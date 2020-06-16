Faye Cecil
Faye Elkins Cecil, 78, of Lexington, formerly of Harold, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Heisey, June 7, 1942, the daughter of the late Johnny and Vicie Hale Elkins.
She was a retired insurance agent for Monumental Life Insurance Company and a member of the New Beginnings Fellowship Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Thomas Cecil, on March 19, 2015; and one son, Tom Cecil, on Feb. 23, 2019.
She is survived by three sons, Dr. J. Kendall Cecil (Paula), of Pikeville, Dr. Michael Cecil (Heather), of Lexington, and Dr. John Lee Cecil (Aundrea), of Harold; one daughter-in-law, Sandee Cecil, of Richmond; one brother, Dr. Johnny Elkins, of Versailles; two sisters, Christine Higgins and Lizzie Case, both of Sidney; 14 grandchildren, Dave Cecil, Drew Cecil, Erica Paige Cecil, Layne Cecil, Taryn Cecil, Madison Cecil, Macy Cecil, Kia Cecil, Rynn Cecil, Kegan Cornett, Kyra Burnett, Kristin Burnett, Kaleena Burnett and Kia Howard Lamb; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Jarred Arnett officiating. Entombment will follow in the family mausoleum at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements are under the directions of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“D.R.” Coleman
David Rolan “D.R.” Coleman, 46, of Phelps, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Detroit, Mich., July 26, 1973, the son of the late Paul and Malona “Smith” Coleman.
He worked as a mechanic. He also enjoyed working on cars and fishing. He was
a deeply religious man who loved reading the Bible and knew it from front to back.
He was of the Christian faith.
He is survived by his loving partner, Erica Wolford, of Phelps; one son, Preston Paul Coleman; two daughters, Tessa Coleman, of Phelps, and Clarissa Collins (John), of Freeburn; one brother, Jason Coleman (Judy), of Phelps; two sisters, Carrie Russell (Robert), of Louisville, and Amy Coleman, of Pikeville; one granddaughter, Arionna
Collins, of Freeburn; his fur baby, Roscoe; and a host of other dear family, neighbors and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel, Phelps, with Elders Jimmy Lee Smith and Jeff Dotson officiating. Burial followed at the Smith Cemetery, Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Dennis Dean
Dennis Paul Dean, 59, of Kimper, formerly of Red Jacket, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence.
He was the son of the late Evelyn Steele Dean and Sherlock Dean.
He was a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Wendy Carter; two daughters, Heather Smith and Somer DeLynn Dean; and one grandson.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Delia “Dotson” Dean, the apple of his eye; one daughter, Clarissa Denise Dean, of Kimper; one brother, Ronald James “Dusty” Dean, of Lexington; one granddaughter, MaKaylee Smith, of McCarr; daughter, Brooke Jessee, of Delbarton W.Va.; two nieces, Brienna Dotson and Ava Dotson; five nephews, Jonathan Carter, R. C. Dotson, Robert “Bubby” Dotson, Ryan Dotson and Liam Dotson; his special friends, Charles “Chuck” McCoy, Rick Chaney and Bobby Smith; plus Emily Hale, the daughter he never had, but loved dearly.
He will be greatly missed for his daily effort to make those around him laugh and see the good in every day. His passing will leave a void in those who knew him, as his pranks were well-known to all those blessed to have known him. He was often referred to as “snake man” by his daughter’s friends for his strategic placement of rubber snakes during sleepovers. He often chased those same friends with firecrackers and was constantly asking for a “bite of ear.” He was a protector, prankster and provider who always made those around him leave feeling as though they had the best days with him.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel, Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Genia Keens
Genia Lynn Keens, 48, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Floyd County, Sept. 10, 1971, the daughter of the late Harold “Jumbo” Crider and Phyllis Faye Crider.
She was a waitress.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Keens.
She is survived by one son, Tyler Keens; one daughter, Alyssa Gillespie (Codie); one sister, Robin Jarrell; one granddaughter, Piper Keens; seven nieces and nephews; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
James Mollett
James Ray Mollett, 73, of Inez, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Crum Funeral Home, Inez, with Johnny Horn officiating. Burial will follow at the Stepp Cemetery, Poplar Fork, Inez.
Visitation will continue Tuesday, June 16, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m., with Arnold Damron officiating. Belfry Chapter #141 will conduct military services. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry and the Crum Funeral Home of Inez.
Columus Mullins
Columus Mullins, 66, of Jonancy, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard.
He was born Sept. 30, 1953, to the late Creed and Martilla Calhoun Mullins.
He was a retired coal miner.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Chasity Dawn Mullins; and one sister, Valerie May Mullins.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Howell Mullins; two daughters, Crystal Lynn Tucker (John), of Pikeville, and Christy Whitaker (Greg), of Hazard; one brother, Jimmy Mullins, of Cabin Fork; one sister, Marie Jones, of Jenkins; and four grandchildren, Cory, Emily, Madison and Issac.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Phillips Branch Cemetery, Phillips Branch, of Dorton.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, June 16, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
David Mullins
David Lynn Mullins, 67, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Pikeville, Sept. 11, 1952, the son of the late Leonard Greene Mullins and Betty Smith Mullins.
He was a driller/coal miner.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie Bartley Mullins, of Elkhorn City; two sons, Timothy David Mullins and Robert Corey Mullins, both of Elkhorn City; one step-daughter, Karen Kennon, of Harold; one sister, Kathy Mullins, of Elkhorn City; two brothers, Tony Mullins, of Elkhorn City, and Dwayne Mullins, of Lexington; one grandchild, John Coleman Kennon; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Kathy Cantrell officiating. Burial followed at the Cook Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Corrine Neace
Corrine Neace, 86, of Belfry, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Coburn Hollow, Stone, Jan. 10, 1934, to the late Ellis Blackburn and Mariah Blackburn.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Memorial Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Neace; and her son, Hal Roy Neace.
She is survived by her sons, Donald Neace Jr., Mark Edwin Neace, Ellis Neace (Deena) and John Richard Neace (Christina Deliah), all of Slaters Branch, and Elliot Neace, of Huntington, W.Va.; her brother, Roscoe Blackburn, of Huddy; her daughter-in-law, Sandy Neace, of Huddy; her grandchildren, Candace Neace, Cody Neace (fiancé, Courtney Hensley), Matt Neace (fiancé, Lindsey Webb), Donovan Neace, Elijah Neace, Kaitlyn Neace, Caleb Thacker and Jared Thacker; one great-grandchild, Owen Matthew Grimes; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with her sons and grandsons serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Jimmie Ratliff
Jimmie Dewayne Ratliff, 65, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, Sept. 30, 1954, the son of Georgia Lee Weddington Williamson and the late Jimmie Ratliff
He was a painter and a veteran of the United States Marines.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his companion, Peggy Hamilton; two sons, Jimmy Dewayne Ratliff Jr. (Tabatha Ann) and Bradley Dale Ratliff (Brittany), both of Pikeville; one brother, George Christopher Ratliff (Gloria), of Pikeville; two sisters, Sandy Roberts, of Pikeville, and Gina Martin, of Ketering, Ohio; and seven grandchildren, Harley Ratliff, Dylon Ratliff, Starla Ratliff, Brenden Ratliff, Detrae Ratliff, A.J. Rodriguez and Kristen Ratliff.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Bliffen officiating. Burial followed at the Ratliff Family Cemetery, Cowpen, with Harley Ratliff, Dylon Ratliff, Brenden Ratliff, Detrae Ratliff, A.J. Rodriquez and Bradley Ratliff serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Tim” Sexton
Timothy Wade “Tim” Sexton, 39, of Myra, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born Nov. 6, 1980, to Shelia Kay Mullins Sexton, of Beefhide.
He had worked as an equipment operator.
Other than his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Shara LaTorre (Keith), of Knoxville, Tenn., and Amanda Kelly (Dolph), of Shelby Gap; seven nieces and nephews; Dylan Justice, Chase Abbott, Alivia Abbott, Sergio Uribe, Sebastian LaTorre, Dawson Kelly and Jacob Damron; one great-nephew, Brantley Damron; one great-niece, Blakely Kelly; Winfield Scott, who loved him as a son; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church with Tony Bentley and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Mullins Cemetery, Dorton.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, June 16, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Helen Slone
Helen Johnson Slone, 88, of Long fork of Virgie, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Edith Taylor
Edith Faye Taylor, 80, of Shelbiana, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born May 23, 1940, the daughter of the late Victor and Alma Salyers Martin.
Before her retirement, she was self-employed. She was a member of the Victory Temple Holiness Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Lee “Tony” Taylor.
She is survived by one son, Tony Taylor II (Tonya); one brother, James “JV” Martin (Jeanette); five sisters, Delores Coleman, Fern Mullins, Polly Robinson (Miles), Linda Ratliff (Clinard) and Carol Ratliff (Julius); and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Clinard Ratliff officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, June 16, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
