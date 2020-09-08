Tira Dotson
Tira Camille Dotson, 49, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, Danville.
She was the daughter of James “Jim” Darrel and the late Carol Ann Francis Dotson, who preceded her in death on Nov. 13, 2015.
She was born at Phelps, Jan. 6, 1971. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Pikeville, a graduate of The University of Pikeville and a self-employed sales person of trucking and mining equipment.
In addition to her father, James Darrel “Jim” Dotson, of Pikeville, she is survived by her daughter, Darrian Aliyah Dotson, of Pikeville; her two sisters, Katrina, and her husband, Doug, of Lexington, and Kathleen, and her husband, Peanut Smith, of Grainger County, Tennessee.
She will be sadly missed and loved by her many friends and family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Annie E. Young Cemetery with John Lucas officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Laurene Ferrell
Luarene Howell Ferrell, 76, of Wellington, passed away peacefully at home on September 5, 2020, surrounded by family following a period of declining health. Born on Dec. 4, 1943, in Liberty Grove, Md., she was the younger daughter of Levi Howell and Amy Tackett Howell. Amy passed away when Laurene was 3.
She and her husband Randall were married for 46 years and moved to Kentucky 18 years ago from Maryland. Laurene, who was beautiful inside and out, loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed her role as homemaker and one of her interests was raising beautiful African violets.
She was a nurse aide and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her husband Nolan Randall Ferrell, she is survived by her sister, Ruby Gordon, of Elkton, Md.; three daughters, Vicky Graybeal, of New Milford, N.J., Shawndell Sisler and Patricia Ervin, both of Wellington; six grandchildren, Steven Ferrell, Jeffrey Walker, Krystal Graybeal, Brandon Wyatt, Tyler Sisler and Faith Sisler; seven great-grandchildren and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, the Rev. Levi Howell; her mother Vivienne Howell; two brothers, Ballard Howell and Larry Looney; a sister, Mary Absher; and a grandson, Michael Walker.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at Lucas and Son Funeral Home, with Luther Ray officiating. Burial will follow in the Howell Family Cemetery, Coon Branch of Island Creek. Visitation will begin at 6 pm. Thursday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lucas and Son Funeral Home.
Gary Hampton
Gary Hampton, 64, of Robinson Creek, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his residence.
He was born June 22, 1956, to the late Forest and Lexie Tackett Hampton.
He was an elder and moderator of the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church, an assistant chief and treasurer of the Shelby Valley Volunteer Fire Department and retired from Community Trust Bank.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Hampton and Forest Hampton Jr.; one sister, Norene Johnson; one grandchild, Lawsyn Little; three brothers-in-law, Steve Edmonds, Billy Joe Johnson and Hal Roemer; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lucy and Lee Roberts.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Roberts Hampton; two daughters, Becky Little (Bo), of Rabun Gap, Ga., and Elisha Robinson, of Robinson Creek; four brothers, Julius Hampton, of Indiana, Juble Hampton (Anna), Ronnie Hampton (Dorothy) and David Hampton (Rosa), all of Long Fork; four sisters, Shirley Johnson (Kenneth), of Long Fork, Lois Roemer, of Florida, Gay Johnson (Harlan), of Knoxville, Tenn., and Sheila Edmonds, of Pikeville; two sisters-in-law, Ann Hampton, of Long Fork, and Mable Hampton, of Elyria, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, Lindsey, Lucas, Liam, Sophie, Sadie, Jace, Jaxton, Evie, Abbigail, Ina, Bo and Ava-Mae; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Eli Elswick Cemetery, Marshalls Branch. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Eddie Muncy
Eddie Dean Muncy, 60, of Sookeys Creek, Pikeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Sept. 25, 1959, in Pike County, the son of the late Edward Muncy and Hazel Bryant Tackett.
He was disabled and a member of the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Glema Bentley and Linda Lou Muncy.
He is survived by a brother, Oliver Muncy; a sister, Mary Lou Thompson; and Larry Migneron, who was like a brother.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 5 at Lucas and Son Funeral Home with Brian Hundley, Johnny Alvin and others officiating. Burial followed in the Sam Hall Cemetery at Bear Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Lucas and Son Funeral Home.
Daphene Stiltner
Daphene Stiltner, 80, of Phelps, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital, Mt. Sterling.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church, Phelps, with Benny Freeman and Mitch Bowling officiating. Burial followed at the Stiltner Family Cemetery, Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Roland Taylor
Roland Gether Taylor, 83, of McVeigh, died Friday morning, Sept. 4, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with David Parsley and Dennis Wolford officiating. Burial followed at the Gether Family Cemetery, McVeigh. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Edward Varney
Edward Varney, 69, of Canada, died Friday morning, Sept. 4, 2020, at Tug Valley Appalachian Regional Hospital.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Joey Crum officiating. Burial followed at the Reed Cemetery, Benton Fork, Canada. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
