Amy Casebolt
Amy Lou Casebolt, 64, of Little Robinson, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Little Robinson.
She was born at Shelbiana, Jan. 22, 1956, the daughter of the late Warren G. Roberts and Bessie Mae Sword Roberts.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Sue Tiller.
She is survived by one son, Rodriquez Casebolt (Courtney), of Georgetown; five sisters, Tereshia Brown, of Florida, Mildred Childers, of Virgie, Earline Damron, of Sookeys Creek, Maxie Webber, of Illinois, and Elizabeth Compton, of Frankfort; five grandchildren, Dalton (Rod) Casebolt, Rebecca Casebolt, Dakota Casebolt, Connor Casebolt and Caroline Lyons.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Bennie Roberts officiating. Burial followed at the Casebolt Family Cemetery, Little Robinson. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Bimbo” Gearles
Dennis Ray “Bimbo” Gearles, 60, of Red Jacket, W.Va., died Saturday, July 25, 2020, following a tragic boating accident at Thacker.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Faith Mission Church, McCarr, with Pastor Jimmy Fields officiating. Burial will follow at the Family Cemetery, Mitchell Branch, Red Jacket, West Virginia.
Visitation will be held after 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Ermel Griffith
Ermel Lee Griffith, 50, of Little Robinson Creek, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Penny Helton
Penny Branham Helton, 46, of Hopkins Fork Road, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, March 25, 1974, the daughter of Doyce Tackett and the late Larry Branham.
She was a registered nurse at Pikeville Medical Center and attended the New Beginnings Church at Pikeville.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Walden Dewayne “Tiny” Helton; her son, Connor Dewayne Helton; two sisters, Misty Branham Hall (Keith) and Kandy Branham Haney (Chris); her grandmother, Martha Lea Adkins; her nephews, J.D. Hall and Gavin Haney; her nieces, Jenna Bo Haney and McKenna Jo Haney; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Jared Arnett officiating. Burial followed at the Bo Branham Family Cemetery, Hopkins Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lola Hinkle
Lola Faith Hinkle, 84, of Pikeville, died Friday, July 24, 2020.
She was born May 29, 1936, to the late Oran and Ruby Hinkle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joe Hinkle and Doug Hinkle.
She is survived by her nieces, Paula Pugh (Darrell), of Pikeville, Kim Gibson (Mark), of Harvard, Ill., and Laura Berounsky (Kevin), of Palm City, Fla.; three great-nieces, Amanda Borden, Grace Gibson and Marley Berounsky; four great-nephews, Jay Martin, Sam Gibson, Shane Gibson and Aidan Berounsky; and one great-great-niece, Talon Martin.
She worked for many years for the Martin County Board of Education and had a long career with Walter P. Walters Insurance until she retired. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church, the Harmony Sunday School Class and the Jolly Bunch. She loved singing in the First Baptist Church Choir and delivering Meals on Wheels for many years. She was a lifelong member of the Eastern Star.
She loved to travel. She enjoyed all things in nature and was an avid reader. She was a true-blue UK Fan! She loved spending time with her family and friends.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, with John Lucas officiating. A memorial service in celebration of Faith's life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Faith’s memory may be made to: The First Baptist Church 126 4th St., Pikeville, KY 41501, and would be appreciated.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Bobby” Lester
Robert Emmitt “Bobby” Lester, 62, of Phelps, died Tuesday, July 21,2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Phelps, Feb. 16, 1958, the son of the late Roland and Pricey “Wolford” Lester.
He was a high school graduate and had also completed some vocational training. He was formerly a maintenance man having worked for the nursing home at Phelps. He loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles and owned two of them. He enjoyed socializing with his friends. He was always willing to help any family who came to him for money or anything else they needed. He believed in God and prayer and was of the Protestant faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Lee Stump.
He is survived by his daughter, Becki Wells (Steven Caudill), of Paintsville; his brothers, Timothy Lester (Norma), of McAndrews, and Onnie Ray Lester, of Phelps; his sisters, Sharon Casey, of West Liberty, and Jackie Young (Tim) and Hilda Francis (Rick), both of Stopover; his grandchildren, Layla Ermac and Beau Caudill, both of Paintsville; and a host of family, friends, special friends in the deaf community and his beloved dog, Harley.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 25,2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel of Phelps with Reverend Kelley Baldridge officiating. Burial followed at the Lester Family Cemetery, Mount Wolford Road of Phelps.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions the lounge/kitchen area is temporarily closed and we ask that you continue to practice social distancing.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
John Miller Jr.
John Patrick Miller Jr., 74, of Williamson, W.Va., died Friday July 24, 2020, at the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, with Brother Rudy Spencer officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Military honors will be presented by the D.A.V. Belfry Chapter #141. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Orville Mullins
Orville Mullins, 92, of Old Penny Road, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on July 17, 1928, to the late Francis Marion and Louanzy Elkins Mullins.
He was a retired coal miner.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Ray Mullins; one son, Ricky Victor Mullins; three brothers, Donald Mullins, Edwin Mullins and Jackie Mullins; and five sisters, Goldie Johnson, Eva Mullins, Bonnie Bentley, Betty Bentley and Carol Mullins.
He is survived by one son, Randy Mullins, of Virgie; four grandchildren, Ricky S. Mullins, Leighta Mullins, Randall Mullins and Penni Burke; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday. July 29, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Ray Cemetery, Virgie.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Arthur Rose
Arthur Bufford Rose, 72, of Harold, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Pikeville, Aug. 17, 1947, the son of the late Woodrow and Pluma (Hall) Rose.
He was the owner and operator of Rose Builders since 1972 and landlord of Mellowbrook. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife, Carrie (Wiley) Cinnamond-Rose; his son, Lance Rose (Stephanie), of Harold; his step-son, Cade Cinnamond (Jenny Coleman), of Suffolk, Va.; his daughter, Stacy Varney (Kevin), of Harold; his step-daughter, Cara Cinnamond-Morse (Steve), of Roswell, Ga.; his brother, Ricky Rose (Brenda), of Pikeville; his sister, Phyllis Pike (Bob), of Crystal River, Fla.; and nine grandchildren, Isabelle Rose, Sadie Varney, Jada Hood, Jordan Hood, Kaya Hood, Cassia Cinnamond, Mia Hood, Caden Cinnamond and Cole Cinnamond.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Potter officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana, with Justin Rose, Deano Fronto, Glenn Patton, Silvano Hernandez, Dave Tackett and Cade Cinnamond serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be: Clark Akers, Phillip Brewer, Paul Jacobs and Junior Lawson. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made in Bufford’s memory to: Shriners Hospital for Children, 1900 Richmond Rd., Lexington, Ky. 40502, or, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
