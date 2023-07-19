Volunteers needed for river cleanup event

In an effort to promote tourism and clean up the waterways that run through Pike County, several agencies are coming together to promote a tire removal event in the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River.
Patrick Collins, director of outdoor recreation for the City of Pikeville, said volunteers will be needed on Aug. 26 for a tire cleanup event that will be taking place near the Marian Branch Bridge in Pikeville.
The event will begin at 9 a.m., Collins said, and will last all day.
Volunteers of all ages are welcome, Collins said, as a cookout will be included in this family friendly event.
“There will be something for everyone to do,” said Collins. “Any hands and backs that show up that day will be put to use.”
The tire cleanup is essential to the community, Collins said, not only to promote adventure tourism, but also because of environmental concerns.
“We’ve got a petroleum-based product that has been degrading in the river for decades,” said Collins. “Removing that from the waterway will help.”
The amount of tires in the river is substantial, Collins said.
In the approximately 8 miles of waterway that stretches from Jubilee Christian Assembly to Texas Roadhouse, Collins said, there are over 2,500 tires.
“It was so overwhelming the first time I floated the river and saw all the tires,” said Collins.
Removing the tires, Collins said, will be a huge undertaking with many challenges.
“Trying to get them out of the river is extremely difficult,” said Collins. “Especially our river, it’s very steep banks and you’ve got private property … and just a lot of variables that play into that.”
Collins, along with Pike County PRIDE Committee Member Robert Helvey, collaborated on ideas to begin removing the tires.
With no access to the special equipment necessary to work on the river, Collins said, they began to brainstorm ways to float the tires down the river to access points where they can be safely removed.
After a failed attempt with a buoy, Collins said, they considered using pool noodles.
We were skeptical at first,” said Collins. “But we figured we’d try it and see if it worked; and sure enough, it worked.”
Although this method won’t solve the entire problem, Collins said, it will provide a good start to cleaning up the river.
The biggest challenge with this method, Collins said, is disposing of the tires once they are fished from the river.
Collins and Helvey addressed the Pike County Fiscal Court about this issue July 18, at which time Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said the court is willing to work with the city to help with the cost of disposal.
This tire cleanup event is just the beginning of what Collins said will be a very long process.
He is hoping to spark a movement not only in Pike County, Collins said, but also in the surrounding counties, as well.
“Ultimately, it’s got to be a pretty big movement to get all these tires out of the waterway,” said Collins. “Because there are just so many of them.”
Pike County is rich in natural beauty with a lot of uninhabited land, Collins said, which is a big draw for tourism.
“We want to promote what we have,” said Collins. “And in order to promote that river, we have to clean it up.”
To volunteer for the cleanup, Collins said, show up at Fazolis in Pikeville at 9 a.m. on Aug. 26 ready to work.
For questions or more information, call Collins at, (606) 794-9911, or email, patrick@appwirelessarena.com.