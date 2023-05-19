Pike County voters cast ballots in the primary election May 16.

With only a 9.92 percent turnout rate the results, in Pike County only, were:

Democratic Party

Governor:

Peppy Martin received 158 votes.  

Geoffrey M. “Geoff” Young received 182 votes.

Andy Beshear received 1,631 votes.

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Sierra J. Enlow received 748 votes.

Mikael Malone received 1,053 votes.

Republican Party

Governor:

Eric Deters received 287 votes.

Bob DeVore received 5 votes.

Mike Harmon received 67 votes.

Alan Keck received 32 votes.

Dennis Ray Ormerod received 8 votes.

Ryan Quarles received 362 votes.

Johnny Ray Rice received 7 votes.

Robbie C. Smith received 27 votes.

Daniel Cameron received 937 votes.

Jacob Clark received 17 votes.

David O. Cooper received 14 votes.

Kelly Craft received 692 votes.

Secretary of State:

Stephen L. Knipper received 510 votes.

Allen Maricle received 335 votes.

Michael Adams received 1,325 votes.

Auditor of Public Accounts:

Allison Ball received 1,570 votes.

Derek Petteys received 628 votes.

State Treasurer:

Mark H. Metcalf received 1,261 votes.

O.C. “OJ” Oleka received 304 votes.

Andrew Cooperrider received 633 votes.

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Richard Heath received 932 votes.

Jonathan Shell received 1,153 votes.

