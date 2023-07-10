As the summer months heat up, experts share tips on keeping pets cool and safe.
Whitney Maynard Rauth, DVM, owner of Valley Veterinary Clinic, said pets are unable to cool down by sweating as humans do, so they are less able to regulate their body temperature.
Dogs and cats can suffer from heatstroke, Rauth said, which is a life-threatening condition where the body temperature increases to a point where serious consequences, including organ failure and even death, can occur.
The number one thing to remember during the hotter months, Rauth said, is to never leave a pet in a hot car. Even if it is only for a moment, she continued, just like with children, pets should never be left unattended in a hot car.
Additionally, Rauth said, when the heat is excessive, short trips outside can prove to be problematic for dogs– especially for brachycephalic dogs like pugs and boxers.
“Even just short trips outside to potty or look around can cause them to have problems,” said Rauth. “Because they’re not very heat friendly breeds.”
It is ideal to try to walk your dog during the early morning or late evening hours when it is hot outside, Rauth said, and to make sure there will be shady places to stop and rest.
Symptoms of heat illness to look out for in your pet include rapid breathing, high heart rate, pale gums, vomiting and excessive drooling, Rauth said.
Additionally, she said, dogs will sometimes seem to faint or collapse when they are suffering from a heat-related illness.
“If you see symptoms, take them inside where you can put them in air condition,” said Rauth. “Preferably in front of a fan.”
If possible, Rauth said, using a dog rectal thermometer, you can take your dog's temperature.
A normal dog temperature, Rauth said, is between 101 and 102 degrees; if a dog is suffering a heat stroke, she said, the temperature will read 105 to 106 degrees.
Once your dog is out of the heat, Rauth said, cool them off with water or cold rags on their feet and contact a veterinarian.
For thin-coated dogs, Rauth said, a light covering or a pet friendly, zinc-free sunscreen is beneficial.
“Light-coated or thin-coated animals that spend a lot of time outside could benefit from sunscreen,” said Rauth.
The heat isn’t the only thing pets are battling during the summer, Rauth said, as they are also battling a number of pests.
It is important to check pets for ticks during this time of year, Rauth said, especially after a walk.
Fleas are also a problem during the summer months, Rauth said, even for indoor pets.
“We’re also seeing fleas on strictly indoor animals,” she said.
This is because fleas can ride into your home with you from your yard, Rauth said.
Flies can also become a nuisance for pets in the summer, especially outdoor pets, Rauth said, however there are ointments available to help deter them.
Snake bites are also a common issue with pets during the summer.
It is important to never administer any medications to your pet without consulting a veterinarian or veterinarian staff member first, Rauth said.
It is a good rule of thumb, Rauth said, that when it heats up, to always keep a check on your neighbors and your pets.