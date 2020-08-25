Rozetta Allen
Rozetta Allen, 77, of Post Office Road, Varney, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Aug. 29, 1942, the daughter of Clarence and Wilda Scalf Hinkle.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Allen Ritz; and three brothers, Clarence Lee, George Thomas and William Billy Hinkle.
She is survived by one grandson, Steven Ryan Ritz; one brother, James Hinkle, of Pikeville; and three sisters, Dorothy Mae Robinson, of Anthony, Fla., Ida Belle Potter, of Okala, Fla., and Claudia Ellen Gilliam, of Pikeville.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with John George Blackburn and Bill Skaggs officiating. Burial followed at the Young/Allen Cemetery, Varney. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Cliff Bryant
Cliff Bryant, 61, of Detroit, Mich., formerly of Pikeville, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Seasons Hospice, Detroit, Mich., following many years of declining health.
He was born at Dorton, Dec. 23, 1958, the son of the late John L. and Mary Jane Bryant.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by one daughter, Kelly Polzin (Joseph); two sons, Cliff Bryant (Jessica) and Joshua Bryant; five granddaughters, Autumn Bryant, Alexis Bryant, Aurora Polzin, Katelynn Polzin and Winter Polzin; one brother, Hatler Bryant; two sisters, Hannah Louise Elkins and Mary Ruth Stewart; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the Belcher Family Cemetery, Brushy Fork, next to his beloved mother. Anyone who wishes to attend is welcome. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Arnold Coleman
Arnold Coleman, 70, of Indian Creek Road, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born Feb. 6, 1950, to the late Alvin and Ida Bentley Coleman.
He was a member of the Bethel Freewill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Smith Coleman, of Indian Creek; one son, Mike Coleman, of Pikeville; three daughters, Donna Compton, of Pikeville, Kim Coleman, of Clintwood, Va., and Amber Howard (Tanner), of Cynthiana; three grandchildren, Heather Estep-Ruehl, Cheyenne Yates and Madelynn Howard; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Bethel Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Blair Cemetery, Penny Road. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jacqueline Coleman
Jacqueline Mae Coleman, 88, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Tender Touch Heart and Home.
She was a member of North Hardin Christian Church, past commander of the D.A.V. Auxiliary and past president of the Hardin County Republican Party. She owned and operated Jacqueline’s Stylette and was a retired realtor for Wise Realty.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivon "Tunney" Coleman Sr.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Larry Comeford, of Vine Grove; her son and daughter-in-law, Ivon “Bud” and Donna Coleman, of Riverview, Fla.; her four grandchildren, Chrystal Coleman, Ashley and her husband, Jeremy Merritt, James Comeford and David Comeford; her two sisters, Orma Jean Walters and Aileen Branham, both of Fords Branch; and her brother and sister-in-law, Larry Don and Penny Casebolt, of Racine, Wisconsin.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home, Radcliff. Burial followed at North Hardin Memorial Gardens, Radcliff. Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home of Pine Grove.
Shirley Meade
Shirley Ann Bush Meade, 68, of Hurricane Road, Pikeville, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born July 28, 1952, a daughter of the late Asa and Etta Mae Roberts Bush.
She was a homemaker and member of the Church of Christ.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Noah Bush and Palmer Bush; and her sister, Daisy Neece.
She is survived by her loving husband, Oliver Richard Meade; her son, Michael Richard Meade (Diane), of Winchester; her daughter, Jennifer Looney, and her companion, Brandon Bartley, of Pikeville; her sister, Cathy Akers (Phillip), of Harold; her brothers, Jack Bush (Linda), of Harold, Tommy Bush (Mary), of Hurricane Creek Road, and Billy Bush, of Harold; her grandchildren, William Richard Meade, Shelby Louann Meade, Jordyn Elizabeth Looney and Jadyn Makenzie Looney; her sister-in-law, Julia Bush; her brother-in-law, Stanley Neece; and a large host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
William Ritchie
William Scott Ritchie, 58, of Upper Chloe, Pikeville, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
He was born May 3, 1962, to the late Hubert Ritchie and Nancy “Gay” Ritchie.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert Ritchie.
He is survived by his devoted mother, Nancy Ritchie; his brother, Sam Ritchie, and his wife, Anita; his sister, Linda Ritchie; and his four-legged friend, Lulu.
He was a graduate of Millard High School and attended Pikeville College. He was an avid member of Justiceville Bible Baptist Church and was steadfast in his faith.
He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Meek officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Layton Sawyers
Layton Ross Sawyers, 66, of Regina, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Lois Slone
Lois Slone, 87, of Hellier, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Slone Cemetery, Lookout. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Gary Smith
Gary Smith, 59, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Smith Family Cemetery, Elkhorn City. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Smitty” Smith
Rodney Allen “Smitty” Smith, 47, of Sidney, formerly of Virgie, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 22, 1972, the son of the late Monk Smith Jr. and Myrtle Newsome Smith.
He was a member of Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church and a security guard at Storm Security.
He is survived by one brother, Kenneth Smith (Linda), of Nicholasville; one sister, Liza Jackson, of Sidney; three nieces, Holly Dawn Butcher, Kelly Nicole Smith and Ashley Ann Smith; and two nephews, Nicholas Dewayne Johnson and Austin Robert Adams.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Boog” Tackett
Craig Phillip “Boog” Tackett, 56, of Little Robinson, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 19, 1963, to the late Homer Tackett and Nola McDaniel.
He was raised by the late Mid and Mazie Tackett and had worked at UMG of Pikeville. He was of the Christian faith.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Hershel Tackett, Lonnie Tackett and Dayton Tackett; and one sister, Virginia Damron.
He is survived by his wife, Lora Newsome Tackett; one son, Christian Tackett, of Georgetown; three brothers, Henry McDaniel, Bill McDaniel and Joe McDaniel, all of Ohio; and five sisters, Wanda Osborne, of Painstville, and Cheryl Ann Cline, Tracy Levandoski, Patricia Perry and Debbie Collinsworth, all of Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug., 26, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Newsome officiating. Burial will follow at the Tackett Family Cemetery, Little Robinson.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Opal Wolford
Opal Nae Wolford, 74, of Phelps, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Williamson, W.Va., March 27, 1946, the daughter of the late Greeley Sr. and Addie “Sawyers” Eldridge.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to play with her great-grandchildren and loved doing hair. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Teresa G. Wolford; four brothers, Greely Jr., George Bruce “Clinton”, Victor “Dorse” and Luther Eldridge; and five sisters, Pricie Young, Nettie Coleman, Tracey Eldridge, Corine Sanson and Lucille Ingram.
She is survived by one sister, Ruth Dotson, of Phelps; two grandchildren whom she raised, Dwayne New (Janet Jones) and Robert Ryan New (Brittany); five great-grandchildren, Riley, Laikyn, Jamelyn, Kaylee and Gavin New; two special nephews, Shawn Eldridge and Clayton Eldridge; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Harold Layne and Mitchell Bowling officiating. Burial followed at the Eldridge Cemetery, Bones Branch, Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
