Virginia Burchett
Virginia D. Burchett, 74, of Grethel, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 1, 1945, the daughter of the late Keenis Allen and Essie Clevinger Allen.
She was a homemaker and member of the Pentecostal church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Burchett; one son, Terry Burchett; one great-granddaughter, Kilynn Nicole Hendrix; one great-grandson, Juan Antonio Rodriguez; one grandson, James “Jimmy” Thacker; one brother, Carl Allen; and two sisters, Bonnie Ratliff and Katherine Justice.
She is survived by two sons, Keith Burchett and Gary Justice; three daughters, Sharon Thacker, Tammy Short and Jessica Justice; one sister, May Miltz; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Private family funeral services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Otto Gillespie
Otto Gillespie, 83, of Greasy Creek Road, Shelbiana, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Oct. 1, 1936, the son of the late Alex Gillespie and Lora Blackburn Gillespie.
He was a mechanic for M&M Toyota and was of the Old Regular Baptist Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Jeffery Gillespie; and several brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his wife, Reathie Gillespie; two daughters, Teresa Compton (Ronny) and Reable Gillespie (Aaron); one son, Reedy Gillespie (Shirley); one brother, Sonny Gillespie; 10 grandchildren, Eric Gillespie (Kim), Casey Thacker (Dave), Joshua Gillespie (Tiffany), Sasha Gillespie, Matthew Justice, Adia Lena Gillespie, Austin Robinson, Braden Robinson, Josie Robinson and Sadie Robinson; several great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Private family funeral services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Rosie Hopkins
Rosie Hopkins, 90, of Amos Newsome Lane, Virgie, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Parkview Nursing Home.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 13, 1930, the daughter of the late Jessie Newsome and Liza Newsome.
She was a homemaker and member of the Little Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Hopkins.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Hopkins (Marsha) and Stevie Hopkins (Jennifer); one sister, Myrtle Smith; one grandchild, Tiffany Jones (Brad); two great-grandchildren, Ashley Jones and Henry Jones; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Private family funeral services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Nancy Potter
Nancy T. Potter, 97, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her son’s residence.
She was born at Jarrow, England, April 18, 1923, the daughter of the late William James Hay and Elizabeth Mary Cruckshank Hay.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Eastern Star and the Elkhorn City Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Walter Potter; one son, Brian Potter; and seven siblings, Doris, Mary, Shelia, Pamela, William, Thomas and Malcom.
She is survived by three sons, Derek Potter (Kolleen) and David Potter (Devonnia), both of Lexington, and Michael Potter (Hilda), of Nicholasville; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Webb Potter, of Lexington; eight grandchildren, John Potter, Courtney Potter, Brandon Potter, Ashton Wright, Kristen Westlake, Stephanie Ramsey, James Potter and Dane Potter; 17 great-grandchildren, Jarrett Potter, John Potter, Anabelle Potter, Abbey Potter, Lilly Kowalchuk, Katie Raine Kowalchuk, Reagan Potter, Brooks Potter, Potter Wright, Miller Wright, Conor Murray, Poet Westlake, Daxton Westlake, Vann Westlake, Alexandra Ramsey, Victoria Ramsey and Catherine Ramsey; one brother, John Hay, of England; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Private funeral and burial services will be conducted by Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Elkhorn City Senior Citizens Center.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Betty Walker
Betty Sue Walker, 68, died Thursday, April 30, 2020.
She was born Aug. 2, 1951, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Blanche Mullins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward M. Walker; and her siblings, Don Mullins (Trish), Jack Mullins and Mike Mullins..
Betty is the mother of Tracy Rollins (Patrick) and Pamela Walker. She is the sister of Kenneth Mullins, Gary Mullins (Linda), Randy Mullins (Janie), Teresa Bodrie (Jerry), Allen Mullins and Toni Spears (Ricky.)
Private family funeral services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
