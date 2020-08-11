Juanita Adkins
Juanita Denise Bolden Adkins, 66, of Old Shelby Road, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 20, 1954, the daughter of the late Auda Bolden and Ada Justice Bolden.
She was a retired baker at Wal-Mart Bakery and a believer of the Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Bobby Darnell Adkins; two brothers, Roger and Dempsey Bolden; two sisters, Augustine Bryant and Bertha Loretta Adkins; and one great-granddaughter, Summer Paige Ratliff.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby L. Adkins; one daughter, Tonya Kidd (Kent); three brothers, Auda Bolden Jr., Donald Paul Bolden and Delmer Ray Bolden; five sisters, Geneva Coleman, Patty Maynard, Audrey Lanthrop, Lottie Slone and Josephine Harris; three grandchildren, Keaton Bobby James Kidd, Samantha Ratliff and Evelyn Cerniglia; five great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Dan Adkins Cemetery, Fords branch. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Carol Breeding
Carol Ann Breeding, 83, of Ashland, formerly of Hardy, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Kingbrooks Lifecare House, Ashland.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Breeding Family Cemetery, Narrows Branch, Hardy.
Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Gene Coleman
Gene Coleman, 76, of Dandridge, Tenn., formerly of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Pikeville, Sept. 17, 1943, the son of the late Thurman and Sue Dillion Coleman.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a mechanic, heavy equipment operator and a carpenter. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Garrett Coleman; and his wife, Glendora Maynard Coleman..
He is survived by two daughters, Gina Wilson (LeeRoy) and Kimberly Coleman Jones; his step-daughter, Melanie Lowe; his companion, Alana Layne; his brother, Joe Coleman (Edna); his sister, Mary Lou Justice (Ronnie); four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Woods, Josh Hinkle and others officiating. Burial followed at the Coleman Cemetery, Broad Bottom. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Rudy” and Connie Hensley
Watson Rudolph "Rudy" and Connie Farley Hensley, of South Williamson, died together at their residence, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Smith Cemetery, Sidney, with James Justice officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Teresa Hughes
Teresa Lynn Hughes, 54, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was an employee of Walmart.
She was born at Auburn, Ind., Sept. 25, 1965, the daughter of Judy Shepherd Gibson, of Peebles, Ohio, and the late Benton Gibson.
Along with her mother, she is survived by her husband, Willie Gene Hughes; three daughters, Erin Elizabeth Clayton (Thomas John), of Aiken, S.Car., Amber Harms and Anna Harms, both of Indiana; and two brothers, Benton Gibson (Angela), of Butler, Ind., and Eddie Gibson, of Peebles, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Collins officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Troy Lee
November 18, 1927 – August 8, 2020
Troy Gene Lee, 92, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Parkside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born at Pikeville, Nov. 18, 1927, the son of the late Rudolph and Marie Ratliff Lee. He was one of 10 children.
He is survived by his brother, Pastor Don Lee, and spouse, Jewell Lee, and children, Robyn and Greg Lee, of Pikeville; his sister, Caroline Bailey and Ed Bailey, and children, Kimberly and Edward Bailey, of Indiana; his brother, Randy Lee, and spouse, Janet Lee, and children, Randy and Jody, of Indiana; his sister-in-law, Geneva Lee, and children, Martha Ann, Mike and Jeff, of Fort Pierce, Fla.; his brother-in-law, Bell Woods, and children, Johnny, Tommy and Ralph Woods, of Pikeville; his brother-in-law, Arthur Coleman, and children, Teresa, Ricky and Joey Coleman, of Pikeville; his sister-in-law, Bonnie Lee, and children, Tara and Brian Lee, of Pikeville; his brother-in-law, David McCoy, and children, Mark and Tim McCoy, of Pikeville; and his sister-in-law, Betty Lee, and children, Craig and Melissa Lee, of Pikeville.
He is also survived by his niece, Patricia M. Sobrero, and her spouse, John S. Sobrero, and children, Gina Sobrero and Rachel Stephens, of Franklin, Tenn.; as well as his nephew, Vernon Gene Mann, of Vine Grove.
Troy attended Pikeville High School and joined the military during WWII. He was honorably discharged from the 3595th Army Air Force, Scottified, Ill., on June 4, 1946.
He married Mary Alice Hurley on May 21, 1945, the morning she graduated from Pikeville High School, so when her name was called that afternoon they announced Mary Alice Hurley Lee. Troy was a very proud new husband. They were married 67 years, until Mary’s death on Oct. 27, 2015.
Their first home was in Mossy Bottom where Troy drove a coal truck. Later, Troy and Mary Alice moved to Coal Run, and he worked for the A&P Tea Company, then the Pikeville Power Company. He became the catcher and second baseman for the Pikeville Power Company Baseball team. They traveled throughout the southeast playing other minor league teams. They had a very good team and were winners most games. Troy and Mary both decided to play golf and joined the Pikeville Country Club.
In the late 50’s, Troy and Mary moved to the Polly Addition. Then the 1957 flood hit. Their home was the only home in their addition that was not flooded. After much thought, Troy and Mary decided to move to Fort Pierce, Florida. They sold their Polly Addition home the first day it was for sale.
Troy first worked for the Railroad in Fort Pierce, then was hired with the Fort Pierce Power Company. Troy and Mary bought a home, two Pekinese puppies and resumed playing golf. Both became good golfers and often competed in tournaments.
Their second home was on South Beach in Fort Pierce. While there, Troy joined the Junior Chamber of Commerce, and soon took the lead in training young middle school and high school youth to ski for the JC Ski Shows. Often when Troy and Mary arrived home after work, their home was crowded with youth ready to go practice. These youth were like their own children and were expected to keep good grades and be responsible. Troy and Mary often performed together in kite acts and double pyramid tricks. Troy and Mary skied slalom and Troy skied flying a kite. Their shows were popular and often captured local newspaper coverage.
Troy also loved fishing and took friends and family out in the ocean to fish. Mary and Troy usually spent their vacation time visiting family members in Kentucky with their boat and ski time, and often family members spent their vacations with them in sunny Florida. Troy and Mary loved spending holidays with family.
It was during this time in Mary’s life that her youngest brother, Jim Hurley, moved in with them and finished high school and started college. Jim became a son to them. He ultimately joined the Navy and designed systems for Navy airplanes.
While Jim lived with them, Troy got an electrician’s license and opened his own business as electrician, often taking Jim as his helper. He continued this electrical business for many years, even after his formal retirement. He worked with the City of Fort Pierce to assure that concert venues for singers, bands, speakers and plays had proper electrical capacity and that the Arena and Convention Center was safe for customers. There he met many stars like, The Eagles, Conway Twitty, Tammy Wynette and Roy Acuff. Later, Troy and Mary played golf with Roy Acuff.
When Mary retired from BellSouth, as a manager, they both decided to buy a motor coach and see some of the United States. They loved Florida, Sevierville, Tenn., and Hilton Head, S.Car., but one summer they took a six-week trip to see the west. They drove to California, and visited Four Corners, Napa Valley, San Francisco, The Redwoods, Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon and Yosemite National Park.
In 1997, Troy and Mary built a home in The Villages, Florida. They played golf together, became golf judges during tournaments, joined Countryside Baptist Church in Fruitland, Fla., and spent time with family and friends. They lived there until 2015, when they decided to move back to Pikeville at Cedar Creek Assisted Living. They made many friends at Cedar Creek and enjoyed their last years in a private apartment surrounded by family and new friends. Pikeville welcomed them back after successful careers. The Lee family made special efforts to welcome them home and they helped both of them to become reacquainted with Pikeville in the 21st Century.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Ratliff Cemetery, Coal Run. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Danny Miller
Danny Keith Miller, 69, of Phelps, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family, following a long illness.
He was born at Williamson, W.Va., July 5, 1951, the son of the late Reverend Dorse and Sella “Hayes” Miller.
He was a retired coal miner. He worked in the coal industry for nearly 25 years having worked for Chisholm Coal and Caney Branch Coal. He was a member of the UMWA and the 928 Thomas De Vinney Lodge of Freeburn. He was also a mason. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a man of the Pentecostal faith and attended church every Sunday until he became ill. He was always smiling and put a smile on the faces of all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Wilma Jean “Rice” Miller; his son, Gregory Keith Miller (Jennifer), of Majestic; his daughter, Wanda Collins (William), of Canada; his brother, Arthur Miller, of Prestonsburg; his sisters, Shirley Maynard, of Majestic, Geneva Dollar, of Petersburg, Va., and Vivian Rudowiczs, of Covington; his special sister-in-law, Brenda Coleman, of Freeburn; his grandchildren, Derek Collins and his fiancé, Kaitlyn Vance, of Phelps, Summer Collins, of Canada, Justin Miller and Brandon Miller, both of Majestic, and Brittany Collins, of Bloomington, Ind.; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Memorial services were held at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the Freeburn Church of God with Pastor Denny Land and Benjamin Miller officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Vickie Montgomery
Vickie Lynn Montgomery, 64, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at UK Medical Center, Lexington.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Harrison Baisden officiating. Burial will follow at the Muncy Cemetery, Emily Creek, Pilgrim, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, and Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the funeral home with special services beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Madonna Newcomb
Madonna Newcomb, 78, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Sept. 10, 1941, the daughter of the late Warren G. Mullins and Elsie Bartley Mullins.
She was a retired school teacher from the Pike County Board of Education and a member of the Hellier Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Mullins; and two grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Ervin Newcomb; one son, David Newcomb (Sherrie); one daughter, Paula Keathley; one brother, Paul Randall Bartley; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Bentley and Greg Whitetree officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Homeof Pikeville.
Glenna Preston
Glenna Ray Preston, 68, of Pinsonfork, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her residence.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the East Point Fellowship Church, Aflex, with James Justice officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Homeof Belfry.
Loretta Swiney
Loretta Sword Swiney, 86, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, after a prolonged illness.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 16, 1933, the youngest child of the late Virgil (Bye) Sword and Bessie Akers Sword, of Island Creek.
She enjoyed a 60-year marriage to Garret Swiney, who died in February 2019. Loretta and Garret lived in Michigan for many years and relocated to Pikeville following Garret’s retirement. She was of the Old Regular Baptist faith and she and Garret were faithful congregants.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Pearl Sword and Palmer Sword; and by her sisters Alpha Fields, Orpha Fields, Marie West and Dorothy Fields
She is survived by her brother, Vernon Sword (Columbia), of Waterford, Mich.; and her brother-in-law, David Fields, of Pikeville.
Without children of her own, she doted on her nephews and nieces. She maintained a lifetime of devotion and involvement in their lives, even as they became parents and grandparents themselves. These included Phillip West, who had provided much assistance to Loretta and Garret since 2012, and had been Loretta’s primary caregiver for the past 20 months.
Loretta’s other surviving nephews and nieces are, Coletta, Bruce, Betty Jean, Gertrude, Peggy, Larry, Pam, Roy, Sue, Terry, Randy, David and Bradley. Garland, Mary and Danny preceded her in death. She had many great-nephews and nieces including the devoted, Stefanie, and numerous great, great nephews and nieces with extensive contact with Lakyn and Brandon for more than 20 years and more recent daily interest in many younger ones, particularly Peyton.
Visitation with appropriate COVID-19 precautions was held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. A short memorial service was held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 10, at the funeral home. Burial followed at the Sword Cemetery, Left Fork of Island Creek, where six generations of Sword family members lay in earthly rest.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to: Bluegrass Care Navigators, 57 Dennis Sundlin Cove, Hazard, Kentucky 41701, which provided care and comfort to Loretta for nearly a year. The family is grateful for the attentive care of the Bluegrass staff that allowed Loretta to remain in home care until the time of her death.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W.Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Helen Riggs
Helen Riggs, 78, of Mt. Sterling, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Pike County, April 18, 1942, the daughter of the late Owen and Santha Blackburn Justice.
She was a housewife and mother. She was a member of the Community Church at Zebulon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Benard Justice and Robert Owen Justice.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Riggs; one son, Dale Riggs; seven sisters, Hazel Williamson, Juanita Thacker, Crettie Hamilton, Marie Skeens (Benny), Phyllis Jean Cure (Billy), Lacy Mae Justice and Linda Cantrell (Ricky); one brother, Mark Justice (Jamie); two grandchildren, Hannah Riggs and Kaitlind Riggs; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Mark Justice and the Community Church officiating and special singing by Sean Bishop. Burial followed at the McCoy Cemetery, Zebulon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sandra Thacker
Sandra Gail Thacker, 60, of Lexington, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Lexington.
She was born in Pike County, March 29, 1960, the daughter of the late Riley and Yvonne Cavins Honaker.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Thacker; and one brother, Darrin Honaker.
She is survived by one daughter, Crystal Gayle Thacker, of Lexington; four brothers, Chester Honaker, of Virgie, and Johnnie Honaker, Clifford Honaker and Clayton Honaker, all of Kimper; and one sister, Shelia Honaker, of Raccoon.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Varney Branch Cemetery, Kimper.
Visitation will held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Tommy Varney
Tommy Dale Varney, 55, of Hardy, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Hardy.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Andy Lovins officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday. Aug. 13, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Tamara White
Tamara Lynn White, 50, of Ransom, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Chambers Funeral Services Chapel, Matewan, West Virginia. Burial followed at the Mounts Family Cemetery, Barrenshee Creek, Freeburn. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
