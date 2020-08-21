Nancy Bryan
Nancy Varney Bryan, 68, of Franklin, N.Car., formerly of Belfry, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at her residence, with her daughter by her side.
She was born May 20, 1952, to the late Opie and Eda Varney.
She retired from the Pike County Board of Education in 2017. She was a born-again Christian.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Randy Glispy and David Bryan; her sister, Judy Varney; and her brother, David Varney.
She is survived by her daughter, Davina Bryan, of Franklin, N.Car.; her brother, Jerry Varney, of Dansville, N.Y.; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Her wishes were to be cremated and to be with her daughter. A memorial will be held at a later time.
Bonnie Cable
Bonnie Lou Tackett Younce Cable, 68, of Dorton Creek, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at UK Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 9, 1952, to the late Vanis Bill Tackett and Hazel Turvey Tackett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Vanis Tackett, Elmer Ray Tackett, Jimmy Tackett and Homer Tackett; and two sisters, Juanita Bentley and Betty Damron.
She is survived by her husband of eight years, David Cable, of Dorton Creek; three step-sons, Patrick Cable (Hazel), of Little Creek, Bob Cable, of Dorton, and Dennis Cable, of Iowa; her first husband of 37 years, Paul Younce; two daughters, Paula Anderson (Richard) and Penny Willett (Matt), both of Cynthiana; three brothers, Wade Tackett, of Little Robinson, Ermal Tackett, of Bulls Gap, Tenn., and Carl Tackett, of Virgie; one sister, Donna Hall, of Indian Creek; five grandchildren, Charli McIlvain (Lance), Megan Bryant, Cody Anderson, Braden Bryant and Jaelyn Mullins; one great-grandchild, Gabe Harney; a special niece and nephew, Lindsay Tackett and Jody Tackett; and many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Tackett Cemetery, Little Robinson. Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, at the funeral home. Please remember to wear a mask. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Andrew Charles
Andrew Mikhale Charles, 23, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Asheville, N.Car., Feb. 7, 1997, the son of Michael E. Rose and Brandi Charles Rose.
He was an arborist for Wright's Tree Service. He was engaged to his fiance’, Olivia Dillon, and they shared one son together, Bennett Charles.
In addition to his fiancee', son and parents, he is survived by one sister, Brooklynn Rose; a half-sister, Jessie Evans; a half-brother, Aaron Evans; his grandmothers, Phyllis Charles and Hestaline Rose; three uncles, Rick Charles (Amy), Doug Rose (Naomi) and Dustin Rose (Jessica); and a host of loving cousins, family and friends.
Memorial service will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday with Michael Clark and Dave Hammond officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Janetta Clevinger
Janetta L. Clevinger, 75, of Harold, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, June 26, 1945, the daughter of the late Ellis Clevinger and Eva Compton Clevinger.
She was a member of the Boldman Freewill Baptist Church.
She is survived by one brother, Gregory Clevinger (Tena); two sisters, Diana Clevinger Spriggs and Pamela A. Coleman; a special uncle, Norman Clevinger; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, other family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Freddie Bush officiating. Burial followed at the Clevinger Cemetery, Marrowbone. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Scott Cole
Scott Lee Cole, 44, of Frenchburg, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, July 27, 1976, the son of Don Coleman and Yvonne Yates Coleman.
He was a production lead for Nestle U.S.A. and a believer of the Freewill Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his biological father, Gussie Cole.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kayla Hunt Cole; one son, Brandon Lee Cole; two step-children, MacKenzie Howard and Aiden Hunt; one brother, Jeff Cole (Della); one sister, Ashley Conn (Steven); and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating. Burial followed at the Causey Cemetery, Greasy Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Marvella Hamilton
Marvella Kiser Hamilton, 71, of Tram, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, July 17, 1949, the daughter of the late Kaminski Kiser and Imalene Coleman Kiser.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Virgie Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Hamilton; and one brother, Orville Kiser.
She is survived by one daughter, Tabitha Ann Hopkins (Chris), of Tram; one brother, Ronnie Kiser, of Flaherty; one sister, Sandra Bullard, of Detroit, Mich.; three grandsons, Matthew Tyler McCary (Shantana), Leonard Shane McCary (Brittany) and Austin Blake Hall (Kayla); two great-grandchildren, Mitchell Singleton and Brooklyn Isabella Hall; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating. Burial followed at the Hopkins Cemetery, Greasy Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Ruth Haney
Ruth Coleman Haney, 76, of Trenton, Ga., died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
She was born at Raccoon, Sept. 17, 1943, to the late Alva and Elzie Carter Coleman.
She was of the Baptist faith and a lifelong resident of Trenton, Georgia. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and spending time in her yard.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Richard “Ed” Haney.
She is survived by two sons, Richard Haney (Tina), of Bryant, Ala., and Ronald Haney, of Trenton, Ga.; two grandchildren, Dustin Haney and Rajis Haney; and one great-grandchild, Sawyer Haney.
A private family graveside service will be held at Trenton Baptist Cemetery, Georgia. Arrangements are under the direction of Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory of Battlefield Parkway, Georgia.
Linda Lawson
Linda Lou Lawson, 69, of Shelbiana, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Dec. 17, 1950, the daughter of the late Bud Thacker and Rosie Chaney Thacker.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Basil DeWayne Kendrick; three sisters, Thelma Thacker, Reve Hess and Mercy Thacker; and two brothers, Bud Thacker and Gene Alf Thacker.
She is survived by her husband, David Lawson; three sons, Bobby Brent Kendrick (Heather), Cecil Allen Lawson (Brenda) and Bud Dave Kendrick (Jessica); two sisters, Polly Kendrick and Opal Kendrick; five grandchildren, Lindsey, Khloe, Kylie, Tyler and Devin; another granddaughter on the way; and a host of loving family and friends.
She will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Little Flock Old Regular Baptist Church with Darnell Thacker, A.B. Thacker and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Thacker Cemetery, Jonican. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Carey McAlum
Carey McAlum, 71, of Phelps, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, while a resident at the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center at Phelps.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Truman Morton
Truman Joel Morton, 84, of Regina, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Josephine Mullins
Josephine Mullins, 91, of McAndrews, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at McAndrews, Aug. 4, 1929, to the late Leonard West and Louvenia May West.
She was a beautician, a volunteer at A.R.H., a KY. Colonel and worked at Dawahare's. She was a member of the Stone Chapter #533 O.E.S. and was also a member of the Octavia Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy "Bob" Ervin Mullins; two sons, Ricky Mullins and Ronald Mullins; her twin sister, Geraldine Akers; and her siblings, Paul West, Norman West, Estalene West, Lawrence Blackburn, Audrey Hensley, Dorothy Mosley, Grace Ratliff, Florence May and Edgar West.
She is survived by her children, Ervin Mullins (Donna), of Virginia Beach, Va., and JoAnne Williamson (Robbie), of Stone; one brother, William H. West (Gail), of Afton, Tenn.; her grandchildren, Jason Mullins, Erin Mullins, April Mullins-Datko, Billy Mullins, Amanda Robinson and Dakota Williamson; her great grandchildren, James Mullins, Emma Mullins, Amelia Mullins-Datko, Joseph Mullins-Datko; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Dennis Hinkle and Gerrie Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
William Ritchie
William Scott Ritchie, 58, of Upper Chloe, Pikeville, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
He was born May 3, 1962, to the late Hubert Ritchie and Nancy “Gay” Ritchie.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert Ritchie.
He is survived by his devoted mother, Nancy Ritchie; his brother, Sam Ritchie, and his wife, Anita; his sister, Linda Ritchie; and his four-legged friend, Lulu.
He was a graduate of Millard High School and attended Pikeville College. He was an avid member of Justiceville Bible Baptist Church and was steadfast in his faith.
He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Meek officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Alice Stacy
Alice Fay Stacy, 69, of Louisa, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa.
She was born at Louisa, Jan. 28, 1951, the daughter of the late Samuel and Rosie Sweeney Maynard.
She was a homemaker and had a special bond with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a heart of gold and loved taking care of her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Simpson Stacy; and her daughters, Margret Stacy and Julie Harless.
She is survived by two daughters, Genevieve Sykes (Jason), of Elkhorn City, and Barbara Harless (Leroy Harless, and special friend, Cassandra Jarrell), of Louisa; one son, Simpson Stacy (Carla Webb), of Webbville; one sister, Genevieve Stacy (Will), of Louisa; a son-in-law, Joe Marcum, of Louisa; nine grandchildren, Brad Harless (Alisha), of Ashland, Jordan Harless (Lauren), of Lawrence County, Savannah Whitt (Delbret), of Louisa, Ricky Harless (Chasity), of Warfield, Alice Harless and Aron Marcum, both of Chattaroy, W.Va., Tyler Stacy II, of Webbville, Mercedes Wagner (Jonathan), of Phelps, and Alex Coleman, of Elkhorn City; 18 great-grandchildren, Brayden and Shyann Whitt, Jaylyn and Rick Leroy Harless, Raygan Marcum, Morgan, Kelly, Honey, Kira and Emberly Harless, Braxton, Alexis, Jace and Adelyn Harless, Sadie Wagner, and Samantha, Aubre and Bryson Coleman; her special friends and family from The Jordan Center and Three Rivers Medical Center; and a close family friend, Larry Webb.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the New Friendship United Baptist Church, Louisa, with Reverend John Goble officiating. Burial will follow at the family cemetery at Louisa with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Ellene Sword
Ellene Justice Sword, 88, of Island Creek, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
The youngest of nine children, she was born at Raccoon Creek, Pikeville, May 6, 1932, a daughter of the late Tom and Ollie Maynard Justice.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Marvin B. Sword; her sisters, Nancy Justice, Bertha Goff, Quincy Mims, Quella Rousson and Avonelle Blackburn; and her brothers, Reapord, Raymond and Harold Justice.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice Sword Way (Greg); her grandsons, Austin Way (Christina), Andrew Way and Gregory Way (Jacqueline); her great-grandson, (Trip); numerous nieces and nephews; her special friends, Dean and Kim Smith; her caregivers, Sharon Hall and Laura Mullins; and scores of friends.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church for nearly 75 years.
She graduated from Pikeville High School and Pikeville College. She enjoyed a long career as an elementary teacher at various Pike County Schools, with nearly 20 years as a first-grade teacher at Mullins School, from where she retired in 1983. Nearly everywhere she went around Pikeville, she would see a former student who wanted a few minutes to reminisce with ‘Miss Sword.’ She remembered every student and shared a special story about each one.
Other than teaching, her greatest joy was sharing time with family and friends. She loved cooking big meals, designing and sewing beautiful quilts, creating craft projects with ladies at the Pike County Homemaker’s, gatherings with the retired teachers group, Sunday lunch with her friends from church, summer visits from nieces and nephews and precious memories made with her grandsons. She had a kind, compassionate, loving, and patient spirit that spread joy among everyone she encountered.
She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m until 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, and from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m. at the J. W. Call & Son Funeral Home, Hambley Boulevard, Pikeville. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of J. W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
For those who prefer donations instead of flowers, contributions may be made to: Grace Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1485, Pikeville, KY 41502, or, the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Heart and Vascular Institute, % St. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
Forest Tackett
Forest Dale Tackett, 87, of Forest Hills Drive, Morehead, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at St. Claire HealthCare, Morehead.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals Memorial Chapel with Brother Ernie Robinson and Dr. Rick Hackney officiating. Burial followed at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with full military honors by Morehead American Legion Post 126. Pallbearers were: Nathan Pecco, Nicholas Pecco, Rusty Tackett, Wayne Hancock, John Benton Tackett and Ricky Netherly. Honorary pallbearers were: Tom Pecco, Craig Olsen, Kevin Cummins, Tony Pecco, William DeBord and Ricky Smoot. Arrangements were under the direction of Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals of Morehead.
