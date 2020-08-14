Eddie Bowling
Eddie Franklin Bowling, 74, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 22, 1945, to the late Delores Stewart Bowling Justice.
He was a retired school bus mechanic for Pikeville Independent Schools and a United States Marine Vietnam Veteran.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one brother, James “Jim” Bowling; and one sister, Mary Evelyn Justice Coleman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Loretta Ward Bowling; a very special nephew, James Patrick Bowling; a loving niece-in-law, Susie Bowling, whom he loved dearly; one son, Ryan Elster Bowling, of Pikeville; two brothers, Lonnie Justice, of Woodstock, Ill., and John Justice, of Park Ridge, Ill.; two nephews, Christopher Bowling, of Phelps, and Chris Justice, of Park Ridge, Ill.; and one niece, Patricia Justice, of Park Ridge, Illinois.
Services for Eddie Bowling will be private and under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ruth Coleman
Ruth Wright Coleman, 96, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her residence. She was born at Elkhorn City, Feb. 21, 1924, the daughter of the late David Oliver Wright and Bessie Denton Wright.
She was a member of the Elkhorn City Baptist Church and a clerk at Johnson Variety. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Edwin Coleman; four brothers, J.D. Wright, Kenneth Wright, Jack Wright and David Wright; and three sisters, Evelyn Johnson, Virginia Wright and Hazel Archer.
She is survived by three children, Dennis Coleman (Jill), Gail Couch and Karen Cantrell (Marty), all of Elkhorn City; five grandchildren, Vickie Kendrick (Jimmy), Chris Coleman (Darlena), Melissa Foley (Darrick), Tara Cantrell (Lance Ratliff) and Courtney Bevins (Brandon); nine great-grandchildren, Emily Coleman (Zach), Bethany Rudd (Alex), Jordan Kendrick, Braxton Foley, Chelsea Kendrick, Payton Foley, Jacolbi Gibson, Brantley Bevins and Camden Bevins; and two great-great-grandchildren, Ady Jones and Noah Rudd.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Elkhorn City Baptist Church with Aaron Butler and Jason Johnson officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Roger Collins
Roger Dale Collins, 73, of Lower Pompey, Shelbiana, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with A.B. Thacker, Doug Thompson and others officiating. Burial followed at the Madden Cemetery, Lower Pompey, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Joshua Gipson
Joshua Kane Gipson, 42, of Pikeville, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Chattanooga, Tenn., April 21, 1978, the son of Kathy Ilene Trotter Thomas and Michael Anthony Gipson.
He was a former CSX railroad engineer.
He is survived by his mother, Kathy Ilene Trotter Thomas (Dave), of Chattanooga, Tenn.; his father, Michael Anthony Gipson (Joy), of Price, Utah; his brother, Jason Michael Gipson, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and his paternal grandmother, Joyce Gipson, of Monteagle, Tennessee.
Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel.
He will be moved to the Chattanooga Funeral Home, Hwy 153, Hixon, TN 37343, for visitation to be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the Hamilton Memorial Gardens, Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Flowers are requested to be sent to the Chattanooga Funeral Home location.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Hoolio” Hurley
Christopher “Hoolio” Hurley, 39, of Tennessee, loving fiancé, father, son, brother and uncle, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
He was born at Pikeville, Oct. 7, 1980, to Billy Hurley and Linda “Hurley” Compton.
He was a very hard worker and worked most of life as a general laborer for Compton’s Mobile Home Movers where he worked for his step-father, the late Jesse Compton, and his step-brother, Terry Compton. He was an excellent welder having worked for Reynolds Trucking. He recently moved to Tennessee, as he said, “To start over.” He got a great job working at the HSN factory where he left a lasting impression because of his quick learning and hard work and that was something he was very proud of.
In his free time, he enjoyed playing video games, watching horror movies and listening to music. He was passionate about spending time with his family and friends. He had a smile that could light up any room and an attitude that was just as infectious. He never saw a stranger and would speak to anyone he encountered. He was the most kind-hearted, compassionate person you would ever meet. He would help anyone in need no matter who they were or what they thought of him. He had no problem turning the other cheek. He truly was a light in this world that was dimmed too soon.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé, Sara Blankenship; two children, Jordan and Gabriel; a step-son, Christopher; a sister, April Hager (Ryan); three step-brothers whom he loved as brothers, Chris Compton, Terry Compton and Jeff Compton; three nieces whom he called his girls, Isabella, Chloe and Olivia; and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles and friends whom he loved dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Odis Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow at the Abe’s Branch Community Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Clinton Layne
Clinton Eugene Layne, 71, of Matewan, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born at Jamboree, Aug. 15, 1948, a son of the late Dave and Elsie Layne.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings, Kinzer Layne, Willie Layne, Doris Layne, Delmer Layne, Loretta Ward, Rosetta Wolford and Pearl Lester; and a loving son, whom he lost too soon, Timothy Creed Layne.
Clinton was a veteran of the United States Army, Armor Division, a retired coal miner, and a member of the Stopover Church of God. He was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Mary Ann Dotson Layne, of Matewan, W.Va.; and was a loving father to Bernice Ann and Alwyn Blankenship, both of Dandridge Tenn., Jonah Ray and Donna Fuller, both of Jefferson City, Tenn., Osie Renee and Jonathan Casey, both of Jonesborough Tenn., and Elsie Jean Layne, of Jacksonville Florida.
He was a loving poppy and pawpaw to his grandchildren and he shared a special relationship with them, Courtney “Stinker” and Michael Stanley, Alex “Big Boy” Blankenship, Jonna “Bright Eyes” Casey, Alyssa “Little Bit” Casey, Colton Creed Layne, Jessica Redden and Breana Layne. He had three great grandchildren, Faith “Smiley” Stanley, Amelia Redden and Eli Redden. He is also survived by one brother, Tracy Layne, of Galion, Ohio. Through marriage he was also blessed with two brothers, Larry Dotson and Terry Dotson. He is also survived by one brother, Tracy Layne; and was blessed with three special nephews, Orville Wolford, Ronnie Lester and Bruce Ward.
He will be fondly remembered by an additional host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Harold Layne and Roger Hall officiating. Burial followed at the O.D. Prater Cemetery, Phelps, with Christopher Brooks, Kevin Dotson, Jeffrey Cox, Zach Tilley, Chip Gooslin and Justin Stell serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers who walked through life with him were: Luis Apadoca, Sonny Fields, Joe Hatfield, Eddie Dotson, Randy Casey, Roger Blankenship and Fred Dotson. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Eugene May
Eugene May, 76, of Shelbiana, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 20, 1944, to the late Lonzo and Stella Bentley May.
He was a member of the Rebecca Old Regular Baptist Church, a retired coal miner and a veteran of the United States Army.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Burma May; and four brothers, Carmel Lee May, Ted May, Winston May and Gary May.
He is survived by his wife; Sylvia Bentley May; one son, Ronnie Eugene May (Rachel), of Shelbiana; four daughters, Donna Hurley (Ronald), of Greasy Creek, Judy Coleman (Bryan), of Shelbiana, Sylvia Louise Young (Robert), of Johns Creek, and Melissa Marie Webb (Michael), of Pikeville; two grandchildren whom he raised, Junior Little and Krista Little; one sister, Darlene Dotson, of North Carolina; five brothers; Wayne May, of Little Robinson, Randy May, of Hellier, Roger May, of Elkhorn, Monroe May, of Tennessee, and Lawrence May, of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Rockhouse Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Eck Ratliff Cemetery, Wolfpit.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Aug. 14, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Please remember to wear your masks. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Debra Parsons
Debra Diane Belcher Parsons, 60, was born Dec. 9, 1959, and died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. At a house party sometime in 1978, she would meet the love of her life, Barry Parsons, and threaten to beat up his date for ditching him. Two wonderful, biological children and a lot of strays later, she never realized that night would lead to the greatest adventure of her life.
“Debi,” as she preferred to be called, was born Dec. 9, 1959, to Carlos Earnel 'Shorty' Belcher and Helema (Anderson) Belcher.
On June 10, 1978, she married Barry Neal Parsons, and they would go on to have two children, Shane and Elizabeth. Debi attended Morehead State University and graduated with a degree in social work, a career which suited how giving and wonderful her heart was. Debi was no ordinary woman, she cared, and was never afraid to let you know it. Debi's great loves in life were her family and God. Through her love of the Lord, she discovered World Changers, a non-profit mission that allowed her to combine her two great loves. Debi ‘adopted’ many children through this program and made friendships that would stand the test of time.
The other love of her life, was basketball, specifically, Kentucky Basketball. She was never seen outside of her house without her blue, and her passion for the game knew no bounds. Many phone calls and hours were spent dissecting plays, talking to players as if they could hear and of course chanting, “GO BIG BLUE!”
Debi was preceded in death by her father, Carlos and her mother Helema.
She is survived by her husband, Barry; their two children, Shane(Gloria) and Elizabeth; one grandson, Jerick; one grandcat, Calipari; her brother Bill (Janey) and a slew of nieces, nephews and many children whom she claimed as her own.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Sam Crawford and Bill Blackburn officiating and Wes Childers singing. Burial will follow at the Spears Family Cemetery, Belcher. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Donations for funeral expenses may be made to: Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
In lieu of flowers, Debi only asked that ya'll wear a mask, as she really wanted this year's basketball season to go ahead. In her words, after watching video and listening to Coach Cal, “It's time for 9 this year!”
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Loretta Stewart
Loretta May Stewart, 73, of Belcher, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Stewart Family Cemetery, Belcher. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Eddie Stiltner
Eddie Ray Stiltner, 71, of Ransom, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 13, 1948, to the late Don Stiltner and Gladys Marie Raines Stiltner.
He was a retired mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Chelsea Renae Conn; and his siblings, Sara Elizabeth "Beth" Dotson, Maggie Stiltner, Harold Stiltner and William "Billy" L. White.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Kaye Stiltner; his children, Jessica Kelly Conn (James), of Ransom, and Tracy Ray, of the home; his siblings, Carl Stiltner, of Conneautville, Penn., Friendless Grant "Dickie" Stiltner, of Jesse, W.Va., Jimmy Fleaming, of Beckley, W.Va., Ella Pike, of Conneautville, Penn., Gatha Sykes, of Rogersville, Tenn., Lucille Nier, of Plymouth, Ind., Margaret Beasley, of Majestic, Donna Gail McKinney, of Mullins, W.Va., and Patty Joyce Johnson and Debra Lynn Stiltner, both of Beckley, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Brandon Ray Conn, Micah Gracelynn Conn, Delaya Faith Conn, Dakota DyAnna Conn and Gage Alexander Conn; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Croma Tackett
Croma Tackett, 84, of Dorton, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 9, 1936, to the late Ben and Della Myrtle Fouts Johnson.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Narvin Tackett; one brother, Ralph Johnson; and three sisters, Violet Johnson, Vonda Johnson and Annette Johnson.
She is survived by two sons, Lamar Tackett (Brenda), of Melvin, and Elden Tackett, of Dorton; two daughters, Kathy Varney (Bobby Joe), of Huddy, and McCletha Broderick (David), of Raccoon; one brother, Gene Bo Johnson, of Long Fork, one sister, Inez Bentley, of Long Fork; seven grandchildren, Benjamin Varney, Brittany Adkins, Kerbi Meade, Brandi Caudill, Lamarsha Henderson, Britta Tackett and Charles Broderick; and 12 great-grandchildren, Camber Adkins, Daxon Adkins, Asher Adkins, Kendell Meade, Conner Meade, Owen Meade, Elizabeth Hall, Lillie Hall, Emily Tackett, Melanie Younce, Brody Caudill and Ethan Caudill.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Shelby Valley Church of Christ with Doug Caudill, George Johnson Jr. and Greg Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Phillips Branch Cemetery, Beefhide. Masks are required at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
