A West Virginia man recently learned his fate after he pleaded guilty to a second-degree assault charge after for shooting a man in the leg.
Dakota L. Lester, 26, of Gilbert Creek Road, Baisden, West Virginia, appeared before Pike Circuit Court Judge Eddy Coleman on June 16 for sentencing in the case.
Coleman imposed a sentence of five years of probation with alternative sentencing.
Lester will spend 60 days in the Pike County Detention Center, followed by 90 days of home incarceration with the rest of the five years being served on supervised probation.
Additionally, Lester was ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $1,200 at $100 per month.
Court documents show, on March 30, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to a call in reference to a shooting at Turkey Creek Road.
The caller, according to the citation written by KSP Trooper C. Stiltner, advised that a male had been shot in the leg and was being transported to the emergency room.
KSP Trooper Dustin Thompson responded to the ARH hospital, the citation said, where the victim advised him that Lester shot him one time in the leg following an argument over Lester’s ex-girlfriend.
The shooting took place at the victim’s residence, the citation said.
When Thompson made contact with Lester’s ex-girlfriend, Stiltner wrote, she advised that Lester sent her a message prior to the incident stating he was going to put the victim in the hospital.
The following day, the citation said, Lester reached out to Thompson via telephone and made arrangements to turn himself in.
On April 12, court documents show, Lester pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree assault.
During the sentencing hearing, Lester’s attorney, Steve Owens, requested some form of alternative sentencing, such as house arrest.
“We appreciate the seriousness of the crime,” said Owens. “And he’s taken responsibility for what he’s done, he’s remorseful for what he’s done.”
Although the victim did not attend court, Pike County Commonwealth’s Assistant Attorney Erin Chamberlin read from the victim information form.
The victim stated that he was traumatized, Chamberlin said, and that he had nightmares about what happened.
Further, Chamberlin said, the incident caused damages to the victim’s home in the amount of $1,200.
Lester was taken into custody and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center after the hearing.