Arnold Bartley
Arnold Junior Bartley, 88, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 12, 1932, the son of the late William Bartley and Trilby Gibson Bartley.
He was a coal operator and a member of the Marrowbone Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, LaVaughn Rowe Bartley; one brother, Eppie Bartley; and seven sisters, Gladys Holland, Oma Cole, Nellie Bartley, Marcella Coleman, Giree Bartley Coleman, Stella Senters and Madge Hamm.
He is survived by two daughters, Pamela Smith (Eddie) and Debbie Adkins (Roger); one son, Ben Bartley (April); one brother, Clinton Bartley; five grandchildren, Caressa Dawahare, Jeremy Adkins, Jonathan Adkins, B.J. Smith and Rebekah Smith; five great-grandchildren, Tristan, Ashton, Elijah, Emmalie and Jonah; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Charles Keesee, Estill Mullins and Randy Bentley officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Rodney Bevins
Rodney Dean Bevins, 64, of Bevins Lane, Zebulon Highway, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Oct. 27, 1955, the son of Betty Charles Bevins and the late Fred Wilson Bevins.
He was a retired conductor for CSX Railroad, a member of Zebulon Church of Christ where he served as an Elder, a member of the Brotherhood of Railroad and a member of the Board of Directors C&O Hospital Association.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Ratliff) Bevins; two daughters, Amy Rebecca Bevins, of Zebulon Highway, and Courtney Brook Bailey, of Virginia Beach, Va.; four grandchildren, Isabelle Bailey, Samuel Bailey, Maxwell Bailey and Meggie Bailey; and many other family and friends.
He will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Zebulon Church of Christ with Shane Lockard officiating. Burial followed at the Bent Ridge Cemetery, meta. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Redah Collins
Redah Little Collins, 91, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, May 30, 1928, the daughter of the late Ben Johnson and Sarah Ellen Johnson-Johnson.
She was a retired housekeeper for Pikeville Medical Center and a homemaker. She was of the Freewill Baptist faith and attended Calvary Freewill Baptist and Energyville churches. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Collins; her first husband, Pete A. Little; her daughter, Linda Faye Little Johnson; six brothers, Estil, Eddie, Corbin, Homer, Sterling and Reo; and five sisters, Della Hall, Dallie Johnson, Dixie Tackett, Mary Magdelene Collins and Marie Lay.
She is survived by one granddaughter, Adrienne Johnson; a host of nephews and nieces; and many family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with James Dotson officiating. Burial followed at the Ben Johnson Cemetery, Osborne Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bobby Elkins
Bobby Eugene Elkins, 68, of Hatfield, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 17, 1952, the oldest son of the late Robert and Georgia Ann (Lowe) Elkins, of Hatfield.
He was a former coal miner and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Elkins.
He is survived by a sister, Phyllis Elkins; a brother, Donald Elkins (Sandy); and several nieces and nephews. He was very close to his niece, Kayly Coleman, who was always ready and willing to help him in any way she could.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Elkins Cemetery, Hatfield, with his family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
JoAnn Kohari
JoAnn L. Kohari, 87, of Williamson, W.Va., died Monday evening, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Skilled Nursing Facility of the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Rick Gannon officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va., with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Wayne Rutherford
Wayne Thomas Rutherford, former Pike County Judge-Executive, 82, of Pikeville, died at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Wayne was born March 18, 1938 to the late Fred and Opal Childress Rutherford.
He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Katherine DeHart Rutherford; and his sister, Barbara (Bobbi) Rutherford Parks.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Swiney Rutherford; his brother, Fred Rutherford (Nellie); his Aunt Ruby Coleman; his daughters, Kimberly Carter (Jimmy), of Pikeville, and Sabra Oller, of Georgetown; his son, Wayne Thomas Rutherford II, of Pikeville; his step-daughter, Stephanie Clevinger (Joey), of Ivel; his step-son, Aaron France, of Mt. Carmel, Tenn.; his grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Easton, of Louisville, Lauren Olivia Hutchison (Aaron), of Cynthiana, Brittany LeAnne Ratliff (Nathan), of Pikeville, and James Tyler Thomas Carter, of Harold; his step-grandchildren, Madison Branham, of Ivel, and Dylan Stapleton, of Somerset; his great-grandchildren, Christopher Blake Eck, of Palm Bay, Fla., Zoey Katherine Ratliff, of Pikeville, and Jace Carter Ratliff, of Pikeville; his loving dog companion and best friend, JJ; and a host of loving family and friends.
He was a member of the Pikeville United Methodist Church.
Wayne had many interests including gardening, cooking, camping, fishing, houseboating, UK basketball, UPike basketball, Pikeville High School sports, reading, writing, political science, genealogy and trains. He was an avid story-teller until the very end. He taught his family about his love of history and its importance. Travelling to many historic sites was often a part of family vacations. After marrying Pat in his later years, they enjoyed travelling and spending time together with their dog, JJ. His beloved wife spent countless hours cooking his favorite foods and became his devoted caregiver, making sure his every need was met.
He was a 1956 graduate of Pikeville High School, attended Pikeville College, Eastern Kentucky University School of Law Enforcement, University of Louisville Kent School of Social Work, University of Kentucky Economic Development Institute, Kentucky State Career Training, Virginia Polytechnic Institute forestry training and received an Honorary Degree of Law from the University of the Cumberlands.
Wayne worked for Chesapeake & Ohio Railway from 1958-1962 as a clerk; 1960-1970 he was a Kentucky Probation & Parole Officer of the 35th Judicial District; 1970-1978 he served as Pike County Judge; 1979-1982 he served as Pike-County Judge-Executive; 1983-1984 he was the Deputy Secretary of the Kentucky Department of Human Services; 1984-1986 he served as President of the Mountain Truckers Association, Inc.; 1987-1991 he was an official with the Kentucky Housing Corporation; 1993-1994 he served as Pike County Judge-Executive; and he served his last terms as Pike County Judge-Executive from 2007-2015.
Wayne had many accomplishments in his life including: fathered coal severance tax proposal to legislature in 1972, led the fight to get Mountain Parkway four lane, helped establish county dilapidated housing ordinance, Trademarked Pike County as America’s Energy Capital, helped establish the Pike County Detention Center’s jail farm, was a charter member of the Kentucky Council on Crime and Delinquency, established Pike County’s first comprehensive plan, implemented Pike County’s first communication system, provided local match for construction of addition of Millard Vocational School, submitted 20+ balanced budgets for Pike County, established local energy board, established Heritage Hallway, established Veteran’s Hallway Wall of Honor, helped establish Pike County nursing homes, helped establish Scholar House, established Pike County Government’s first computer system, spearheaded Pike County’s first public water system, helped establish the Kentucky Coal County Coalition, helped establish ACT Detox Center, helped establish cable TV franchises in Pike County, established Pike County Courthouse as a National Landmark, oversaw a county-wide energy study to develop CTL plant and energy center, established the Pike County Remote Area Medical Expedition, established the county-wide solid waste and disposal system in Pike County, created the first Pike County Industrial Commission, cast the deciding vote to establish the Pike County Library System, established Pike County’s first organized road department, developed Pike County’s industrial development site, implemented Pike County’s current 911 Emergency System, established Pike County’s first licensed public landfill, constructed the first public housing in Pike County (Robinson Creek, Turkey Creek and Elkhorn City), spearheaded Pike County’s first volunteer fire departments, helped establish Hillbilly Days, established county-wide Senior Citizens Centers in Pike County, established Pike County’s area-wide calling system, established the Pike County Airport Board with construction of the new airport, built various recreational facilities throughout Pike County, built branch courthouses in Belfry and Phelps, helped open the first juvenile detention center east of Lexington, helped Dr. William C. Hambley establish the Pikeville/Pike County Development Plan, helped establish the Pike County Office of Drug Control Policy in 2007, established the Central Appalachian Leadership Forum in 2008, spearheaded bringing EQT and 142 jobs to Pike County, named the first economic development board, opened the office of Faith Based Initiatives, established the first County Transportation System, spearheaded the construction of more than 150 bridges in Pike County, coordinated health summit held in Pikeville, organized annual autism walk in Pike County, obtained millions of dollars to remove families out of flood plain in Pike County, established Pike TV, brought pictometry imaging to Pike County, opened the first EMS emergency center, and sued ProPharma for creating drug epidemic – settled for $4 million.
Wayne was Chairman of the Judicial Building Project Development Board, was on the Pike County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for 12 years, was on the Pikeville College Advisory Board for 13 years, received a Presidential Appointment to Energy Summit, was a three-time Appointee to the National Association of Counties Committees, Governmental Appointment to the Kentucky Flood Control Commission, was an East Kentucky Rural Electric Co-operative Member Advisory Board Member, Charter Member of the Kentucky Crime and Delinquency Commission, founding Member of the Shelby Railroad Reunion, Big Sandy Regional Crime Commission Board of Directors, Kentucky Economic Development Commission, Pike County Board of Health Member for 20+ years, Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, Governmental appointee to Kentucky Manpower Council, Boy Scouts of America Board of Directors, Pikeville Babe Ruth League/co-manager of League Team, a member of National Steering Committee, three time Chairman of Board for the Big Sandy Area Development District, member of National Judges Association, Kentucky Flood Control Commission Advisory Board Member, twice Chairman of the Board of the Big Sandy Community Action Agency, Kentucky Juvenile Advisory Board and a Board member of East Kentucky Exposition Center.
Wayne received the Jesse Stewart Award for Pike County Clean Up, National Environmental Award, Kentucky Department of Natural Resources Environmental Award, Kentucky Council on Crime and Delinquency Award, Voted in “Best Politician” in 2007 in the Appalachian News-Express, three Kentucky State Fair Outstanding County booth awards, US Agency for International Development Appreciation & Contribution Award, 36 National Association of Counties Achievement Awards, Elkhorn City Jaycees Man of the Year Award 1971, Appalachian Regional Hospital’s Highest Award, US Youth Conservation Corps Certificate of Merit, Pike County Chamber of Commerce Workhorse Award in 1978, Kentucky Coal Coalition Appreciation Award, Pikeville/Pike County Airport Board Leadership Award, Kentucky Genealogical Society’s Outstanding Service to Genealogy Award 2006, University of Pikeville Distinguished Alumni in 2012, received Award for 20 Years of Service as a Pikeville Area YMCA Board Member, received from Pike County Fiscal Court in 2020 – Award for Longest Serving Pike County Judge-Executive.
Wayne was a Mason-Pikeville Lodge, Shriner-El Hasa, Hillbilly Clan member, Former President of Kentucky Judges Association, member of National Judges Association, Pike County Democratic Executive Committee, Lifetime member of the National Probate Judges Association, Friends of Kentucky Public Archives Board, Multiple Sclerosis Fundraiser Volunteer, Boy Scouts of America Fundraiser Chairman, Odd Fellows member, HOPE volunteer, Elks Lodges 1408, Pike County Arts Council, Pike County Extension Board, Pikeville Area YMCA Board Member and Treasurer, Shelby United Methodist Church Board Member and a Charter Member I66 Commission.
Because of the current COVID-19 Pandemic the services and burial will regretfully be private. Wayne’s funeral will be live-streamed on YouTube by the Pikeville United Methodist Church which will share a link on Facebook. Services will be conducted under the direction of J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home. Internment will be at R.H. Ratliff Cemetery at Shelbiana. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Services will be conducted by Pastor Chris Bartley from Pikeville United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Pikeville, Judi’s Place for Kids, Westcare Homeless Shelter or the Pike County Public Library.
The Rutherford Family wishes to thank Pikeville Medical Center nurses, doctors and staff, and the staff of Appalachian Hospice Care. Wayne’s lifetime commitment to the people of Pike County and his devotion to others will never be forgotten. Wayne will be sadly missed. The family kindly requests continued thoughts and prayers in the days ahead.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Harold Smith
Harold Smith, 73, a resident of the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Home of Phelps, died Monday, Sept. 15, 2020.
In keeping with the request of Harold, a graveside service will be held in his honor at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Mill Springs National Cemetery, 9044 KY-80 Nancy, KY 42544, with military honors being presented by the Kentucky National Guard Military Honors Team along with members of the American Legion Post 38. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
James Stepp
James David Stepp, 73, of Turkey Creek, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Turkey Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Mikey Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Stepp Cemetery, Hatfield, with his family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Heather Stump
Heather Lynn Stump, 45, of Phelps, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Hurley, Va., Aug. 13, 1975.
She was a loving homemaker who loved spending time with her grandson, Dominic Nolan Stump, whom she loved so very much. She enjoyed cooking out and planning family activities, such as birthday parties, etc. She liked getting out and stopping at flea markets and yard sales. She also enjoyed doing carpenter work which she had a talent for.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Hope Nicole Fields.
In addition to her grandson, survivors remaining to honor her memory are, Terry L. Stump, of Phelps; her son, Terry Michael Stump, of Phelps, and Shakila Smith, of Georgetown, who are Dominic’s parents; five brothers, Dewayne Davis, Ricky Davis (Katy) and B.J. Davis, all of Thomasville, N.Car., Chris Shortridge, of Richlands, Va., and Jerimiah Hackney, of New York; her sisters, Crystal Renee Davis, of Pikeville, and Susie Davis, of Thomasville, N.Car.; her nieces, Bianna, Shanice and Demetria Davis; her nephew, Bradley Cervantes; her companion, Tennis Mounts, of Freeburn; two close friends, Travelene Bailey, of Gilbert, W.Va., and Kimberly Fonner, of Indiana; and a host of other family and neighbors.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Chester Keithley officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith-Stump Cemetery, Smith Fork, Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Donna Sykes
Donna Marie King Sykes died quietly in her sleep on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, due to breathing and lung complications from smoking cigarettes.
She was born at Madison General Hospital in Boone County to the late James Phillip King and Betty Jo Burkett.
In 1969 she moved to Pike County, near her step-father’s family, Charlie Compton, also deceased.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her niece, Kaia Harmony Humphrey, in 2013.
She is survived by her three children, April Bowman, Jessica Sykes and Paul Sykes; her grandson, Grant Bowman; her brother, Phillip King (Sharon), of Prestonsburg; her sister, Pamela Humphrey, of Beckley, W.Va.; her brother, Ronny Compton (Tresea), of Little Creek; three half-brothers, David King (Vicky), of Texas, James King (Scott), of Columbus, Ohio, and John King (Stephanie), of Culpeper, Va.; her aunts, uncles and cousins; and several nieces and nephews.
She had a vivacious personality and loved the younger generation. She had a very colorful vocabulary that was humorous to say the least. Conversation came easy from Donna as with most females in the family.
Education for her was a two-year accounting degree which she used to help her as assistant director of a NAPA store at Phelps, for over 20 years. In later years, she lived a short time in South Carolina and the last part of her life at Beckley, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.blueridgefuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Franklin Varney
Franklin Delano Varney, 77, of Pinsonfork, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Gerria Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 18, and Saturday, Sept. 19, at the funeral home with special services beginning at 7 p.m on Saturday night. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Angela West
Angela Gay West, 52, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
She was born at Pikeville, Dec. 26, 1967, to Bill and Gaynell “Robinson” Justice.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by five sons, Larry Rogers (Aleisha), Christopher Rogers (Krystal), Justin West (Nicole), David West and Ryan West; six loving grandchildren; and two brothers, Bill Justice (Tina) and Joe Justice (Lisa); and a host of other dear family and friends.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family will accept friends at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. and all day on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Nightly services will begin at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the funeral home with Primitive Baptist Ministers officiating all services. Entombment will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to Shriners Hospital or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.