Robert Blankenship
Robert Blankenship, 83, of Hatfield, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Pikeville
Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, with Bro. Earl White officiating. Burial will follow at the Stepp Cemetery, Hatfield. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Denise Compton
Denise Johnson Compton, 56, of Arrowhead Estates, Pikeville, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Aug. 25, 1963, the daughter of the late Thurman and Janet Martin Johnson.
She was a retired school teacher for the Pike County Board of Education and a member of the Kentucky Educators Association, Delta Kappa Gamma and the First Baptist Church of Pikeville.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff Compton; one daughter, Martha Paige Browning; a son-in-law, Blake Browning; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with John Lucas officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Bradley Dotson
Bradley Dotson, 92, of Phelps, died Saturday, June, 20, 2020, at his residence.
Private funeral services were held. Entombment followed at the family crypt at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with Pastor Benny Freeman officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Linda Justice
Linda May Justice, 72, of Phyllis, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, March 16, 1948, to the late Wade May and Myrtle Adkins May.
She was a homemaker and a member of the McVeigh United Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orbie Nelson Justice; and one son, Brian Justice.
She is survived by one son, Orville Ricky Justice; one brother, Bobby May; one sister, Bonnie Varney; one niece, Sasha May; a special friend, Dawn Sullivan; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with James Thacker officiating. Burial will follow at the Island Creek Family Cemetery, Phyllis. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sergeant Layne
Sergeant Blaine Layne, 62, of Zebulon Highway, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 1958, a son of the late Emery and Eula Mae Layne.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Mark Layne; and two brothers, Richard Randall and Ikie Layne.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Full Gospel Christian Fellowship Church.
He is survived by his wife, Faith Day Layne, of Kimper; four children, Brandon Layne, of Mt. Sterling, Shane Layne (Kodi), of Beckley, W.Va., Bridgett Hylton (Andy), of Kimper, and Delta Dawn Love, of Dayton, Ohio; four siblings, twin, Blake Layne (Bren), Donnie Layne (Lorene), Patton Layne (Patty) and Wanda Ann Anderson, all of Kimper; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild;and many other family and friends.
He will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Layne Cemetery, Kimper.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Elkana Robinson
Elkana M. Robinson, 78, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, March 29, 1942, to the late Everette and Alma Spears Robinson.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Robinson; and his Sister, Joesphine Austin
He is survived by his loving wife, Delia “Smith” Robinson; one daughter, Robin Justice (Kevin); three sisters, Marie Blackburn, Kathy Mattingly and Jeannie Robinson; and a very special nephew, Terry Smith.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with James Dotson and Phoebe Justice officiating all services. Entombment followed at the Isaac Thacker Memorial Mausoleum, Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Pikeville.
Carl Sheppard
Carl Lynn Sheppard, 56, of Winco Block, Williamson, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Jarvis Cemetery, Winco Block, with Bro. Earl White officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Tommy Slone
Tommy Slone, 54, of Long Fork of Virgie, formerly of Kimper, died Saturday, June 20, 2020.
He was born in Pike County, Oct. 5, 1965, the son of Tony Slone, of Kimper, and the late Hazel Pinion Slone.
He was a truck driver for Trivette Trucking and Gerald Fields Trucking and a member of the Penny Road Community Church.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Tony Allen Slone; his mother-in-law, Anna Lou Johnson; and one infant child.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Anna Johnson Slone; two sons, Wayne Slone (Sierra), of Pikeville, and Brady Slone, of Virgie; one brother, Cecil Slone, of Pikeville; two sisters, Betty Hunt, of Pikeville, and Josephine Taylor (Howard Jr.), of Phyllis; his father-in-law, Danny W. Johnson Sr.; his brother-in-law, Danny Johnson Jr. (Vanessa); his sister-in-law, Danya Niece (Clarence); Pappy’s special babies, Daniana Niece, Daniel Niece, Colton Fleming and Emmett Slone; and a host of family, friends and brothers of the highway.
Funeral services will be held at 1p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Burnin White officiating. Burial will follow at the R. H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, June 23, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Verna Thacker
Verna Elizabeth Thacker, 67, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, June 12, 2020.
She was born at Pikeville, Sept. 6, 1952, to the late Harrison and Dolly Damron Ramsey.
She was a member of the Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Walter Ramsey.
She is survived by her two children, Mary Bartley (Denver) and Harrison Thacker (Tina); four grandchildren, Justin Thacker (Sarah), Tyler Bartley, Jacob Bartley (Dezaray) and Ethan Thacker; two great-grandchildren, Aiden Thacker and Carter Thacker; two sisters, Patty Thacker and Barbara Bridgeman; and a host of other family and friends.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Scotty Tackett, Allan Thacker and Terry Adkins officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
