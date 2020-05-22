William Chapman Sr.
William Scott Chapman Sr., 90, of Columbus, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
He was born at Louisville, Jan. 12, 1930, to the late Tilden and Marietta Chapman.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Chapman; and 18 siblings.
He is survived by his children, William Chapman Jr., Teressa Buzzelli (John), Dorma Graham (Jon), Cynthia Bates (Alan Closson) and Wendy Chapman (Colleen Divine); his grandchildren, Thomas Chapman, Angela Gueye, Stacy Swords (Mike), William Chapman III (Lisa), Amanda Chapman, Jacob Bates (Shelby), Brandon Bates (Mitchell Monst), Hunter Closson, Miranda Graham, Nicholas Graham and Sean Divine; his great-grandchildren, Justin (Blake) Polzer, Allicia Loy, Dylan Loy, Tyler Swords, Ashley Swords, Cameron Swords, Madison Swords, Tanner Swords, Leeland Bates, Jude Bates, Tony Garcia, Eddie Garcia, Hailey Chapman, Mason Chapman, Mylei Graham, Keaton Graham, Riley Smouther and Samira Hamza; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private for the family. Interment will be at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester, Ohio. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home of Canal Winchester, Ohio.
“Bill” Deskins
William McKinley “Bill” Deskins, 90, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
He was the loving husband of Rose Fields Deskins and the father of four children.
Bill was born on Johns Creek in Pike County on Feb. 26, 1930, to the late Jack and Hope Deskins.
A successful businessman and public servant all his life, Bill prided himself of being a voice for the people of Pike County. He served two terms as the Pike County Sheriff and two terms as the Pike County Judge Executive from 2003-2006 and 2014-2018. He was a member of the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association and the Masonic Lodge, where he achieved the 33rd degree.
Bill hosted many political functions and fundraisers over the years, one of the most memorable being in 2008 when Bill and Rose hosted a fundraiser at their home for Bill and Hillary Clinton. He was also an avid fisherman who loved spending time on the water.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father; his first wife, Lois Anderson Deskins; and one brother, Kenneth Deskins.
Bill was a member of the First Christian Church of Pikeville.
In addition to his wife, Rose, Bill is survived by three brothers, Paul Deskins (Phyllis), Jack Deskins and Gerald Deskins (Judy); one sister, Deloris Cauley (Jim); four children, William David Deskins (Barbara), Jane Kathyrn Deskins, Sharon Kaye Charles (Paris) and Misty Whitham; 10 grandchildren, Sarah Botman, Rebecca Cantrell (Rick), Matthew Deskins, Amy Deskins, Josh Deskins, Jonnathan Deskins, Austin Cox (Caitlin) and Kaytlin Cox; seven great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Emma, Jacob, Noah, Sophia, Conley and Collins; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. with Mike Harrison officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Bill’s memory to the Thomas C. Cecil Masonic Lodge #375, P.O. Box 362, Pikeville, KY, 41502.
Peyton Gibson
Peyton Andrew Gibson, 21, of Georgetown, died Monday, May 18, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, April 21, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Jackie” Justice
Jacqueline Wormsley "Jackie" Justice, 86, of Hillview Drive, Pikeville, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Morgan County, Jan. 5, 1934, the daughter of the late Thomas Albert Wormsley and Gene Arnette Wormsley.
She was self-employed in numerous businesses and was a member of the Eastern Star, she was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her adoring husband of 55 years, James C. "Jim" Justice; one grandson, Robert A. Adkins; one brother, Robert L. Wormsley; and one sister, Geraldine Barnard.
She is survived by her four children, James C. "Jimmy" Justice Jr. (Melinda), Denise Justice Adkins, Thomas D. Justice (Judy) and Timothy A. Justice (Bernie); 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Hundley officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, at the funeral home with church services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Barbara Lowe
Barbara Sue Lowe, 79, of Collins Highway, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 25, 1940, the daughter of the late Arthur "Red" Little and Ethel Tackett Little.
She was the wife of the late James Kenneth Lowe, a retired employee from BB&T Bank where she worked for over 26 years as a branch manager, loan officer and also held many other titles throughout the years. She was also a member of the Methodist Church.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Mark Kenneth Lowe.
She is survived by one son, James Tracy Lowe (Melina); one sister, Linda Kay Lyon; one granddaughter, Allison Marie Causey (Ermal); and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Tim Swanston and Steve Spurlock officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Red Eagle” Lowe
Tim Holt “Red Eagle” Lowe, 70, of Hambley Blvd., died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 13, 1949, the son of the late Ruben Lowe and Nancy Ruth Robinette Lowe.
He was a coal truck driver and a member of the Freedom Bible Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Lowe and Roger Lowe; and one sister, Lois Epling.
He is survived by his companion of many years, Patricia Lowe; two daughters, Sharon Storm (Matthew) and Crystal Gibson (Ron); two brothers, Dorsie Lowe and Johnny Lowe; two sisters, Phyllis Collins and Sue Karyl; four grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other loving family and friends.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Homer Manns
Homer Ray Manns, 86, of Delbarton, W.Va., tragically departed this life on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, a graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Estep Cemetery, Scarlet Road, Delbarton, W.Va., with Pastor Terry Blankenship officiating and social distancing recommendations being observed. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Ronald Robinson
Ronald Ray Robinson, 78, of Greasy Creek, Shelbiana, passed from this life, surrounded by family, Sunday, May 17, 2020.
He was born in Pike County, July 6, 1941, to the late Ray and Opal Robinson.
He served our nation proudly in the United States Army. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Besides both parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Andrews Robinson; and one sister, Sally Patrick.
He is survived by three children, Sherry Belcher (Dwayne), Richard Robinson (Trini) and Gregory Robinson (Minci); seven grandchildren, Felishia Thacker (Samuel), Gavin Belcher (fiancé, Savannah Belcher), Richard Robinson Jr., Jordon Tyler Robinson (Brooke), Andrea Looney (Dustin), Sarah Herrell (Zach) and Chloe Robinson; six great-grandchildren, Ty’Leigh Belcher, Channing Thacker, Skylar Robinson, Kolson Robinson, Demi Looney and Sadie Looney; and three sisters, Carlotta Robinson, Gloria Robinson and Betty Meadows.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Upper Room Praise and Worship, Marrowbone, with Scott Tackett officiating all services. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Tandy Rogers
Tandy Rogers, 79, of Sugar Camp of Robinson Creek, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born March 31, 1941, to the late Earl and Mary Howell Rogers.
He was of the Old Regular Baptist Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Bryant Rogers; his son, Billy Edward Rogers; two brothers, John Rogers and Robert Lee Rogers; and three sisters, Frances Damron, Lizzie Bryant and Velvie Rogers.
He is survived by his grandchildren, Shellie Marie Phipps (Gregory), of Ashcamp, and Steven Alford Rogers (Amber), of Pikeville; two great-grandchildren, Elijah Phipps and Zoey Phipps; and a host of other dear family, friends and loved ones.
Private funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Amos Newsom Memorial Cemetery, Robinson Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The family wishes to extend their apologies for those who are not able to attend.
Reverend Roger Smith
Reverend Roger Lee Smith, 71, was born April 15, 1949.
He was a retired coal miner and a disabled veteran.
He joined our heavenly Father Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Reverend Mitchel Smith and Melster Smith; two brothers, Roosevelt Smith and Buford Smith; and two sisters, Dolly Cure and Betty Justice-Mullins.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joyce Ann Smith; one sister, Marilyn Hall; one son, Jason Lee Smith; three daughters, Jeff and Lee Ann Harrison, Charlie and Marlina Irwin and Michele Sargent; and seven grandchildren, Charlie Mason Irwin Jr., Mya Adriana Irwin, Alyssa Russell, Angel-lee Russell, Addy Windham, Brianna Sargent and Hunter Harrison.
He will be laid to rest at the Cap Thacker Cemetery in Pike County at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McCammon-Ammons Click Funeral Home of Maryville, Tennessee.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Amedisys Hospice.
Marian Swiney
Marian Denise Swiney, 48, of Marrowbone, died Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Clevinger Cemetery, Venters. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
