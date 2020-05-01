Charlie Hall
Charlie Franklin Hall, 59, of Raccoon, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Letcher County, July 20, 1960, the son of Ruby White Hall, of Pikeville, and the late Isaac Mullins Hall.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Blessed Hope Freewill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy L. (Young) Hall, of Raccoon; one daughter, Charla (Hall) Brandon Preston, of Danville; two sisters, DeAnna Hall Thomas (Jeff), of South Carolina, and DeNiece Hall Stivers (Justin), of Richmond; and two grandchildren, Ashlyn and Allie Preston.
A drive by viewing was held from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Private burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Lonnie Maynard
Lonnie David Maynard, 64, of Cowpen, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Oct. 14, 1955, the son of the late L.D. and Helen (White) Maynard.
He was disabled.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Timothy Maynard, Milford Maynard and Robert Maynard; and one sister, Ollie Gay Ray.
He is survived by one brother, Billy White, of Pikeville; three sisters, Sarah Sowards and Sharon Maynard, both of Stanton, and Vivian “Susie” Maynard, of Pikeville; and a host of other family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
James Pleasant Sr.
James Edward Pleasant Sr., 96, husband of Florence Louise Wilson Pleasant, died Monday, April 27, 2020.
James was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus member, Kentucky Chapter. He was born in Jenkins, where he lived until he enlisted in the Navy in May of 1943, where he served as Machinist's Mate Third Class on the USS Maurice J. Manual. He retired from C & O Railroad after 40 years of service. Before moving to Lexington, he was very active in the Pike County Rescue Squad, where he and Florence lived for many years. He was an active member of Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Lexington and volunteered with the St. Vincent De Paul Society, God's Pantry and the escorting of church and community members to doctor's appointments.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jady Golden and Rena Pleasant; and three siblings, M.L. Pleasant, Marie Sowards and Imogene Smith.
In addition to his loving wife of 74 years, Florence, he is survived by his son, James
Edward Pleasant Jr. (Carla), of Lexington; three daughters, Margaret "Peggy" McClanahan, of Lexington, Catherine Gatson, of Winchester, and Elizabeth Leslie (Michael), of Middleburg, Fla.; his sister, Virginia Ratliff, of Elkhorn City; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and his beloved caretaker, Debby Smith.
A private service will be held at Calvary Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Milward Funeral Home of Lexington.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Church.
The guestbook may be signed at www.milwardfuneral.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Billy” Slone
William Russell “Billy” Slone, 52, of Bent Branch Road, Sidney, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Ohio, March 26, 1968, the son of the late Elster Slone and Sandra Slone.
He was disabled.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, James Griffin; two brothers, Jeffery Hassell Slone and Rufus “Sparky” Thacker; and two sisters, Tami Slone and Lorraine.
He is survived by his wife, Gina Slone, of Kannapolis, N.Car.; two children, Amanda Slone, of Florida, and Kristen Livingood; five siblings, Elster Slone Jr., of Kimper, Vernone Cope, of Alabama, David Allen Slone, of Dundee, Fla., Joseph Thacker, of Tennessee, and Margie Jones, of Mt. Carmel, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Donovan, Desean, Kynlee, Kayden and Kyleigh; and a host of other dear family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Betty Staten
Betty Lou Staten, 85, of Delbarton, W.Va., died Monday, April 27, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family.
Private family funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Chafin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jarrod Belcher officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the Chafin Funeral Home of Delbarton, West Virginia..
The guestbook may be signed at www.ChafinFuneralHome.com
Karen Sullivan
Karen Sue Sullivan, 59, of Zebulon Highway, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, June 24, 1960, the daughter of Ray and Florence Shell.
She is survived by three daughters, Melissa Cole, of Pikeville, Lisa Cole, of Sidney, and Jessica Thacker, of Rutledge, Tenn.; four grandchildren; three brothers, Danny Shell, of Virginia, and Luther Shell and Charles Shell, both of Meta; two sisters, Betty Varney, of Pikeville, and Kathy Goff, of Wyandotte, Mich.; and a host of other dear family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.