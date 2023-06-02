WVSP trooper, a Pike native, killed in Mingo County shooting 

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The identity of a West Virginia State Police trooper who was shot and killed in the afternoon hours of June 2 has been confirmed as Sgt. Cory Maynard of the Williamson Detachment, according to a statement issued by Gov. Jim Justice.
“I am absolutely heartbroken tonight to report that Sgt. Cory Maynard of the West Virginia State Police was fatally wounded in an incident this afternoon near Matewan,” the governor said. “Cathy and I share our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to all of Trooper Maynard’s loved ones and the entire law enforcement community of West Virginia for this tragic loss tonight.”
WVSP are still looking for Maynard’s assailant who is fleeing from officers at this time. That person is Timothy Kennedy, 29 of Beech Creek. The WVSP has described the shooting as an ambush-type situation. A shelter-in-place order remains in effect for residents of Beech Creek.
As a safety precaution, the Mingo County Board of Education postponed the commencement ceremony until 8:15 p.m.
Maynard was a native of Pike County, from the Cold Fork community of Turkey Creek. He was the son of Steve and Leslie Maynard. Among his many citations, Maynard was the 2015 recipient of the West Virginia State Police Lifesaving Award.
Justice ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff, where they will fly in that position until after memorial arrangements celebrating Maynard’s life are completed. “The brave men and women of law enforcement, and all first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, are an inspiration to us all,” Justice said. “I again ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in embracing Trooper Maynard’s family, loved ones, and all of our courageous West Virginians in uniform during this incredibly difficult time.”