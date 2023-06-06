A West Virginia State Police trooper and former Pike County resident was shot and killed Friday afternoon, June 2, while responding to a “shots fired” call in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County.
The trooper was Sgt. Cory Maynard of the Williamson Detachment. Reports from the WVSP called Maynard’s death an “ambush-type situation.”
Law enforcement officers arrested Timothy D. Kennedy, who had already fled the scene, around 11 p.m. that night following an extensive search. He was formally arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Jim Harvey and charged with murder.
Kennedy, 29, of Lockart Drive, Matewan, remains in custody at the Southwestern Regional Jail. No bond has been set.
The Beech Creek community was placed under a shelter-in-place order for several hours after the initial shooting until Kennedy was apprehended, who was considered to be still armed and dangerous.
Maynard was a native of Pike County, having grown up in the Cold Fork community of Turkey Creek. He was the son of Steve and Leslie Maynard. Among his many citations, Maynard was the 2015 recipient of the West Virginia State Police Lifesaving Award.
Shortly after his death, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice expressed his sympathy for Maynard’s family.
“I am absolutely heartbroken tonight to report that Sergeant Cory Maynard of the West Virginia State Police was fatally wounded in an incident this afternoon near Matewan,” the governor said. “Cathy and I share our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to all of Trooper Maynard’s loved ones and the entire law enforcement community of West Virginia for this tragic loss tonight.”
Justice also ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff, where they will fly in that position until after memorial arrangements celebrating Maynard’s life are completed.
“The brave men and women of law enforcement, and all first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, are an inspiration to us all,” Justice said. “I again ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in embracing Trooper Maynard’s family, loved ones, and all of our courageous West Virginians in uniform during this incredibly difficult time.”
A memorial service for Sgt. Maynard will be conducted at 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, at the Mingo Central High School. Visitation will begin at noon and will continue until the time of the memorial.