The Pikeville Woman’s Club Jan. 24 meeting featured a discussion on human trafficking led by PWC member Connie Little.

The Pikeville Woman’s Club, (PWC), had their meeting on Jan. 24 at El Azul. The focus of the meeting was Human Trafficking Awareness. Connie Little, a member of PWC, led the discussion on Human Trafficking. Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery and a serious global issue, according to Little.

Connie is the executive director of Turning Point Domestic Violence Services located in Martin. Turning Point serves five counties — Floyd, Johnson, Martin, Magoffin and Pike.

Anyone can text them at, (606) 792-2291.

The Pikeville Woman’s Club, according to a statement,  is a dedicated group of women who are committed to making a positive impact in our community through various outreach efforts.

“We understand the importance of giving back and strive to make a difference in the lives of those around us,” the statement said. “Membership in the Pikeville Woman’s Club is a great way to get involved in the community, meet new people, and make a difference. If you are interested in joining the club, please contact, Pat Saros, club president, (on Facebook) for more information how to become a member.”

