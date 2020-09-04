“Sissy” Gannon
Leona "Sissy" Gannon, 85, of Sidney, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
She was born at Sidney, Dec. 4, 1934, the daughter of the late Dock and Trulie Mullins.
She retired from Magic Mart and was a member of the Sidney Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lester Mullins; her grandson, Rusty Stafford; and her son-in-law, Bill Christian.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann Stafford (James), Pamela Christian, Sharon Slater (Laben), Sandie Marcum (Tim) and Leslie Gannon; her sons, Michael Elswick (Drema), Steve Gannon (Sharon), Rick Gannon (Kathy) and Mark Gannon (Teresa); her brother, Arnold Mullins; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Shawn Ward officiating. Burial followed at the Family Cemetery, Sidney, with her family serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sidney Missionary Baptist Church.
“AD” Hatfield
Anderson Dee “AD” Hatfield, 79, of Wharncliffe, W.Va., formerly of Blackberry, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center, Phelps.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Victory in Jesus Church, Sidney, with Mike Smith officiating. Military honors were presented at the church following the services. Burial followed at the Bradford Cemetery, Wharncliffe, W.Va., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Ryan Elizabeth Cochran Huffman
It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Ryan Elizabeth Cochran Huffman announces her sudden departure from the earth plane, due to a stroke, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the age of 41 years.
Ryan was born blonde-haired, blue-eyed and perfect from the start on Sept. 19, 1978, in Pikeville. She grew up in Lillington, N.Car., and was a graduate of Harnett Central High School and East North Carolina University with a degree in Psychology. Ryan worked with her husband, Jason, in growing their company, Two Rivers Design and Fabrication.
Ryan will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Jason; her parents, Rebecca Miller Boucher and John Edward Cochran; her grandparents, James and Mary Catherine Miller; her mother-in-law, Gwen Huffman; her adoring brother, Jordan, and his wife, Denneny; as well as her half-brother and sister, Cole and Kate Cochran.
Ryan was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernest and Audrey Cochran; and her father-in-law, Pell Huffman.
She will forever remain in the hearts of her many aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A private celebration of Ryan’s life will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-County Cremation Center, of Summerville, South Carolina.
Donations in Ryan’s memory may be made to the Dorchester Animal Shelter at dorchesterpaws.org.
Marinda Hurley
Marinda Jane “Browning” Santos Hurley, 72, of Stopover, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
In honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life service will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Faith Christian Church with Reverend Donald Ray Davis officiating the service beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Ollie Jones
Ollie Mae Jones, 93, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the East Williamson Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow visitation with Reverend Caleb Horn officiating. Interment will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va., with her grandsons serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
In keeping with Covid-19 Pandemic restrictions, masks are required in order to enter the church and social distancing must be practiced. Please be prepared to comply for the safety of all.
Jay Mullins
Jay Darren Mullins, 49, of Belcher, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Elkhorn Independent Church, Ashcamp. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Danny Ratliff
Danny Ratliff, 74, of Ashcamp, died Monday, August 31, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Swiney Family Cemetery, Island Creek, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
