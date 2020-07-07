Karrel Addington
Karrel Addington, 83, of Louisville, died Monday, June 8, 2020.
He was born in Eastern Kentucky, Sept. 26, 1936, in the small community of Jonancy to the late Benton and Frances Osborne Addington.
He was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Ford Motor Company where he worked in production management as a supervisor. He was a beloved and revered member of Antioch Old Regular Baptist Church and was a pastor himself for many years. He was a published author of the books "Journey Through the Bible" and "Power of the Blood." He was a Kentucky Colonel. He was loved by his community, church family, friends and most of all, his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Buelah Harris, Daryl Mullins, Bobbie St. Pierre and Billie Johnson.
His memory will be cherished forever by those he left behind. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise Blackburn Addington; his daughter, Lisa Parker; his granddaughter, Hannah Parker Gruver (Gene); his two grandsons, Bradley Addington Parker and Brent David Parker; and his sister, Janice Wright (Cleon).
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 15, 2020, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, and were available on live stream on Ratterman Brothers East Louisville's Facebook page. The link to the service can be found at www.rattermanbrothers.com under Mr. Addingtons obituary information. Burial followed at Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Karrel to the Antioch Old Regular Baptist Church, 10841 Barricks Road, Louisville, KY 40229.
Obituary courtesy of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Stevie Belcher
Stevie Gene Belcher, 60, of Phyllis, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Pikeville, Nov. 26, 1959, the son of Evelene Fields Belcher, of Phyllis, and the late Ralph Vernon Belcher.
He was a coal miner.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Eddie Belcher.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Jovita Flores Belcher, of Phyllis; two sons, Bryan Keith Belcher (Jessica), of Phyllis, and Steven Aaron Belcher, of Georgetown; one sister, Barbara Taylor, of Phyllis; two brothers, Jerry Belcher, of Partridge, and Ricky Belcher, of Kimper; two grandchildren, Jaxon Belcher and Paislee Belcher; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Bigg’s Church of God, Fedscreek, with Steve Byers and Dewayne Abshire officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Rodney Caudill
Rodney Caudill, 58, of Virgie, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, June 28, 1962, to the late Frank and Edna Newsome Caudill.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Abigail Newsome.
He is survived by one brother, Roger Caudill, of Virgie; and two sisters, Avonelle Michelle Wright, of Virgie, and Sandie Billiter, of Stone Coal.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Billy Chafins
Billy Ray Chafins, 72, of Louisa, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, but grew up on Slaters Branch, died Thursday, July 2, 2020.
In honoring Bill’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Family and friends will gather from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, for a memorial service and a celebration of Bill’s life. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Dreama Cisco
Dreama Leigh Cisco, 79, of Beech Creek, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, with Evangelist Gene Clemons officiating. Burial followed at the Looney Curve Cemetery, Devon, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Donald Hall
Donald Ray Hall, 71, of Pikeville, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center. He was born Jan. 9, 1949, to the late Marion and Margaret Spangler Hall.
He was a retired roofer with Hall’s Roofing.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Vernie Sexton and Ethel Hall; and four brothers, Edgar Hall, Raymond Hall, Henry Hall and Tommy Hall.
He is survived by two sons, Thomas Hall, of Myrtle Beach, S.Car., and Carson Hall, of Tiffin, Ohio; three daughters, Susan Hall Gongwer, of Findlay, Ohio, Shana Cherri Hall, of Aynor, S.Car., and Nicole Baker Wise, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio; three sisters, Mildred Copeland, of Greenfield, Ind., Vickie Bentley, of Dorton, and Sharon Hall, of Shelbiana; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Thornton Cemetery, Thornton.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jack Horne
Jack Vernoy Horne, 66, of Kimper, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Virginia, March 17, 1954, a son of the late James Vernoy Horne and Eula Effie (Keen) Horne.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Kimper Church of Christ.
He is survived by his loving wife, Loretta (Slone) Horne; one son, James Boger Horne (Stacy), of Virgie; two daughters, Cindy Kirk (Jimmy), of Campton, and Misty Rae Horne, of Phyllis; seven grandchildren; two brothers, James Horne, of Phelps, and Joe Horne, of Kimper; three sisters, Ida Justice, of Grapevine, and Mable Horne and Ruth Horne, both of Joes Creek; a special friend, Robert Shepherd; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial arrangements were handled by Collins Cremation at Ivel. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Terry Penley
Terry Lee Penley, 61, of Caney Highway, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Barbara Pinion
Barbara Pinion, 68, of Kimper, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Sept. 30, 1951, the daughter of the late Plenny Slone and Sophia Thacker Slone.
She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Donnie Pinion, of Kimper; two daughters, Debbie Pinion, of Ohio, and Amanda Oakley (Chad), of Minnesota; her brothers, Charlie, Tracy, Billy Ray, Harold and Jimpy Slone, all of Kimper, and Burbon Slone, of Ohio; and her sisters, Stella Jones, Bertha Cole and Mae Jones, all of Ohio, Arlene Lewis, Faye Carthors and Lurlie Thacker.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Rosetta Puckett
Rosetta Puckett, 64, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Landmark of Elkhorn.
She was born at Belcher, March 25, 1956, the daughter of the late Charles Meadows and the late Nancy Ratliff Kendrick.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Elkhorn City Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jerry Meadows, Larry Meadows and Jessie Meadows.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Lee Puckett, of Elkhorn City; one son, Richard Puckett, of East Bernstadt; one daughter, Jennifer Olivier, of Elkhorn City; four sisters, Roberta Sagraves and Carol Rose, both of Elkhorn City, Loretta Hurley, of Callahan, Fla., and Wilma Oney, of Regina; one brother, Teddy Meadows, of Elkhorn City; four grandchildren, Morgan Puckett, Peyton Puckett, Dylan Blackburn and Jonathan Blackburn; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Ed Belcher and Steve Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 7, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Jean Shockey
Jean Keesee Shockey, 88, of Lexington, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Pikeville, Nov. 10, 1931, the daughter of the late Franklin Pierce and Maudie Wright Keesee.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Shockey, on Jan. 15, 2019; a son, Paul Scott Shockey, on Feb. 17, 1984; a brother, Franklin Pierce Keesee Jr.; and a sister, Eleanor Johnson.
Beginning in 1955, Mrs. Shockey worked at the Pikeville Methodist Hospital as an administrative assistant and was the liaison to the medical staff. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Pikeville where she served as a deacon and elder. She was presented with the Distinguished Alumni award from Pikeville College, of which, she was very proud. She worked with and was a member of the Pikeville Rotary Club.
She is survived by her son, Dr. James Steven Shockey (Maria), of Lexington; her three grandchildren, James Tyler Shockey (Holly), Evin Renee Shockey and Eric Alan Shockey (Christa); and her great-grandchild, Sutton Claire Shockey.
Private visitation and funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The family will be having a memorial service when the coronavirus pandemic is under control.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to: The University of Pikeville, 147 Sycamore Street, Pikeville, KY 41501, or, First Presbyterian Church of Pikeville, 508 Cedar Creek Road, Pikeville, KY 41501. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dora Spencer
Dora Lee May Spencer, 59, of Pikeville, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sonja Stanley
Sonja Stanley, 78, of Pikeville, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was manager for Weddington Theater for many years and was a produce manager for Piggly Wiggly for 26 years. She was an animal lover and a member of A.S.P.C.A.
Sonja was born at Pikeville, April 12, 1942, the daughter of the late Clyde Marshall Stanley and Flora Hode Tibbs Stanley.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen Michael Stanley, on Jan. 28, 2015.
She is survived by her niece, Niki Michele Stanley, of Pikeville.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Eleanor Varney
Eleanor Gail Varney, 68, of Hardy, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Mullins officiating, Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, at the funeral home with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
