A Mingo County, West Virginia, man was arrested in Pike County in conjunction to an ongoing murder investigation which occurred in the community of North Matewan, West Virginia, on April 10.
William B. “Boo” Friend, 42, of North Matewan, was arrested in McCarr, by several Kentucky State Police troopers and charged with being a fugitive from another state on Aug. 22 after troopers received reports on his possible whereabouts. He was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, resisting arrest and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
West Virginia State Police officers have been searching for Friend, who was wanted in connection to the April 10 stabbing and subsequent death of Corey Marcum, 27. Marcum was found dead by WVSP Trooper J.C. Morrison, who was called to the Magnolia Gardens Apartment Complex because a man was bleeding in a vehicle from a stab wound. According to the trooper, Marcum was dead on the scene.
According to a criminal complaint Morrison filed with the Mingo County Magistrate Court, Marcum was stabbed inside the residence of Phyllis Ferrell, located on W.Va. 65 near the apartment complex.
In one of the many criminal complaints filed during the investigation, the narrative states: “Mr. Marcum retreated to a back room of the residence where David Tidwell, William Friend and Wesley Mitchem were. A few minutes later, Mr. Marcum came running from the bedroom, bleeding. (Witnesses at the scene) advised Mr. Marcum stated David Tidwell stabbed him.”
Tidwell, 39, of Chattaroy, West Virginia, has been charged with murder.
The original complaint filed against Friend alleges he did not provide aid to Marcum, call 911 or preserve crime scene evidence.
“He made threats to persons on the scene if they were to call 911 or assist Mr. Marcum,” the complaint read.
KSP Trooper T. Smith said in a criminal citation against Friend, he was informed by West Virginia authorities of a possible residence where he could be found. After confirming with the KSP dispatch center that Friend was a fugitive, he and troopers Chase Maynard and Izaeyah Doston went to the location, where they were told Friend was not there.
“I observed a black Nissan passenger car (matching the description Smith had been given) pulling up the hill,” Smith said in the citation. “All troopers went behind the house to not give away our position.”
Smith said they approached Friend telling him that he was under arrest and to put his hands behind his back.
“Friend disobeyed the command and turned around to take off on foot,” Smith wrote. “Trooper Maynard deployed his state-issue taser striking him in the back and left leg.”
Smith said Friend still would not comply with orders to put his hands behind his back and told the troopers he had a gun in his waistband.
“I delivered a couple of closed-fist strikes to (Friend’s) body area and he became compliant,” the statement continued.
Smith said the officers found a Glock 43x gun in Friend’s possession. The weapon had 10 live rounds of ammunition in the gun with one in the chamber.
Friend is currently lodged in the Pike County Detention Center awaiting extradition by the West Virginia State Police.
Others arrested as part of the investigation were:
Misty Treal Cline, 45, of Delbarton, West Virginia;
Phyllis June Ferrell, 62, of Matewan;
Qiana Nicole Harmon, 42, of North Matewan;
Alaina Ryan Hatfield;
Everett Arthur Lockard, 53, of North Matewan;
Terry Kevin Steele, 52, of Matewan; and
David Henry Tidwell, 39, of Chattaroy.