Brandon Bartley
Brandon Scott Bartley, 40, of Mooresburg, Tenn., formerly of Caney Highway, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 12, 1979, to Linda Newsome (Gary), of Mooresburg, Tenn., and the late Jimmy Joe Bartley.
Before becoming disabled, he held several jobs where he was well-liked.
Other than his mother and step-father, he is survived by his loving wife of seven years, Stephanie Bartley; two step-children, Lucas Gage Hackney and Aaliyah Carys Hackney; one brother, Greg Newsome (Robin), of Penny Road; and one sister, Becky Antill (Greg), of Clermont, Florida.
The family would like to thank his uncle, Gary Lee Branham, for all that he did for him over the years, and a special friend, Mary Jayne Johnson. He will be missed by a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Newsome, Greg Newsome and others officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Anna Blankenship
Anna Mae Blankenship, 79, of Hatfield, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler with Pastor Dwayne Yates officiating. Burial will follow at the Stepp Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, at the funeral home. In accordance with state regulations concerning COVID-19, the funeral home is limited to 33% capacity that can be allowed inside at any given time. Anyone attending is asked to wear a mask and maintain a social distance of 6 feet apart. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
“Cookie” Farley
Linda “Cookie” (Akers) Farley, 73, of McCarr, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions that are currently in place, a family service was held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Chambers Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor John George Blackburn officiating. All social distancing guidelines were followed. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc. of Matewan, West Virginia.
Virginia Hall
Virginia (Mitchell) Hall, 73, of Floyd County, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Floyd County, Aug. 6, 1946, the daughter of the late Dal Mitchell and Maxie Damron.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Hall; one sister, Ruth Mosley; and one brother, Orville Lee Mitchell.
She is survived by a niece, whom she thought of as a daughter, Susie Sawyers, of Millard; one sister, Vella Stump, of Phyllis; two grandchildren, Kayla Childers and Jonathan Sawyers; three great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jasmine and Madilyn; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Overstreet officiating. Burial followed at the Reynolds Cemetery, Hi Hat. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Hansel Lester
Hansel Ray Lester, 69, of Phelps, departed this life Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center, where he was a resident.
He was born at Phelps, March 24, 1951, the son of the late Artemus Lester and Janie Lea (Sanson) Whitt.
He was a jokester with a great sense of humor. He had a comeback for everything. He loved cockfighting and knew everything there was to know about it. He also enjoyed watching television, especially Westerns, and enjoyed horseback riding until he was no longer able.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Lloyd Whitt; and his brother, Anthony Darius Lester.
He is survived by four brothers, Frank Sanson (Betty), of Mason, Ohio, Mike Whitt (Jennifer), of Jamboree, and Larry Lester and Kevin Whitt (Wendy), both of Phelps; one sister, Debbie Wright (David “Karoo”), of Jamboree; his best friend and roomie, Leonard Coleman; his special friend, Faith (Dotson) Wolford, of Phelps; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Benny Freeman officiating.
We are still under some restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and can only use one third of our chapel’s seating capacity. Common areas such as the kitchen are closed. We ask that everyone please continue to practice social distancing.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Edith McCoy
Edith McCoy, 91, of Brushy Fork, Varney, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Floyd County.
She was born in Pike County, Sept. 21, 1928, the daughter of the late George Washington Hinkle and Chloe (Fields) Hinkle.
She was a member of the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church since 1984.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by three husbands, Leslie Fields, Roland Thacker and Dewey McCoy; and three sisters, Alice Ray, Gladys Ray and Bessie Foster.
She is survived by three sons, Benny Hinkle (Nancy), of Pikeville, David Fields (Christine), of Varney, and Joseph Monroe McCoy (Tonya), of Louisa; one daughter, Reva Eplin (Andy), of Harold; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild on the way.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Hinkle Family Cemetery, Varney. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Kenneth Reynolds
Kenneth G. Reynolds, 69, of Shelbiana, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Floyd County, May 5, 1951, the son of the late Ivel Reynolds and Elvia Newsome Reynolds.
He was a retired employee of Roberts Drilling where he drilled gas wells.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Brent Reynolds.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Gayheart Reynolds; one son, Brian Reynolds (Melissa); one daughter, Patricia Thacker (Donnie); two brothers, Hasdore Reynolds and Estill Reynolds; seven grandchildren, Alexis MacKenzie Mathews, Destiny Jewel Thacker, Ryker Zayne Reynolds, Amarah Reece Reynolds, MaShaya Dawn Tackett, Cody Rance Reynolds and Brett Reynolds; three great-grandchildren, Xaiver Malik Reynolds, Nikolus Aiden Elswick and Lakelyn Blair Reynolds; and a host of other loving family and friends.
A graveside service was held at 12 p.m., Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the R.H. Ratliff Mausoleum, Shelbiana, with James Tackett officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Arlie Young
Arlie Lee Young, 77, of Phelps, departed this life Monday, May 18, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Phelps, Aug. 3, 1942, the son of Zora (Slone) Young Blankenship and the late Beaul Dencil Young.
He worked as a blaster in the strip mine industry employed by Coal Mac. He was also a logger and timber cutter. He was a bit of an old timer who enjoyed talking about the good old days. His favorite saying was, “ There’s better days coming.” He was an avid chicken fighter. He enjoyed photography and took many pictures.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Bert Blankenship; two brothers, Eugene and Walter Young; and two sisters, Nyoka and Mary Dean Young.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Young; one son, Darrell Smith (Mindy), of Garrett; two brothers, Otto Young (Reta), of Mt. Sterling, and Richard Young, of Pikeville; three sisters, Marilee Borum and Judith Showalter (David), both of Phelps, and Bessie Blankenship, of Stopover; one grandchild, Cheyenne Smith, of Garrett; his favorite cake-baker, Montana Blankenship; his special friend, William Hurley, of Phelps; his special nephew, James Blankenship, of Stopover; a special great-nephew, Colton Newsome; and a host of other nieces, nephews and friends.
A family gathering was held at 12 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Odis Blankenship officiating. Burial followed at the Barker Cemetery, Right Fork Hurricane of Stopover.
Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, we can only use one third of our chapel’s seating capacity. Common areas such as the kitchen are closed. We ask that everyone please continue to practice social distancing.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
