Emmitt Anderson
Emmitt Anderson, 82, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Harless Creek, Sept. 19, 1937, the son of the late Elmer Anderson and the late Lucy Blackburn Long..
He was a coal miner and a member of the Lick Creek Holiness Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Steve Long; and two sisters, Vickie Long and Edna Mae Franz.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Ann Lee Anderson, of Elkhorn City; two sons, Joseph Wade Anderson, of Millard, and Chris Allen Anderson, of Elkhorn City; two daughters, Debra Coleman, of Ashcamp, and Lisa Stanley, of Elkhorn City; eight grandchildren, Bennie Coleman, Corey Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Megan Stanley, Latia Stanley, Stacy Gibson, Cody Anderson and Leah Anderson; 14 great-grandchildren, Kaylee Coleman, Dakota Adkins, Garrett Adkins, Alexia Gibson, Conner Anderson, Christian Anderson, Kinlee Anderson, Paisley Anderson, Leah Jones, Erin Jones, Kaden Gibson, MaKenzie Casey, Emily Casey and Julius Casey II; two sisters, Fayetta Butler, of Detroit, Mich., and Linda Benard, of Ravenna, Ohio; one brother, Andy Long, of Ravenna, Ohio; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Private funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Ray Sayers and others officiating. Burial followed at the Anderson Cemetery, Elkhorn City. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Stevie Belcher
Stevie Gene Belcher, 60, of Phyllis, died Wednesday, June 24, at his home.
He was born November 26, 1959, at Pikeville, the son of Evelen Fields Belcher of Phyllis and the late Ralph Vernon Belcher.
He was a coal miner.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, eddie Belcher.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Jovita Flores Belcher; two sons, Bryan Keith (Jessica) Belcher of Phyllis, and Steven Aaron Belcher of Georgetown; a sister, Barbara Taylor of Phyllis; two brothers, Jerry Belcher of Partridge and Ricky Belcher of Kimper; and two grandchildren, Jaxon Belcher and Paislee Belcher.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 29 at the Biggs Church of God, Feds Creek, with Steve Byers and Dewayne Abshire officiating. Burial followed in the Mountain Valley Memorial Park at Big Rock Va.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Elkhorn City.
Lena Coleman
Lena Alexander Coleman, 83, of Ashcamp, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Rockhouse, March 9, 1938, the daughter of the late Ell and Easter Case Bentley.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Ashcamp Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Alexander; and six siblings, Paul, Harold, Randall, Jimmy and Gary Bentley and Lucretia Hylton.
She is survived by her husband, Ival Coleman, of Ashcamp; two sons, Billy Alexander, of Westland, Mich., and Randy Alexander, of Lakeland, Fla.; one step-son, Robert Coleman, of Knoxville, Tenn.; two step-daughters, Rhonda Epling, of Morristown, Tenn., and Teresa Justice, of Pikeville; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Lola Coleman
Lola Coleman, 68, of Frozen Creek, Raccoon, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, May 28, 1952, the daughter of the late Claude and Grace Maynard Fields.
She was a member of the Grassy Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Rebecca Lynn Coleman.
She is survived by her niece, Gina Newsome (Mark), of Raccoon, and Camryn Newsome; and one brother, Don Fields, of Raccoon.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Fields Cemetery, Raccoon, with Lester Morris officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Shirley Hamilton
Shirley Temple Hamilton, 79, of South Fidler Court, Pikeville, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 16, 1940 in Floyd County, the daughter of the late Berry and Lexie Hall Akers.
She was a retired dental assistant for Dr. Howard Justice, a member of the Kentucky HOmemakers Association, the Pikeville Senior Citizens and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Millard Hamilton; a son, Gary Dwayne Hamilton; a grandson, Brandon Berry Hall; and three brothers, Donald Ray Akers, Shadrick “Buddy” Akers and Hershel Akers.
She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Ann Hamilton; a brother, Charles R. Akers; two sisters, Jurlene Akers Hall and Janice Akers Murphy; and a grandchild, Ethan Brandon Hall.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 4, at Lucas and Son Funeral Home with Rocky Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in the Lee Alley Cemetery, Grethel.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., Friday, July 3, at the funeral home, with special services at 5:30 p.m. with Chris Bartley officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lucas and Son Funeral Home.
Marvin Hensley
Marvin Hensley, 57, of Cumberland and Pikeville, died Friday, June 26, 2020 in Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler. Burial will follow in the Morris Cemetery, Dix Fork, Sidney.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hatfield Funeral Chapel.
Judith Robinson
Judith Allene Robinson, 60, of Greasy Creek, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born March 26, 1960, in Pike County, the daughter of Mavis Goff Coleman and the late Jenis Coleman.
She was a bookkeeper and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a niece, Rebekah Robinson.
She is survived by two sons, Jason (Jessica) Robinson and Justin (Kristen) Robinson; three brothers, Joe (Bonnie Coleman, Don Coleman, and Chris (Kortney) Coleman; four sisters, Rita (Walter) Robinson, Janie (Phillip) Bartley, Jettie (Ronnie) Coleman and Carol Fields; and eight grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at noon, Thursday, July 2, at the Lucas and Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Thomas W. Robinson Cemetery at Greasy.
Visitation will begin at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 30 at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lucas and Son Funeral Home.
“Don” Varner
George Donald “Don” Varner, 83, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., died Thursday, June 24, at Alive Hospital, Murfreesboro.
He was born Feb. 11, 1937, in Hamilton County, Tennessee, the son of the late Raymond and Leutishey Welch Varner.
He was a retired coal miner and of the Baptist faith. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim Varner and Dennis Varner; and a sister, Louise Belcher.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Newsome Varner; three sons, John (Becky) Varner, Jerry (Mechella) Varner, and Scotty (Brooke) Varner; two daughters, Angie (David) Bowling and Tina (Chris) Kirklen; a sister, Geraldine Keene; and 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, at Lucas and Son Funeral Home, with Randy Newsome and Kevin Bowling officiating. Burial will follow in the Newsome Cemetery at Little Robinson Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Lucas and Son Funeral Home.
