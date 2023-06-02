WVSP trooper, a Pike native, killed in Mingo County shooting 

West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard, left, a native of Pike County and then a trooper first class, was presented the "Lifesaving Award" by WVSP in 2015 for actions he took in 2014 to save the life of a man accused of leading police on a pursuit. Maynard was killed June 2 in what officials said was an ambush-style incident near Matewan.