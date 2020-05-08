Brenda Benton
Brenda Benton, 57, of Lexington, formerly of Pikeville, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Central Baptist Hospital, Lexington.
She was born July 24, 1962, to Stella Blankenship Justice, of Pikeville, and the late Wade Justice.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one son, Phillip Moore Justice, of Louisville; one sister, Melladee Blankenship (Ralph), of Pikeville; two nephews, Charles Russell Blankenship and Chris Blankenship; and two great nephews, Lucas Charles Blankenship and Arie Blankenship.
Private services will be conducted at a later time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Tivis Branham
Tivis Branham, 93, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his residence.
Tivis was born at Lookout, Feb. 23, 1927, the son of the late Troy and Myra Rose Branham.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Delphia Justice Branham, Jan. 29, 2018; a grandchild, Michael Rose; three brothers, Bill Branham, James Branham and Robert “Otho” Branham; and three sisters, Agnes Childers, Mae June Branham and Lena Lois Branham.
He is survived by his son, Danny Branham (Laura), of Frankfort; two daughters, Judith Branham, of Pikeville, and Willa Rose, of Elkhorn City; four grandchildren, Laura Danielle Branham, Danny Allen Branham II, Jamie Rose (Olivia) and Billy Luster (Mellisa); and six great-grandchildren, Eli Rose, Easton Rose, Talisha Rowe, Sasha Rose, Dawson Rose and Ashley Perry.
Mr. Branham had been the assistant superintendent of Pike County Schools and was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
Even as a child, Tivis Branham realized the importance of schools and education.
Mr. Branham began his education at his beloved Lookout Grade School and attended and graduated from Hellier High School in 1945. His college education began at Pikeville Junior College, but was interrupted when he joined the U.S. Army. After serving his country, he returned to college, using the funds provided under the G.I. Bill. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1953. He continued to further his education at Eastern Kentucky State College, East Carolina State College, Western Kentucky State College and Morehead State University. He received a master’s degree, certification in supervision, certification in director of pupil personnel and completed his superintendent’s certification.
Mr. Branham began his teaching career in the Pike County School System in a one-room school located at Poor Bottom. He was then moved to Lookout Grade School where he taught seventh grade. From the classroom, his journey in education changed with his move into the Pike County Board of Education central office. During his tenure there, he served as director of pupil personnel, supervisor of instruction , administrative assistant and assistant superintendent. While working in the central office, he took on the role of a leader/mentor in several schools, while they searched for new principals. He loved being connected with those he served, from the smallest child to the most experienced educator in the system. He also taught classes for Morehead State University on campuses of Pikeville and Prestonsburg.
Mr. Branham devoted 46 years of his life for his love of education. He retired in 1997.
Mr. Branham will be entombed at Annie E. Young Cemetery following a private funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Douglas Coleman
Douglas Coleman, 77, of Newport, Tenn., formerly of Wolfpit, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Pikeville, May 31, 1942, the son of the late Toney Coleman and Lessie Goff Coleman.
He was a coal miner and a member of the UMWA and the Thomas C. Cecil Lodge of Pikeville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jagger Joseph Sanders and Tessa Faith Coleman; one brother, Donald Clifford Coleman; and two sisters, Rosa Lee Childers and Dorothy Jean Massey.
He is survived by his wife, Floetta Coleman, of Newport, Tenn.; one son, Jeffrey Coleman, of Elkhorn City; one daughter, Michele Lee Sanders, of Newport, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Joshua Alen Sanders and Kristie Brooke Coleman; three great-grandchildren, Emma Louise Coleman, Liam Jagger Sanders and Chloe Denise Coleman; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Private funeral and burial services are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Darlene Collins
Darlene Tackett Collins, 71, a long-time resident of Belleville, Mich., died Monday, May 4, 2020, at her residence, while under hospice care, after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by family.
She was born at Jonancy, June 27, 1948, to Boge and Mary Baldwin Tackett. She was a 1966 graduate of Dorton High School.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Collins; her parents, Boge and Mary Baldwin Tackett; and one brother, Robert Tackett.
She is survived by her daughter, Christyle Broadworth (Walter), of Parma, Mich.; and her step-daughter, Melisa Salisbury (Dwayne), of Ypsilanti, Michigan. She was a devoted mamaw to three grandchildren, Brian Culver, of Ypsilanti, Mich., and the twins, Emily and Denton Broadworth. She is also survived by three brothers Dannie Tackett (Mae), of Florisant, Mo., Michael Tackett (Margarete), of Auburn, and Gary Tackett (Rose), of Virgie; and one sister, Christyle Renee Tackett-Elswick, of Virgie.
Darlene retired from Consumers Energy in 2007, after more than 35 years of loyal service. She was a member of Christ the King Episcopal Church in Taylor, Michigan. She was an active member of the Belleville Area Women's Club (BAWC) and the Belleville Women of the Moose. She was also a member of the American Business Women's Association in Jackson, Mich., where she was named Woman of the Year.
She loved shopping, crafting and playing Solitaire. She enjoyed spending time at her "Barn" in Northern Michigan. Her biggest joy was her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her gift of gab, her love of all things angel and snowmen and her famous desserts.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions, a private visitation was held on Thursday, May 7, 2020. A private funeral service was live streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Interment followed in the Otisville Cemetery, Van Buren Township, Michigan. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the David C. Brown Funeral Home, Belleville, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Women of the Moose (Lodge #934), or, BAWC to support their educational fund.
Elgie Collins
Elgie Collins, 92, of Raccoon Road, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, July 22, 1927, a daughter of the late Abraham “Abram” and Bernie Hess McCoy.
She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Reford Collins; one grandson, Jason Heath Collins; two sisters, Edna Wright and Blanche Maynard; and two brothers, Carlos McCoy and Palmer McCoy.
She is survived by one son, Lester “John” Collins (Brenda), of Raccoon; one daughter, Esther “Sue” Cumber (Jerry), of Alabama; two grandchildren, Jon Thomas Cumber and Kimberly Reid; two great grandchildren, Samuel “Sam” and Anna Reid; three brothers, Curtis McCoy (Lois), of Ringold, Ga., James Leaf McCoy, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Woody McCoy, of Zebulon; two sisters, Virgie Gilliam (David), of Michigan, and Emma Landess (Donald), of Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Elgie will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Private services were held Tuesday, May 5, 2020, with Jim Patton officiating. A private burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Minnie Fannin
Minnie Nancy Fannin, 73, of Hardy, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Mary Flanary
Mary Cantrell Flanary, 84, of Ashcamp, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Private funeral and burial services were conducted by Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Connie Maynard
Connie Maynard, 56, of Laurel Creek, W.Va., died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Lenore, West Virginia.
Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Carey Cemetery, Laurel Creek, W.Va., with Bro. James Ed Baisden and Bro. Milton Bryant officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Kentucky.
Kenis Prater
Kenis Palmer Prater, 81, of Greasy Creek, Shelbiana, passed from this life, Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Palmer was born Feb. 18, 1939, to the late Kenis and Laura Prater.
Besides both parents, Palmer is preceded in death by one son, David Larry Prater; and six siblings, Noble Prater, Kenneth Prater, Willis Prater, Belma Prater, Imogene Prater and Lorrine Prater.
Palmer is survived by his wife of 62 years, Juanita Prater; four children, Todd Prater (Belinda), Steve Prater (Dorothy), Donna Billiter (Jeff) and Kim Parker; nine grandchildren, Anthony Robinson, Jessica Ramsey, Kayla Prater, Brittany Prater, Tiffany Prater, Nathan Prater, Alesha Kiser, Jonathon Prater and Dalton Parker; 11 great-grandchildren, Olivia Tibbs, Landon Tibbs, Ali Ramsey, Christopher Ramsey, Arabella Prater, Abram Prater, Levi Prater, Enzley Parker, Elizabeth Cox, Conley Cox and Gabrial Anderson; four siblings, Johnny Prater, Waco Prater, Kathy Brown and Rebel Robinson; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Palmer was a loving husband, devoted father and treasured friend.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private family service will be held for Palmer at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Edmonds Family Cemetery, Tollage Creek, Pikeville. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Maxie Roberts
Maxie Mae Roberts, 77, of Perrysburg, Ohio, formerly of Virgie, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her residence.
Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Scott Pelfrey officiating. Burial will follow at the Amos Newsom Cemetery, Robinson Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
