Emmalene Blankenship
Emmalene “Hamilton” Blankenship, 71, of Kimper, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her daughter’s residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Woodman Community Church, Stopover, with Pastor Odis Blankenship and Larry Rife officiating. Burial followed at the Blankenship Family Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Daris Casey
Daris Casey, 69, of Phyllis, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Sept. 18, 1950, the son of the late Frank Casey and Molly Casey-Casey.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Upper Grapevine Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Roberta Worrix and Mary Hamton; one son, Chad Worrix; four brothers, Billy, Jackie Darrell, Frank Jr. and Ricky Casey; and two sisters, Shelby Jean Robinson and Leatta Casey.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Casey; one daughter, Melissa "Missy" Wolford (Chris); two brothers, Danny Casey and Terry Casey; three sisters, Irene Stell, Teresa Casey and Becky Smith; three grandchildren, Stephanie Pennisten, Sarah Marion and Shania Hampton; two great-grandchildren, Serenity and Avalon; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Upper Grapevine Church of Christ, Phyllis, with Dwayne Abshire officiating. Burial followed at the Varney Cemetery, Phyllis. Arrangements were under the directions of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dr. Gregory Hazelett
Dr. Gregory Vaughn Hazelett, 69, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Huntington, W.Va., Nov. 5, 1950, the son of Zelma "Dee" Ramey Hazelett, of Pikeville, and the late Winfield Hazelett.
He was a physician in Pikeville.
Dr. Gregory Hazelett graduated from the University of Kentucky Pharmacy School. He practiced pharmacy for eight years before deciding he wanted to better serve his community as a doctor. He graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, and went on to do his internship at Oakland General Hospital, and his otorhinolaryngology residency at Botsford General Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. He proudly served the people of Eastern Kentucky as an E.N.T. for over 30 years. He loved and cared for his patients like they were family. His patients loved him for his compassion, charisma and humor.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Elizabeth Hazelett, May 6, 1991.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Jonathan Tyler Hazelett (LaCosta), of Pikeville; his daughter, Rachel Leann Hazelett, of Lexington; his brother, Seibern Hazelett, of Huntington, W.Va.; and his sister, Danette Hazelett Hall (Tommy), of Pippa Passes.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Standifur officiating. Burial followed at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, with Jonathan Tyler Hazelett, Neil Fannin, Jake Mayhorn, Larry Coleman, Skip Wells and Randy Standifur serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were: Seibern Hazelett, Tommy Hall, Morgan Chaney, Nathan Fannin and Buddy Chaney. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
He will be dearly missed.
Patricia Lowe
Patricia Sue Pauley Lowe, 67, of Pikeville, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, May 1, 1953, the daughter of the late Hayes Pauley and Ollie Cook Pauley.
She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Ruth Abshire and Fonda Kay Pauley; two brothers, Lacy Pauley and Jerry Hasley; and a special companion, Timothy Lowe.
She is survived by four sisters, Phyllis Slone, Hazel McKinney, Sharon Bernice Posey (Phillip) and Sandra Gibson (Lon); a host of loving nieces and nephews; two special friends, Sharon Storm and Crystal Gibson; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jennifer May
Jennifer Denise Holland May, 46, of Draffin, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Pikeville, July 25, 1974, the daughter of Lloyd and Brenda Blackburn Holland, of Elkhorn City.
She was a manager at Quality Foods.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Reed May, of Draffin; her son, Derek Reed May, of Draffin; her daughter, Chandra Brooke May, of Draffin; her brother, Rodney Holland (Lee Ann), of Georgetown; her sister, April Mullins (Coty), of Georgetown; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Gibson and Roger Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Linda Robinette
Linda Carol Robinette, 62, of Dog Fork Road, Pikeville, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, May 9, 1958, the daughter of the late Albert and Ethel Hamilton Syck.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Coal Run Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Fred Phillips.
She is survived by one son, Freddy Phillips; one daughter, Dawn Phillips (Jimmy); one sister, Melissa Lowe (Chalmer); three grandchildren, Madison Ratliff, Joshua Ratliff and Wilson Justice; and a host of loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Sept. 16, 2020, at the Coal Run Church of Christ with Jerry Bliffen officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Mary Salisbury
Mary Louise Swain Salisbury, 84, of Stanville, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard.
She was born at Whitehouse, Dec. 5, 1935, the daughter of the late Melvin and Goldie Adkins Swain.
She was a retired registered nurse and a member of the Betsy Layne Church of Christ.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Palmer Thomas Salisbury II, on May 21, 1997; one brother, Jerry L. Swain; and two sisters, Phyllis Swartz and Betty L. Rediford.
She is survived by her husband, Palmer Salisbury; and one brother, Melvin D. Swain, of East Point.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy Spears and Bob Harper officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Hayward Scott Jr.
Hayward Scott Jr., 80, of Dana, formerly of Pikeville, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Harlan County, March 21, 1940, the son of the late Hayward Scott Sr. and Elsie Williford Scott.
He was retired from Kelloggs, was a born-again Christian and a member of the Good Ol Boys Car Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Scott and Richard Scott; and two great-grandchildren..
He is survived by his loving wife, Nannie Lou “Boling” Scott, of Dana; three sons, Mark Scott (Deborah), of Lowmansville, Timothy Scott (Carroll), of Pikeville, and Ronald Scott, of Lexington; one daughter, Lisa Williamson (Denvil Jr.), of Raccoon; one brother, Craig Scott (Cathy), of Savannah, Ga.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Matt Bowman. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Gene Slone
Gene Autry Slone, 75, of Fedscreek, died Saturday, Sept. 6, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Kimberly Stanley
Kimberly Renea Stanley, 38, of Cynthiana, formerly of Matewan, W.Va., died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at UK Medical Center, Lexington, following a long illness.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Victory Christian Center, Lenore, W.Va., with Pastor Terry Blankenship officiating. Burial followed at the Varney Cemetery, Lynn, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Colton Tackett
Colton Layne Tackett, 4 months and 25 days, of Dorton, son of Chris and Heather Holloway Tackett, of Dorton, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Prestonsburg, April 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Donna Holloway.
Other than his parents, he is survived by one sister, Madison Tackett; his maternal grandfather, Clay Holloway, of Peytons Creek; his paternal grandparents, Garrett and Lynn Tackett, of Virgie; his aunts and uncles, Don Holloway (Cassandra), Miranda Holloway, Jerry Holloway, Robin Jablonski (Michael) and Courtney Justice (Matt); and a host of other loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Garrett Tackett and others officiating. Burial followed at the Vanover-Tackett Cemetery, Cabin Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Linda Templeton
Linda Johnson Templeton, 77, formerly of Virgie and Bradenton, Fla., died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Pikeville, Dec. 10, 1942, the daughter of the late Evelyn H. and Woodrow W. Johnson, of Virgie.
She was a retired medical technologist having worked in Kentucky and Florida after receiving her BS degree from the University of Kentucky and Pikeville College.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother.
She is survived by several cousins and many friends. She spent most of her life in Florida, but moved to Pikeville in 2017, to be near friends and family.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana, with Dave Hammond officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Woodrow and Evelyn Johnson Scholarship Fund, Shelby Valley High School, 125 Douglas Park, Pikeville, Ky. 41501, or, the Linda J. Templeton Foundation, Feed The Children, Through The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, 420 Main St., Hazard, Ky. 41701.
Clarkie Thacker
Clarkie Jean Thacker, 83, of Mt. Sterling, recently of Mouthcard, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Carl Trivette
Carl Gene Trivette, 72, of Jenkins, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Sept. 21, 1947, the son of the late Arthur Trivette and Cousby Newsome Trivette.
He was a member of the National Guard for 18 years, a truck driver for over 20 years, worked for Pepsi Cola and served his country honorably in the United States Army.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Edna Hall and Clara Little.
He is survived by two sons, Randy Trivette (Darhonda) and Greg Trivette; one daughter, Irene Little (Nathan); three brothers, Arthur Trivette Jr., Ancil Trivette and Glenn Trivette; six sisters, Ruby Wright, Pauline Osborne, Fannie Wright, Annie Sturgill, Patty Culliton and Lois Conn; seven grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Newsome Cemetery, Penny Road. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
