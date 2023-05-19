Pike County voters cast ballots in the primary election May 16.
With only a 9.92 percent turnout rate the results, in Pike County only, were:
Democratic Party
Governor:
Peppy Martin received 158 votes.
Geoffrey M. “Geoff” Young received 182 votes.
Andy Beshear received 1,631 votes.
Commissioner of Agriculture:
Sierra J. Enlow received 748 votes.
Mikael Malone received 1,053 votes.
Republican Party
Governor:
Eric Deters received 287 votes.
Bob DeVore received 5 votes.
Mike Harmon received 67 votes.
Alan Keck received 32 votes.
Dennis Ray Ormerod received 8 votes.
Ryan Quarles received 362 votes.
Johnny Ray Rice received 7 votes.
Robbie C. Smith received 27 votes.
Daniel Cameron received 937 votes.
Jacob Clark received 17 votes.
David O. Cooper received 14 votes.
Kelly Craft received 692 votes.
Secretary of State:
Stephen L. Knipper received 510 votes.
Allen Maricle received 335 votes.
Michael Adams received 1,325 votes.
Auditor of Public Accounts:
Allison Ball received 1,570 votes.
Derek Petteys received 628 votes.
State Treasurer:
Mark H. Metcalf received 1,261 votes.
O.C. “OJ” Oleka received 304 votes.
Andrew Cooperrider received 633 votes.
Commissioner of Agriculture:
Richard Heath received 932 votes.
Jonathan Shell received 1,153 votes.