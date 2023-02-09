The Pikeville Woman’s Club, (PWC), had their meeting on Jan. 24 at El Azul. The focus of the meeting was Human Trafficking Awareness. Connie Little, a member of PWC, led the discussion on Human Trafficking. Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery and a serious global issue, according to Little.
Connie is the executive director of Turning Point Domestic Violence Services located in Martin. Turning Point serves five counties — Floyd, Johnson, Martin, Magoffin and Pike.
Anyone can text them at, (606) 792-2291.
The Pikeville Woman’s Club, according to a statement, is a dedicated group of women who are committed to making a positive impact in our community through various outreach efforts.
“We understand the importance of giving back and strive to make a difference in the lives of those around us,” the statement said. “Membership in the Pikeville Woman’s Club is a great way to get involved in the community, meet new people, and make a difference. If you are interested in joining the club, please contact, Pat Saros, club president, (on Facebook) for more information how to become a member.”