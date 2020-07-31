Linda Crum
Linda Coleman Crum, 77, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Pike County, Nov. 23, 1942, to the daughter of the late Hazel Adkins Thacker and Joe Coleman.
She was a retired teacher from the Pike County Board of Education. She taught at Millard Grade School for 23 years and was employed by Morehead State University for 11 years. She was a member of the Kentucky Education Association, Kentucky Colonels and the Retired Teachers Association. She was also with Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center for many years.
She attended the Corner Stone Church and was a member of the Mountain View Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Harold Coleman, Howard Coleman, Leonard Coleman and Lawrence Coleman; two sisters, Irene Spears and Evelyn Coleman; and one granddaughter, Terri Lyndel Potter.
She is survived by her husband, Delbert Crum; one son, Jeffrey Dale Crum (Krista); two daughters, Leisha Adkins (James) and DeeDee Potter (Terry); 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Frank Crum, Clay Mitchell and Paul Delbert Potter officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, July 31, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Mary Davis
Mary Louise Martin Davis, 81, of Robinson Creek Road, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Pike County, Aug. 10, 1938, the daughter of the late Russell Seward and Beatrice Fields Martin.
She was a mother, devout Christian and a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie “Gene” Davis; one daughter, Ninta Louise Davis Harper; one son, William Butch Davis; and one brother, Fred Martin.
She is survived by one daughter, Rita Compton (Darrin), of Pikeville; two sisters, Audrey Martin Henderson, of Texarkana, Tex., and Betty Martin Rowe, of Pikeville; one sister-in-law, Janet Martin, of Robinson Creek; three grandsons, Joshua Ryan Mullins, Kevin Harper (Andrea) and Steven Harper (Kenenna); three granddaughters, Chastity Compton Newsom, MaKayla Compton Skeans (Joseph) and Christa Compton Baker (Justin); 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Bruce Mullins officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ermel Griffith
Ermel Griffith, 50, of Little Robinson Creek, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at his residence. He was born Feb. 23, 1969, to the late Carl Griffith and Fayetta Abshire Norman.
He was a retired coal miner.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife; Fontella Ann Griffith; one brother, David Griffith (Crystal), of Shelbiana; one sister, Tammy Mullins (Chris), of Tram; nine grandchildren, Natasha Griffith, Shawn Griffith, Journee Hall, Gage Mullins, Jade Mullins (Gwendolyn), Hayden Slone, Jarren Hall, Rachel Hall and Robbie Hopkins; and one great-grandchild, Easton Mullins.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Hargis Harris
Hargis V. Harris, 90, of Pensacola, Fla., formerly of South Point, Ohio, died peacefully Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Athalene Hamilton Harris; one son, Jim Harris (Beth), of Pensacola, Fla.; one daughter, Josette Hatley (Rob), of Covington, La.; three grandchildren; Samuel, Emma and Frances Hatley; and countless extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, at Olive Baptist Church with visitation from noon until 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park. Dr. Ted Traylor and Pastor Mike Dimick will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of the Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, Florida.
Nathaniel Lester
Nathaniel Lester, 31, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Lester Family Cemetery, Steele. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Maurice Little
Maurice Gale Little, 71, of Turkey Pen of Indian Creek, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at his residence.
He was born July 16, 1949, to the late Marion Little Jr. and Sybil Anderson Little.
He was a retired coal miner.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Rannie Little; and one sister, Bobbie Urban.
He is survived by one son, Robert Maurice “Robby” Little (Melanie), of Rockhouse; one daughter, Abigail Lee “Abby” Little, of Hazard; two brothers, Lloyd Little (Bonnie), of Columbus, Ohio, and Glenn “Cotton” Little (Alice), of Virgie; three sisters, Sue Mullins (Larry), of Virgie, Peggy Burnworth, of Goshen, Ind., and Judy Hooper, of Jonancy; four grandchildren, Robert “Austin” Little, of Pikeville, Lauren Grace Little, of Lexington, Matthew Josiah Collett, of Hazard, and Austin Dewayne Wright, of Dorton; and his special cousins, Susan Tackitt, of Ind., and Rance Tackett, of Virgie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Enterprise Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Little Cemetery, Turkey Pen.
Visitation will continue on Friday, July 31, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Freeda Lucas
Freeda Marie Lucas, 91, of Sunset Drive, Pikeville, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Letcher County, Jan. 28, 1929, the daughter of the late John and Norma Mullins Sergent.
She was a retired school teacher for Letcher County Schools and a member of White Shrine Neon Chapter. She was also a member of Pikeville First Baptist Church and was a prior member of Haymond Freewill Baptist for 47 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Lucas; one son, Timothy Alan Lucas; two brothers, Claude and Danny Sergent; and two sisters, Jeanie Coots and Shirley Fellure.
She is survived by one daughter, Sharon Brewer (Steve); one son, Phillip Lucas (Susan); two brothers, John Ed Sergent and William Sergent; two sisters, Mary Francis Fairchild and Laura Jane Vanderheyden; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with John Lucas officiating. Burial followed at the Lucas Cemetery, Shelby Gap. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Scottie Newsome
Scottie Lee Newsome, 50, of Douglas Parkway, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on May 29, 1970, to the late Charlie and Ruthie Newsome.
He had been a self-employed carpenter and computer technician.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mindy Fleming; and three brothers, Teddy Newsome, Jonas Newsome and Millard Newsome.
He is survived by two brothers, Tivis Newsome, of Richmond, and Randy Newsome, of Morehead; three sisters, Clara Bartley and Brenda Kiser (Don), both of Robinson Creek, and Carolyn Harmon (Arnie), of Little Robinson Creek; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Damron officiating. Burial will follow at the Newsome Branch Cemetery.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, July 31, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Per the executive order please remember to wear masks inside the funeral home.
Margaret Pemberton
Margaret Pemberton, 86, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Signature Health Center, Pikeville.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Bernice Proffitt
Bernice Goode Proffitt, 76, of Fedscreek Road, Steele, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 2, 1943, the daughter of the late Earl Goode and Bertha Miller Thomas.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Jesus Tabernacle Church of Steele.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Paul Bennett Looney; one sister, Earlene Lester; and one brother-in-law, Earl Lester.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Proffitt; two daughters, Julia Looney, of Nicholasville, and Tracy Hunt (David), of Destin, Fla.; two sons, James "Jimmy" Looney (Cindy), of Belcher, and Jason Proffitt, of Nicholasville; one brother, James "PeeWee" Goode (Joan), of Julian, W.Va.; one sister, Elender Miller Davis (Foye), of London; a half-brother, Paul Howard Menge, of Halstad, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Paige Hunt, Jordan Looney, Kayla Blair (Richard), Lakan Mullins (Jordan), Hannah Hunt, Dustin Looney (Andrea) and Savannah Looney; 12 great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Michael, Zander, Zaiden, Elijah, Cooper, Londyn, Giana, Jax, Liam, Sadie and Demi; and a host of loving family and friends.
She may be gone from our presence, but will forever remain in our hearts.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Jesus Tabernacle Church, Steele, with Hobert McCoy officiating. Entombment followed in the Mt. View Memorial Garden Mausoleum, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“PeeWee” Slone
Ronnie “PeeWee” Slone, 73, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Pikeville, Aug. 22, 1946, the son of the late Jack and Buna Castle Slone.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Unity Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Brian Keith Slone; and one brother, Donnie Slone.
He is survived by one son, Richard Slone, of Elkhorn City; two brothers, Andrew Slone and Blake Slone, both of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Alexandria Slone, Jacob Slone, Ryan Slone, Alexia Slone, Savanna Slone, Lindsey Slone and Nicholas Michael McGuire; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at the Slone Cemetery, Lookout.
Visitation will continue from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, July 31, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
