Paul Collins
Paul Edward Collins, 48, of Toledo, Ohio, formerly of Pikeville, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Collins and others from the Hope Faith Freewill Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Flora McCoy
Flora Mae McClanahan McCoy, 72, of Beattyville, formerly of Freeburn, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Church of God in Jesus Name of Phelps with Pastor Opie R. Harris, Pastor Chris Holiday and Pastor Hobart McCoy officiating. Burial will follow at the Billy Dotson Cemetery, Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Diana McIntosh
Diana Lynn McIntosh, 67, of Sacramento, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Elswick officiating. Burial followed at the McIntosh-Coleman Cemetery, Sidney. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
James Parsley
James Allen Parsley, 73, of Williamson, W.Va., died Thursday morning, July 9, 2020, at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center emergency room.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Dennis Wolford officiating. Burial will follow at the Chafin Cemetery, Parsley Bottom, Lenore, W.Va., with James's family.
Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Terry Penley
Terry Lee Penley, 61, of Caney Highway, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Kingsport, Tenn., March 13, 1959, to the late Robert Cecil Penley and Vonda Hammond Mullins.
He was a member of the Energyville Freewill Baptist Church and a sales manager for Wrightway Block Company.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Little Penley; one son, Devan Penley, of Caney Highway; one daughter, Vonda Penley, of Caney Highway; two brothers, Jeff Penley and Rick Penley, both of Kingsport, Tenn.; his mother-in-law, Margie Little, of Caney; two brothers-in-law, Rodney Little, of Dry Fork of Greasy Creek, and Stanley D. Little, of Caney Highway; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana, with David Bentley officiating. Drive by viewing was held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the JU Thacker Mausoleum. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.