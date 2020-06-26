Conroy Coleman
Conroy Coleman, 88, of Green Meadow Lane, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 19, 1932, the son of the late Ira Coleman and Dolly Blevins Coleman.
He was a retired coal operator for C & L Coal Company and a member of the Rockhouse Unity Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Danny Coleman; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Verna Hamlin Coleman; two sons, Conroy Coleman Jr. (Farrah) and Rodney Coleman (Gwyn); one sister, Phyllis Jean Runyons; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Delon Jones and Mike Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Roberta Dotson
Roberta (Swiney) Dotson, 61, of Majestic, died Monday morning, June 22, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family, at Baptist Health of Lexington.
Honoring services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Chambers Funeral Services Chapel with Pastors Harold Layne and Larry Rife officiating. Burial will follow at the Buddy Mounts Cemetery, Majestic, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Kenneth Gooslin
Kenneth Ray Gooslin, 59, of Kimper, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Island Creek.
He was born May 17, 1961, the son of Glenda Annette (Foley) Gooslin and the late Roddie Kenneth Gooslin.
He was a trucker and a member of the Gulnare Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Chad Gooslin; and one sister, Glenda Kay Gooslin.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his lifelong partner, Diane Caines, of Kimper; his son, Chris Varney (Crystal), of Kimper; four grandchildren, Rose Varney, Sidney Varney, Tanner Justice and Justine Long; one great-grandchild, Zaylee Justice; two nephews, Thomas Gooslin and Graeson Gooslin; three nieces, Danielle, MaKenzie and Danilee Gooslin; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Gooslin Family Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Dr. Freddie Lawson
Dr. Freddie Harold Lawson, 77, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his residence.
He was a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.
He was born at Drift, March 14, 1943, the son of the late Dewey and Dixie (Cornett) Lawson.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Tuttle Lawson; two sons, Christopher Harold Lawson (Missy) and Mickey Karl Lawson (Shannon), both of Pikeville; one daughter, Kathy Ann Maust (Eric), of Lexington; one brother, Dewey Delano Lawson, of Hebron; three sisters, Anna Ray Ward and Patricia Cieslak, both of McDowell, and Glenda Lawson-Treadway, of Charlotte, N.Car.; nine grandchildren, Kaitlin Jones (Josh), Kyle Harris (Tera), Emily Lawson, Katie Lawson, Abby Lawson, Molly Lawson, Makenzie Maust, Kassidy Maust and Zachary Jones (Rachael); and three great-grandchildren, Kyla Jones, Lakelynn Harris and Zoie Jones.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Clinton Moore officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, June 26, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Pamela Ritz
Pamela Jean Ritz, 54, of Varney, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 22, 1966, the daughter of Rozetta Hinkle Allen, of Varney, and the late Donnie Allen.
She was a member of the Meta Baptist Church.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Steven Ryan Ritz, of Varney; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with John George Blackburn and Roger Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow at the Young/Allen Cemetery.
Visitation will continue from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, June 26, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
“Randy” Syck
James “Randy” Syck, 66, of Johnson City, Tenn., died Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Holyoke, Mass., to the late Charles Vernon Syck and Patricia Carol Blackburn Syck.
He was a proud United States Air Force veteran, where he served during the Vietnam Era and was a Communications Center Specialist. He was also in sales, having sold truck parts for the Mack Truck Company. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was known affectionately as “The Thumb” for his exceptional gardening ability.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bambi Syck.
He is survived by his sisters, Pamela Syck, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Sivi Elliott, of Nashville, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service to honor the life of James “Randy” Syck was conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Mountain Home National Cemetery (New Addition) 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, Tenn., with Chaplain Adam Page officiating. Military honors were accorded. Arrangements were under the direction of the Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton, Tennessee.
