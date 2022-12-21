WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — She entered this world as the year was quickly waning away 100 years ago. The year 1922 was a time filled with great changes in this country.
The 10 decades that have elapsed since Hazel Scott Bell Donahoe gasped her first breath have seen their share of change as well.
So many changes and important developments have taken place during her lifetime that Hazel said it would be hard for her to pinpoint which is the most important. However, she has had a lifelong ability to adapt to change. Saying that she thinks being able to accept changes as they come about is a key factor in her longevity — that and honey, which we will talk about later.
As part of the changes in her life, Hazel has lived in five states plus the District of Columbia. Her first husband and the father of her four children, Harry Bell, was a military serviceman for eight years during the early part of their marriage and she traveled and relocated with him from state to state as his duty stations were moved.
Despite the many places she has called home over the years, it is D.C. that claims its place as her favorite locale.
“I like Washington (D.C.) so well. There was so much to do,” Hazel said. “And so many government things that caught my interest.”
It was during a return trip to the District with her second husband, Oris Donahoe, that she met a then-sitting president.
“We had gone to Washington for a conference my husband attended for the railroad,” Hazel recollected. “I asked a friend if she thought we could go up to the White House and meet the president. She just laughed at me. A few minutes later, I asked a man that was at the conference, and he just shook his head.
“Then that afternoon, guess who walked through the door? It was the president,” she continued. “We all were able to meet President Richard Nixon.”
Hazel said she has always had a curiosity about government whether it be national, state or local government activities. However, while very interested in government she never sought any type of office herself. She laughed and said she would leave the dirty work for someone else.
An interest in government should not be surprising, because during her birth year — 1922 — many key political and governmental events transpired. President Warren G. Harding introduced the first radio in the White House and four months later he made his first radio address. The Molly Pitcher Club was formed to fight prohibition. Rebecca Felton of Georgia became the first female United States senator. Long-term senator and Democratic presidential nominee George McGovern was born. And the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated.
Hazel grew up in Hardy, in the shadows of the Hatfield-McCoy Feud. While her family moved to Williamson when she was 12 years old, she still graduated from Belfry High School on May 20,1940. It was while living in Hardy that she learned another secret to her long life.
“Where my grandmother lived, there were no doctors,” she explained. “She doctored everyone with honey. She taught me that honey has many health benefits. So, I have two spoons of strained honey — 100 percent pure honey — every day. I can’t say that is why I have lived so long, but my grandmother believed in it.”
Hazel also watches what she eats and stays away from fried foods — except sometimes she sneaks a few potato chips. Her daily routine also includes leg exercises every morning as she gets out of bed.
“I get up every morning, do my exercises and fix my breakfast,” she said. “I stay busy. I have my washing, my ironing, and my sweeping. Sometimes, I loaf around with the girls downstairs while we wait for the mail.”
Even at age 100, Hazel lives independently in her second-floor apartment in Goodman Manor. She moved there at age 70 to take care of her mother who was already living at the high rise.
“My daughter lives in Chicago and worries about me living here alone,” Hazel said. “She wants me to move in with her but I wouldn’t live in Chicago for nothing.”
Hazel said one of the hardest things about living as long as she has is dealing with loss. She has outlived two husbands and three of her four children.
She has never worked in a formal setting; however, she has spent her life giving back to her community. She would go into the communities and help older women who needed help with personal hygiene needs, cooking, and any other tasks they needed.
In 2008, she was recognized when her benevolent deeds found their way to the AIM (Action in Mingo) Group. That year she became the recipient of the King Coal Festival Humanitarian Award. That award still has a prominent place in her home.
“I like to serve others and help people,” Hazel said. “I used to work in the kitchen of First Baptist Church across the street from here for many years, now I let them take care of me.”
The church did not fail to rise to the occasion on Sunday. Hazel was feted with a special dinner in her honor, gifts, cards and the abundant well wishes of her church family. The front page of the church’s bulletin on Sunday bore her portrait.
On Monday, Dec. 12 — her actual birthdate — the Williamson Housing Authority also gave her a birthday party.
At age 100, Hazel Donahoe finds herself in remarkably good health and does not require any type of assistance for mobility. She still loves puzzle books, especially religious and inspirational word searches, which she says keeps her mind healthy. She jokes that if she forgets something, she can always blame it on her age.
Armed with her ability to adapt and accept change and, of course, two spoons of honey, she is ready for many more years to come.