside service will be held at Siloam Cemetery, South Shore, with Darrell Stephenson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home of South Shore.
Thomas Foley
Thomas David Foley, 65, of Pikeville, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Waco.
He was born at Pikeville, June 9, 1954, the son of the late Avery and Julia Foley.
He was a truck driver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Richard Foley and Janet.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Foley, of Waco; two children, Spreng, of Williamson, and Kacey Boyd, of Eastern; and one sibling, Annette Gooslin, of Kimper.
Private funeral and burial services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Wanda James
Wanda Sue James, 82, of Virgie, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 11:25 p.m., at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Thursday, Dec, 30, 1937, the youngest daughter of the late Ance and Greta Harmon Milam.
She was a retired medical clerk.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her two older siblings, Billy Gene Milam and Mary Fern Milam.
She is survived by one son, William Matthew James (Jennifer); her younger sister, Katie Cornett (Mike); two nephews, Tim Milam (Libby) and Bobby Milam (Birdie); three grandchildren, Zack Robinson, Jessica Robinson and Dalton James (Savannah); two great-grandchildren, Riley Gooslin and Julie James; and a host of extended family and many, many friends.
Private funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers and to celebrate her life, we ask that you take a moment and donate in her memory to the animal shelter of your choice or the ASPCA.
Anthony Ritchie
Anthony Darryl Ritchie, 58, of Pikeville, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Dayton, Ohio, Nov. 27, 1961, the son of the late Benjamen Clarence and Louvenia Ritchie.
He was an LPN.
He is survived by one son, Jonatan Gage Ritchie, of Pikeville; one brother, Ben Ritchie (Teresa), of Carrollton; and two sisters, Michele Lucas (James) and Regina Stone (Steve Campbell), both of Hazard.
Private family funeral services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Isaac Stepp
Isaac Paul Stepp, 44, of Brushy Road, Varney, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born March 22, 1976, the son of Peggy Williamson Walker (Patrick), of Brushy, and the late Ernie Stepp.
He was a master plumber.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Isaac and Billie Williamson; and his paternal grandparents, Kirk and Flo Stepp.
In addition to his mother and step-father, he is survived by his brother, David Allen Stepp (Carol), of Petersburg, Ind.; and his former wife, Tina Stepp.
He will be buried in the John B. Williamson Cemetery, Brushy, following a private funeral service with Dwayne Smith officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jerry Taylor
Jerry Willis Taylor, 81, of Fedscreek, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, April 6, 1939, the son of the late John and Tamsie Griffith Taylor.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Church of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Funk Taylor; and one son, Michael Taylor.
He is survived by two sons, Kenneth Taylor (Donna) and Gary Taylor (Ashley); one sister, Berniece Revis; one brother, Howard Taylor; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Private family funeral services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
George Tostin
George Henry Tostin, 62, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Grundy, Va., Oct. 12, 1957, the son of the late Edgie Bill Tostin and Lucille Swiney Tostin.
He was a coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Kay Justice Tostin; and two sons, Billy Wayne Tostin and Rodney Tostin.
He is survived by one daughter, Kristi McDaniel, of Williamson, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Makayla Coleman, Lucas Varney,Calep Childers, Jakob Childers and Roslyn “Rosie” Tostin; and a host of other dear family and friends.
A private burial was conducted by Bailey Funeral Home, Inc, of Elkhorn City.
