Glenn Adkins
Glenn D. Adkins, 68, of Pikeville, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana, with Jubilee Christian Assembly of God officiating the services. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Doshie Bartley
Doshie Bartley, 85, of Bear Wallow Hollow, Pikeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, July 23, 1935, the daughter of the late Thomas and Virgie Bishop Justice.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Ferrells Creek Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Ray Bartley; one son, Ronnie Bartley; three daughters, Sherry Bartley, Judy Adkins and Vicky Bartley; five brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by one daughter, Sheila Stump; six grandchildren, Heather Still, Thomas Bartley, Donnie R. Stump, Glenda Woods, Jason Fields and Michael Fields; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Ford officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Steven Childers
Steven Rondall Childers, 60, of Ashcamp, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his mother’s residence.
He was born at Pikeville, Sept. 18, 1959, the son of Barbara Clevinger Stevens, of Ashcamp, and the late Billy Rondall Childers.
He was a member of the Missionary Baptist Church and a logger.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Cory Childers. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Jarrod Ryan Childers, of Pikeville; his brother, Bryan Childers, of Ashcamp; his special uncle and aunt, Jerry Wayne and Rosemary Childers, of Ashcamp; and his caregiver,Lena Kilgore; as well as many other family members.
The family would like to give a special thank you for the service and kindness shown by Dr. Arora Swaty and staff and his caregiver, Lena Kilgore.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Edgar Sanders and Dale Senters officiating. Burial will follow at the Childers Cemetery, Ashcamp.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Dorothy Hager
Dorothy Rose Hager (Big Maw), 85, of Ransom, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Samaria Primitive Baptist Church with Jeff Dotson officiating. Burial will follow at the Willie Jake Hager Cemetery, Ransom, with Jonathan Aldana, Tyler Hager, Josh Noe, Blake Noe, Jason Noe, Andru Noe, Micah Caudill and Mark Jude serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be: Kane Caudill and Kiah Jude. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Johnny Little
Johnny Keith Little, 73, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born May 7, 1947, to the late Granville and Ruby Burke Little.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and a retired mine electrician.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Cantrell Little.
He is survived by one son, Aaron Little, of Lexington; one daughter, Jocelyn Finch (Daniel), of Long Fork; two brothers, Barry Neil Little, of Long Fork, and Jeff Little, of Little Creek; one sister, Betty Dotson, of Flemingsburg; and two grandchildren, Josi Finch and Dylan Finch.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with James Dotson officiating. Burial will follow at the Amil Little Memorial Cemetery, Long Fork.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Randall Stanley
Randall Stanley, 66, of Belfry, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, following a lingering illness.
He was born at Williamson, W.Va., August 5, 1954, the son of Colleen Hoffman Stanley and the late Ralph B. Stanley.
He was a 1972 graduate of Belfry High School where he played football. He was an avid follower of the Belfry football program. Upon completing high school, he attended Mayo Vocational School where he completed an electricity and welding program. After getting out of school, he worked for Persinger Supply Company. He then got a job with American Electric Power where he worked for 23 years, serving as a line crew supervisor for part of that time.
He recently accepted the Lord and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jenny Maynard Stanley; his sister, Norine Fite (Dennis); his nephews, Chris Fite (Cindy) and Chad Fite (Shawna); his three great-nephews; his two great-nieces; his adopted sister, Emma Pecco; and a host of friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Rev. Jarod Belcher officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mt. View Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
In adherence to state COVID-19 mandates, all visitors are asked to please wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Thurajene Thornsbury
It is with a broken heart of those whom mom left behind, yet so happy that her race is won and she’s resting in the arms of Jesus, that we write the obituary of our precious mother. Proverbs 31:10 “Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies.” This verse is so true of our dear mommy.
Thurajene (Smith) Thornsbury, 86, of Canada, was born on July 14, 1934, and departed this life peacefully at home on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving children and grandson, Ben. Mom was the wife of the late Elder Berlin Thornsbury, whom she was married to for over 50 years, and the oldest daughter of the late William Goble and Verna (Bogar) Smith.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by someone whom she thought of as a son and who knew her as a mother, Walter Dean Bogar. She was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Veronica (Justice) Thornsbury; her granddaughters, Haley Thornsbury and Jeannie Lynn Thornsbury; and her three brothers, William Chester, Glen and Thomas Clinton Smith.
She was a faithful member of the Dix Fork Old Regular Baptist Church for over 40 years and attended regularly until her sickness prevented her from doing so.
She is survived by her children whom she loved dearly and from whom that love was returned, Ivan Neil (Mary), James Gerald (Susie), Barbara Newsome (Jerome), Debbie Bogar, Lesa Justice (Mark), Ressia Thornsbury (with whom she made her home), Tammy Dotson (Adam) and Troy Thornsbury. Proverbs 31:28, “Her children arise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.” Also left behind to cherish her memory are 13 grandchildren (many of whom she helped raise) and 12 great-grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by her only sister, Jaqueline Laborda, and her youngest brother, Clifford Douglas Smith.
Mom will be greatly missed and forever remembered. Our hearts are forever broken. John 5:24 “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life.”
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Dix Fork Old Regular Baptist Church with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will follow at the Thornsbury Family Cemetery, Dix Fork, with family members serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with special services beginning at 7 p.m. with corresponding ministers of the Old Regular Baptist Church officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Josie Wolford
Josie “Daniels” Wolford, 52, of Freeburn, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
She was born Jan. 22, 1966, the daughter of the late Luther and Essie May “Adkins” Daniels.
She was a loving homemaker who loved going fishing and camping with her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with her husband, helping him work on cars. She was also a big Loretta Lynn fan. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Bobby, Lonnie, and Luther Dwayne Daniels; and one sister, Kasandra Daniels.
She is survived by her husband, Orville Wolford; two sons, Dwayne Wolford (Stephanie), of Phelps, and Shorty Wolford (Nicole), of Jeffersonville; two sisters, Donna Faye Daniels and Jacqueline Daniels; three grandchildren, Ethan Dwayne Wolford, of Phelps, and Damien Tyler and Dylan Thomas Wolford, both of Jeffersonville; her dog, Roxy, which she loved very much; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home, Phelps, with Rev. Odis Blankenship, Rev. Larry Rife and Rev. Randy Casey officiating. Burial will follow at the Freeburn Community Cemetery,Freeburn. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Alvin Wright
Alvin Eulan Wright, 88, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was the son of the late Frank and Dulcina Mullins Wright and a member of the Elkhorn City Baptist Church, a 32nd degree mason and a member of the Jenkins Lodge 856.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Phebel, Foncel, George, Andrew “Dimple” Wright and Claude Deskins; and his sisters, Beatrice Cantrell, Fern Mullins, Irene Bartley and Eula Lee Wallace.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Rose Damron Wright; his daughter, Karen Stiff Burgett, of Lexington; his grandchild, Brandon Stiff; his great-grandchildren, Carter and Kaitlyn Stiff; his grandchild, Brooke Stiff Ring; his great-grandchildren, Jack and Mark Ring; his son, Jeffery Daniel Wright, of Elkhorn City; his grandchildren; Ashley Wright, Danielle Clevinger and Mary Alexis Wright; his great-grandchildren, Shawn Blankenship, Emaleigh Clevinger and Remington Clevinger; his daughter, Monette Wright,of Lexington; his brother, Jimmy Blake Wright, of Michigan; and many other family members.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Damron officiating. Burial will follow at the Elkhorn City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
