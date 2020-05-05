Marie Burke
Marie Tackett Burke, 94, died Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Frank Tackett Cemetery with James Tackett officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Tina Clouse
Tina Clouse, 52, of Pikeville, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Prestonsburg , Sept. 26, 1967, the daughter of the late Burl and Avalon Johnson Shepherd.
She was a registered nurse and a shift supervisor at Pikeville Medical Center.
She is survived by two sons, Matthew Thomas Clouse (Kayla), of Auxier, and Joshua Patrick Clouse (fiancé, Jeneine), of Prestonsburg; one niece, Misty Ferguson, of Prestonsburg; one great-niece, Kayla Booth, of Prestonsburg; her fiancé, Jim Slusher, of Pikeville; two sisters, Devon Rose and Debra Prater (Larry), both of Prestonsburg; and eight grandchildren, Noah Clouse, Memphis Blackburn, Avalon Clouse, Dexter Clouse, Malcolm Clouse, Emmet Clouse, Samantha Prater and Amber Jarrell.
Tina wanted to thank all the doctors and her co-workers for their outstanding care.
Miss Tina Shepherd Clouse will be buried at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg, with Van West officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be: Dr. Mark Reed and Dr. Megan Copley. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Billy Damron
Billy Weldon Damron, 80, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Regina, Aug. 9, 1939, the son of the late William and Clercie Coleman Damron.
He served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He was a federal mine inspector and a member of the Shelby Valley Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Doyle Damron, June Sanders and Zuma Teat.
He is survived by his wife, Joy Belcher Damron, of Elkhorn City; one son, Mitch Damron, of Elkhorn City; two daughters, Toni Lynn May, of Elkhorn City, and Karen Denise Meade, of Talbott, Tenn.; ten grandchildren, Chris Belcher, Karen Belcher, Kody Belcher, Gabe May, Gage May, Bradley Damron, Katherine McKinney, Mallory Ratliff, Jarrod Ratliff and LeRanda Hayton; four great-grandchildren, Jordan Belcher, Prestley Belcher, Carrigan Ratliff and Blaine Ratliff; three sisters, Debbie Ratliff, of Virgie, Janice Rue, of Detroit, Mich., and Phyllis Ratliff, of Gainesville, Fla.; two brothers, Arnold Damron, of Matthews, N.Car., and James Damron, of Sweetwater, Tenn.; and a host of other dear family and friends.
A memorial service will be set for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Dorothy Limburg
Dorothy Lee Ward Sturgill Limburg, 93, of West Orange, N.J., died Monday, April 27, 2020, following a short illness.
A native of River, she was born Feb. 27, 1927, to the late Virgil Ward and Lula Van Hoose Ward of River.
Following her graduation from Meade Memorial High School, she married the late Dr. Edgar Gordon Sturgill, of Harold, in 1948. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker until his death on May 4, 1975.
She met and married the late Samuel Limburg, of New Paris, Ohio. They spent nine wonderful years together until his death on Jan. 14, 1994.
She is survived by her loving son, Dr. Marcus Gordon Sturgill, of Monmouth Junction, N.J.; her step-daughter, Tina Stuart, of New Paris, Ohio; two step-sons, Doug Limburg, of Richmond, Ind., and Kenny Limburg, of Potts Camp, Miss.; and her sister, Alice Smith Ritchie, of Brandenburg.
A private entombment will take place at Davidson Memorial Gardens at Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of Preston Funeral Home of Paintsville.
Ralph Plymale Jr.
Ralph H. Plymale Jr., known affectionately as “Junior” to his family and close associates, 93, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Robinson County Health Care Facility, Mt. Olivet, surrounded by the family whom he loved and cherished and the wonderful, dedicated staff of the nursing facility who had become his extended family over the past two years.
Ralph was the adopted son of the late Miles Preston and Pinkie Smith Plymale. He was a veteran of World War II having served in the Pacific Theater, during that global conflict, while stationed on the island of Guam. Following those years of service to his country, Ralph returned to Pike County and married his life partner, Mildred Elizabeth Alley, on Sept. 1, 1949. Over the next several years they became the parents of three children, Stephen, Jeffrey and Suzie.
Junior worked for Harmon Coal Company, retiring as a superintendent in 1982. He then became a craftsman and to use his own words, a “wood butcher.” He became very active in the Phelps Area Habitat for Humanity and served as the first vice president of that chapter. He was a member of the Peter Creek Presbyterian Church and a faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Left to mourn his passing and to celebrate his going home to glory are his wife, Mildred Elizabeth Alley Plymale; his children, Stephen C. Plymale (Cindy), of Kimper, Jeffrey Plymale (Rick), of Huntington, W.Va., and Tina Suzanne Plymale Moore (Donnie), of Mt. Olivet; his grandchildren, Stephen Connor Plymale, Amanda Lowe (Brian), Ethan Allen Plymale, Hunter Hubbard Plymale and Preston Ryan Moore; and two great-grandchildren, Presley and Briar Lowe.
Junior leaves behind, not just his family and friends, but also many memories of a life well-lived; his tender warmth contrasted with his tough love, the way his face lit up when he smiled or the way it darkened to show his displeasure, his faithfulness to his family and his plain-spoken philosophies of life, which he did not hesitate to give. Junior was a dedicated Wildcats fan to the end. He was a humble man who did not seek the limelight, but he accomplished much in his own quiet way.
A short, private memorial service led by Pastor Kelly Baldridge of Peter Creek Presbyterian Church was held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Pallbearers will be: Stephen C. Plymale, Ethan A. Plymale, Hunter H. Plymale, Donnie Moore, Preston R. Moore, Macky Norman, Tom Davis, Rex Layne and Greg Francis. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of the church: Ken Yates, Jim Bevins, Ronnie Mullins, Joey Justice, Hodge Hardin, Marty Wagner, Bert Hatfield and Woody Barker.
A celebration of Junior’s life will be scheduled for a later date and will be announced once the government restrictions related to the Covid-19 virus have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in honor of Ralph H. Plymale Jr. to the Peter Creek Presbyterian Church or to the Mary Anne Furrow Scholarship Fund. The family also wishes to express their appreciation for the love and support they have received in various forms during this time of bereavement. May God bless all of you.
The family has entrusted Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps with the final arrangements.
Whitney Paige Thacker
Whitney Paige Thacker, 23, of Dry Fork of Red Creek, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, and her infant son, Andrew Gage Adams, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Whitney was born in Pike County, March 21, 1997, the daughter of Ray Thacker and Jessica Stevens (Justin.)
Whitney was employed by Walters Chevrolet Dealership in Pikeville and was a believer of the Freewill Baptist faith.
Whitney was preceded in death by her infant son, Andrew Gayge Adams; and her step-mother, Andrea Thacker.
In addition to her parents and step-father, she is survived by her companion, Randy Adams: one son, Aaryn Tyler Lee Adams; one daughter, Emily Rayne Adams; two brothers, Tyler Thacker (Tammaka) and Hunter Blake Stevens; one sister, Ava Brooke Stevens; and a host of other loving family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
