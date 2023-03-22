On March 13, Pikeville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3769 Commander Charles Atkinson, who served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps, moderated a Leadership Development Skills discussion panel at the University of Pikeville campus during the Mountain Movers Toastmasters Club meeting pertaining to the skills that servicemen and servicewomen developed while they were enlisted.
Atkinson explained that leadership skills would be an interesting concept for all in the room to learn more about.
The purpose for the panel discussion is to unpack the influence the military has on individuals and how leadership is developed, said Atkinson.
According to Atkinson, military leadership is progressive and systematic and, with hands-on opportunities and selective training, the level of responsibility and authority is great.
“Even at a level of low rank, the qualities of leadership are encompassed with concepts such as duty, service and self-sacrifice,” Atkinson said. “Valuable skills are developed through patience and accomplishing the mission.”
VFW member Darian Hylton, a sergeant, served five years in the United States Marine Corps and some of his deployment appointments included California, Korea, the Mojave Desert, Japan and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He was trained as a Bio Medical Technician.
Hylton leans more toward the Marine Corps methodology; lead, follow or get out of the way.
“I am task-oriented with situational awareness,” said Hylton. “The Marine Corps taught me to know my enemy, know them well, know how to get the job done and be affective and accomplish the task in three or four seconds, these are examples.”
VFW Post Quartermaster Margo Riggs, who served as a sergeant and captain of Public Health Services in the U.S.Army, joined the army right after high school for five years, went to college for 11 years, and later became an epidemiologist as she joined the Center for Disease Control.
Riggs said she believes grit, compassion, resiliency and accountability are all key to being a successful leader in the military and those are attributes she brought with her.
Jacory Clayton, a student at the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine and a master at arms in the U.S. Navy, in which he served eight years.
He served one deployment at the Island of East Bahrain and his job was SENTRI patrolman on the base.
Clayton said that he loves who he has become, and he wouldn’t trade his time in the U.S. Navy because it has taught him so much about himself.
“Be the person you expect others to be,” said Clayton. “Leadership requires integrity and requires leaders to have the skills to make the best decisions for those who are looking to their leader.”
Atkinson said leadership is leading by example and being involved in the task at hand.
“It is no secret, the military teaches good leadership skills, and those skills go with you after you leave duty,” said Atkinson. “Leadership skills come in handy in everyday life; in our jobs, in our family life, and dealing with the community. We do not demand from our families and our friends as we would in the military, in that leadership role because those are two different scenarios with two different needs.”