Keith Phillips
Keith Phillips, 71, of Zebulon Highway, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 5, 1949, the son of the late Luther Cleveland Phillips and Eula Faye Charles Tackett.
He was employed by Wayne Supply and was a member of the Zebulon Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Phillips.
He is survived by one son, Joshua Phillips (Elizabeth), of Harold; one daughter, Laura Phillips, of Zebulon Highway; one grandchild, Connor Phillips; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Shane Lockard officiating. Burial will follow at the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 28, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
This is a paid obituary.
Evelyn Preston
Evelyn Darlene Preston, 67, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Parkview Health and Rehabilitation Facility, Pikeville.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday evening, Aug. 28, 2020, at Weaver Mortuary, West Williamson, West Virginia. Family members and friends are invited to join the family during an informal evening of reflection and remembrance of Evelyn’s life. Everyone attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
“Rod” Reed
Phillip Rodney “Rod” Reed, 63, of Sidney, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at his brother’s residence.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, with funeral services beginning at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to help with funeral expenses.
Bobby Robinette
Bobby Joe Robinette, 77, of Richmond, formerly of Hatfield, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Lexington.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 .m., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. on Friday evening.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the Smith Cemetery, Sidney. Due to COVID-19 mandates, social distancing and masks are required. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Bonnie Rutherford
Bonnie Collens Loggins Rutherford, 82, of Sharondale, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Lee Dotson Jr. and Donnie Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Eddie” Varney
Henry Edward "Eddie" Varney, 73, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at his residence at Winchester.
Visitation will begin at 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Varney Cemetery, Sharondale. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Carlene Young
Carlene Young, 57, of Willisburg, formerly of Blackberry, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at UK Medical Center, Lexington.
Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.,Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler. In honoring her wishes, cremation followed the visitation. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
