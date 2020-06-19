Thelma Bee
Thelma Jean Bee, 62, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Rob Ratliff Cemetery, Shelby Gap. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Jerry Boyd
Jerry Dwain Boyd, 66, of Pikeville, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, Feb. 8, 1954, the son of the late Chester and Rose Mary (Adkins) Boyd.
He was a coal operator.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Darrell Boyd.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Eva Boyd; two sons, Michael Smith, of Dorton Creek, and David Boyd, of Nashville, Ark.; two daughters, Peggy Boyd and April Boyd, both of Pikeville; two sisters and four brothers, Sharon Blankenship, Gary Boyd, Doug Boyd and Tony Boyd, all of Pikeville, Megan Boyd, of Florida, and C.J. Boyd, of Allen; and four grandchildren, Johnathon Wooten, Mikey Smith, Eva Smith and Patricia Boyd.
“Mush” Dotson Jr.
Zenas “Mush” Dotson Jr., 69, of Freeburn, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born at Jamboree, Feb. 5, 1951, the son of the late Zenas Dotson Sr. and Myrtle “Blankenship” Dotson.
He was a wonderful family man who worked as a coal miner for around 36 years. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He also loved his dog, Jack, who recently passed away, as well. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan and enjoyed gardening in the summer, especially flowers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Jamie Zenas Dotson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Sheila Ann “Radloff” Dotson; two sons, Warren Michael Dotson (Jimma), of Hudson, N.Car., and Jason N. Dotson, of Lenore, W.Va.; three brothers, Wendell Dotson, of Matewan, W.Va., Raymond Dotson, of Lexington, and Kenneth “Bub” Dotson, of Maiden, N.Car.; three sisters, Gleda Mounts (Kenny), of Matewan, W.Va., Dyann Dotson, of Sawmill, N.Car., and Abigail Dotson, of Ohio; 10 grandchildren, LaShea, Amber, Desiree, Farah, Piper, Melissa, Jennie, Alex, Olivia and Briann; eight great-grandchildren, Elijah, Nova, Coy, Parker, Issaac, Zia, Tom and Eli Jamie, who was named after his uncle, Jamie; and a host of wonderful friends, and extended family whom he loved dearly.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mitchell Bowling officiating. In honoring his wishes, he will then be cremated. Burial will follow at the Billy Dotson Cemetery, Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.
Mindy Fleming
Mindy Newsome Fleming, 58, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born Feb. 24, 1962, the daughter of the late Charlie Newsome and Ruthie Newsome.
She was a former director of admissions at Pikeville College and a member of the Jubilee Christian Assembly of God Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Millard Newsome, Teddy Newsome and Jonas Newsome.
She is survived by her husband, Kenny Fleming; two daughters, Whitney Elysse Copley (Mitch) and Holly Kaitlyn Lindsey (Weston); three brothers, Tivis Newsome, Randy Newsome (Lesley) and Scottie Newsome; three sisters, Clara Bartley, Brenda Kiser (Don) and Carolyn Harmon (Arnie); and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Damron officiating. Burial will follow at the Newsome Branch Cemetery, Penny Road.
Visitation will continue Friday, June 19, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dorothy Justice
Dorothy Ethel Justice, 95, of McVeigh, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Justin Holbrook officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Huddy.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, with special services beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday with Joe Crum officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Johnny” Prater
On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Keathly Bruce “Johnny” Prater, loving husband and father, died at age 61.
He was born at Shelbiana, Oct. 24, 1958, the son of the late Kenis and Laura Prater.
On July 30, 1978, he married Teresa Lynn (Hopkins) Prater. They raised two daughters, Melody and Deressa; and one son, Jonathon.
He was a carpenter and a welder by trade. He was also an avid lover of Bluegrass music, had a passion for playing the guitar and enjoyed watching Western TV shows. He was known for his kind spirit, workmanship, love for animals and pride in his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son and several siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa; his daughters, Melody and Deressa; his brother, Allen “Waco” Prater (Carol); his sisters, Rebel Robinson and Cathy Prater; and three grandchildren, Robert, Lynessa and Lakin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Benny Hopkins and others officiating all services. Burial will follow at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue all day Friday, June 19, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Emma Slone
Emma Gene Slone, 89, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Helen Slone
Helen Johnson Slone, 88, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Long Fork, Jan. 26, 1932, to the late Scott and Stella Johnson.
She was a member of the Virgie Church of Christ.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Slone; seven brothers, Carlis “Tubby” Johnson, Homer Johnson, Carl Johnson, Amos Johnson, Eugene “Ty” Johnson, Vernon “Chick” Johnson and Andy Johnson; two sisters, Hazel White and Opal Mullins; and one grandson, Casey Newsome.
She is survived by two sons, Terry Newsome (Phyllis) and Marty Newsome (Teresa), both of Long Fork; one daughter, Sheila Gunter, of Long Fork; nine grandchildren, Terra Newsome, Jeremy Gunter (Tonya), Jason Gunter (Melissa), Josh Gunter (Erika), Justin Corey Hamilton (Michelle), Jordan Gunter (Tami), Tiffany Blankenship (Marcus), Stephanie Meade (Byron) and Samantha Blair (Chris); 19 great-grandchildren, Christopher Gunter, Ethan Gunter, Evan Gunter, Natalie Gunter, Everlie Gunter, Ian Akers, Tali Burke, Jaycie Gunter, Charlie Gunter, Owen Meade, Ashton Mullins, Aaliyah Dotson, Aubrey Dotson, Easton Dotson, Denise Boyd (Casey), Gage Phillips, Samantha Mitchell, Courtney Hamilton and Layna Adkins; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday June 19, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Greg White officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
