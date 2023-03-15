A firefighter died last week while fighting a wildfire in Buchanan County, Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) reported the incident occurred March 10 near the Roseann community.
According to Norton (Virginia) Fire Chief Todd Lagow, Rocky Wood was killed in an ATV crash responding to a fire.
Wood was a 7-year VDOF employee who worked out of the Vasant, Virginia, Office.
Wood was the chief of the Haysi (Virginia) Volunteer Fire Department and was vice mayor of the Town of Haysi.
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered flags be flown at half staff March 13 in honor of Wood.
In a statement, VDOF State Forester Rob Farrell said, “Our hearts are broken as we send our sincere condolences to Rocky’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Wood’s funeral was held March 13 at Ridgeview High School in Clintwood, Virginia.