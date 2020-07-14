Beatrice Akers
Beatrice Akers, 76, of Brushy Fork of Beefhide, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 25, 1943, to the late Noble and Etta Eddington.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stan Akers; two brothers, Russell Addington and Roger Addington; and one sister, Alice Burke.
She is survived by two sons, Danny Akers (Lori), of Armada, Mich., and Donald Akers (Amber), of Dorton; two daughters, Denise Smallwood (Jimmy), of Dorton, and Lisa Burke (Jeff), of Brushy Fork; five brothers; Carvil Addington (JoAnn), of Belleville, Mich., Carlos Addington (Violet), of Beefhide, Narvil Addington (Carol) and Elmo Addington, both of Brushy Fork, and Dale Eddington (Vicky), of Flemingsburg; three sisters, Lavon Osborne, of Dorton, Marie Stewart (Audy), of Beefhide, and Anita Eddington, of Pikeville; 20 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 13, 2020, at Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers Officiating. Burial followed at the Addington, Newsom and Johnson Cemetery, Brushy Fork of Beefhide. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Evalyn Hall
Evalyn Hall, 95, of Williamson, W.Va., died Saturday, July 11, 2020, of natural causes.
An intimate memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel, 144 Toler Road, Belfry. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Joe Marinaro
Joe Marinaro, 89, of Winter Park, Fla., died peacefully Sunday, Jun 28, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Jonell; his children, Terri Marinaro, of Florida, Jeanne Sallee, of Lexington, Joanne Marinaro, of North Carolina, Chris Auerbach, of Florida, and Alan Daniel, of Florida; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Joe was raised in Elkhorn City. At age 16, he attended Pikeville Jr. College. In 1949, he joined the Navy and then the Army ROTC after enrolling at UK graduating with a BA in Education. With his wife, Patricia Dotson Marinaro, he developed a successful career in citrus and watermelon sales in Lakeland, Florida.
Joe moved to Winter Park and in 1976 married Jonell Daniel. They both retired from A. Duda & Sons in Oviedo and moved to Ft. Pierce, Fla., in 1985, where they started Atlantic Fruit Co. They enjoyed a home on the beautiful waters of Wildcat Cove. Many joyous weekends were spent swimming, fishing and boating at the inlet with family. Joe was commodore for the Ft. Pierce Yacht Club, where they both were honorary members, never missing an event or activity. They both eventually moved back to Winter Park in 2015 to be with family.
Joe had a huge smile that would light up the room. He was handsome, fun-loving and everybody’s friend. He loved life and he loved his family.
We will miss you and we love you, as you would say, “always and forever.”
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, with memorial service beginning at 11 a.m., at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Winter Park Chapel, 3806 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park, Florida.
Donations are suggested to: Knights of Columbus Council 2112, 5727 Cornelia Ave., Orlando, FL 32807. Please mark Joe Marinaro on donation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions of Winter Park, Florida.
Harold McCoy
Harold McCoy, 72, of Turkey Creek, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, July 10, 1948, the son of the late Tolbert and Elizabeth “Guff” Taylor McCoy.
He was a former contractor and a veteran of the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers, Neal McCoy, James McCoy and Michael McCoy.
He is survived by two sons, Chris McCoy (Heather), of Williamson, W.Va., and Shaun McCoy (Kristy), of Birmingham, Ala.; three brothers, Tolbert Junior McCoy and Will McCoy, both of Turkey Creek, and Wallace McCoy, of West Hamlin, W.Va.; five sisters, Anita Clevinger, Rosie Jarrell, Linda McCoy and Melba McCoy, all of Turkey Creek, and Carlene McCoy, of Pecks Mill, W.Va.; two grandsons, Niles McCoy and Aidan McCoy; three granddaughters, Haley McCoy, Jessica McCoy and Sara McCoy; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
In honoring Harold’s wishes, cremation has taken place. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Homer Mullins
Homer Lee Mullins, 87, of Ashcamp, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Alleghany, Oct. 1, 1932, the son of the late Hattie Rose and Neri Mullins. He was a retired coal miner.
He was the last one of his brothers and sisters to pass away. They included, J.T. Mullins, Arleen Mullins Childers, Lennie Mullins, Billie Mullins; and his special sister, who was more like a mother, Martha Mullins Cantrell.
He married Kathleen Potter Mullins on Oct. 20, 1951, and together they shared daughters, Sharon Maxine Childers Miller, Hattie Bernice Easterling Potter (Heaven), Enola Gay Looney, Cathy Sue Senters (Ronnie) and Mishey Belcher (Timmy); and grandchildren, Yolanda Easterling Swaim, Christopher Easterling, Lynnzee Easterling, Zachary Easterling, Tyler Easterling, Randall Heath Sanders, Carson Lee Belcher (Homer's sidekick and namesake), Isaiah Belcher and Gregory Kelly.
He married Jacquelyn Slone Mullins on Oct. 2, 2004, and added a daughter, Denise Moore (Emory.) Jackie welcomed his children and grandchildren and loved them as her own.
He was always gathering people into his family circle. One special member he called his boy was Dr. Don Gibson. He loved them and each one had a nickname. From his childhood, the Tom Self family was added to the circle. And as he matured, Bro. Eddie Sturgill and Reed Potter were added, among many others.
On Feb. 24, 1968, he received his Certificate of Ordination from the Letcher County Conference of the Freewill Baptist. His gospel ministry began and for more than 35 years Homer Lee Mullins served as Pastor of the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church. He was also active at various other churches including, Glory Bound, Poor Bottom and Alleghany Freewill Baptist. He loved teaching Sunday School, picnics, youth league, weiner roasts, Easter and Christmas Plays, ballgames, dinner on the ground and church.
He was happy, rapid to laugh, humble, patient and caring. He touched countless
lives officiating at baptisms, weddings, school programs, dedicating new babies, revivals and funerals. Whether you remember him in his suits and ties preaching God’s word, coming into the room at the hospital or funeral home to visit, or in his work clothes with his old hat delivering various vegetables to the neighborhood; to know him was to know he loved the Lord, his family and his community. It didn't matter who you were or where he saw you, he took the time to visit, laugh, say a prayer or help in any way he could. He considered it a privilege to serve his fellowman.
His message was--Today is the day to ask Jesus to come into your heart, repent of your sins, be baptized and start living for Christ. Michael Combs sings a song that conveys the life of Homer Lee Mullins, “Carry me Jesus, carry me home, Lord I've done my best, now you do the rest, and carry me home. Lord, I've kept the faith, I've finished my race, now carry me home.” Hallelujah!! He is home!
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Joyce Sifers
Joyce Kaye Sifers, 69, of Elkhorn city, died Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Benjamen Wakeland
Benjamen Wakeland, 59, of Clara Lane, Pikeville, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, July 30, 1960, the son of the late John Clair and Anna Burris Wakeland.
He worked as a security guard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny Wakeland and Johnny Wakeland; and one sister, Janey Slone.
He is survived by one sister, Elva Wakeland, of Fedscreek; one brother, Ralph Neil Wakeland, of Pikeville; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Blackburn officiating. In honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Sherry Williamson
Sherry Goble Williamson, 50, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Varney, with Duane Smith and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Williamson Family Cemetery, Varney.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, and Thursday, July 16, at the church with special services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
