On March 17, WestCare residents Dennis Harding, Josh DeWhitt, Jonathan Cook, Jordan Coats, Durran Brown and Chaz Shofner earned Kentucky Essential Skills Certificates, according to a statement from Big Sandy Community and Technical College.
Tyler Lowe, an instructor from BCTCS's Adult Education Program, facilitated 40 hours of in-person assessment and instruction on the campus of Westcare Ashcamp.
Kentucky Essential Skills Certificates, the statement said, are earned by attending 40 hours of instruction and successfully completing an assessment which measures work readiness. The assessment measures a participant’s ability to complete work tasks and successfully operate within the workplace. Acquiring the KESC, demonstrates to potential employers that the holder has the skills and abilities they desire.
Additionally, WestCare residents Dennis Harding, Josh DeWhitt, Jonathan Cook, Jordan Coats and Durran Brown earned certificates in Digital Literacy, Financial Basics, Buying a Car, Paying for College, Saving and Investing, Workplace Transition, Budget Basics, Having a Baby, Managing Student Loan Debt, Financial Planning, Identity Theft, Managing Credit, Understanding Insurance and Dealing With Debt.
Half of the participants that received Kentucky Essential Skills Certificates are now actively employed, the statement said.
WestCare Ashcamp Director Gary Compton said, “We are grateful for Tammy Castle and her staff for coming to us with this opportunity. We couldn’t be more pleased. The professionalism and dedication shown by Tammy and her staff was amazing”.