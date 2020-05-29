“Randy” Bartley
Elmer Duran “Randy” Bartley, 75, of Pine Bluff, Ark., died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
He was born at Pikeville, Feb. 9, 1945, the son of the late Elmer and Thelma Bartley.
He was a retired, former employee of Data Documents/Corporate Express/Staples in Dallas, Texas. Upon his retirement, he moved to Pine Bluff, Ark., where he enjoyed spending time with friends and his precious animals.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, McKinley Bartley and Jimmy Green; and one granddaughter, Madalyn Grace Bartley.
He is survived by two sisters, Betty Jo Ratliff (Roger) and Sue Pickrell (Andy); two sons, David Bartley (Lindsey) and Chad Bartley (Emily); and three grandchildren, Tanner, Kendal and Kolton Bartley.
He will be dearly missed by his friends and family
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Polly Compton
Polly Compton, 83, of Compton Drive, Pikeville, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Aug. 5, 1936, the daughter of the late Thomas Fields and Eliza Stratton Fields.
She was a homemaker and of the Old Regular Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Joe “Whitey” Compton; two daughters, Rebecca McCoy (Ronney) and Sabrina Compton; one son, Kenneth Compton; one brother, David Fields; one sister, Nola Sue Howell; five grandchildren, Jessica Sargent (Kyle), Sarah Chaney (J.R.), Chris Dotson (MacKenzie), Samatha Gardner (Tyler) and MaKenna Compton; five great-grandchildren, Piper and Mila Chaney, Koen and Zane Dotson and Harrison Sargent; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Compton Family Cemetery, Little Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to UK Children’s Hospital, Lexington.
Earsel Haney
Earsel Haney, 74, of Speedwell, Tenn., died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Marcum Cemetery, Hatfield, with Earl White officiating the committal service. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Cobb” Hatfield
Tommy Gene “Cobb” Hatfield, 83, of Ransom, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Hatfield Cemetery, Ransom, with Lee Dotson Jr. and Gary Blackburn officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Annette McGuire
Annette McGuire, 60, of Gate City, Va., died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Lonesome Pine.
She was born at Huntington, W.Va., April 21, 1960, the daughter of the late Ruel McGuire and Lillie Gibson McGuire.
She was a homemaker.
She is survived by two sons, Patrick Stanley “Billie Do”, of South Dakota, and Ronald Stanley, of West Virginia; one daughter, Laura Turnmire (Jody), of Kimper; three brothers, Mark Allen McGuire, of Pikeville, Albert McGuire, of Sidney, and Arnold McGuire, of Florida; one sister, Uslie Alberta Dotson, of North Carolina; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Turnmire Family Cemetery, Kimper.
Visitation will continue on Friday, May 29, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
