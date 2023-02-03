WV man arrested for allegedly breaking into residences, found in bed of one

A West Virginia man was arrested on various charges after he allegedly broke into two residences in South Williamson and was found in the bed of one of them.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jason McLellan, just before 6 a.m. on Feb. 2, he was dispatched after KSP Post 9 received a burglary complaint from a residence at Central Avenue in South Williamson.
The caller, the citation said, reported that a male subject had broken the glass out of the back door of her residence and entered, at which time she ran upstairs and hid in a bedroom with her granddaughters.
McLellan wrote that while he and Mingo County, West Virginia, Sheriff’s Deputy Arthur Farra were at the residence, a woman from a neighboring residence came running toward the officers and reported that she believed the individual was in her residence.
The citation said McLellan and Farra went to the residence, where a male resident was at the back door and let them search.
While searching the residence, McLellan wrote, Farra advised he saw movement under sheets on a bed in a bedroom.
The citation said the officers made contact with the man, identified as William Grover Brewer, 30, of McComas Road, Dunlow, West Virginia, who was laying in the bed, would not comply with verbal commands and was placed into handcuffs. McLellan wrote that, while walking Brewer to his cruiser, Brewer attempted to flee from the trooper.
The citation said Brewer told the officers that “this all happened because of the drugs he was on.”
Brewer, the citation said, further told the officers he was just looking for a place to sleep and had left the first residence because, when he entered the residence, that woman was yelling at him.
Brewer was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of second-degree burglary and resisting arrest.