Students in Valley Elementary’s UNITE Club recently learned through giving as they helped organize a supply drive for Riverplace Addiction Recovery Care (ARC).
Eryn Bartley, Americore volunteer UNITE coordinator for Valley Elementary, said the idea stemmed from a conversation she had with one of her church’s bus drivers.
Once she learned there was a need for items at the ARC, Bartley said, she talked with her UNITE club students and organized a supply drive through the school.
Valley’s UNITE Club mission is to teach kids drug awareness and prevention tactics, Bartley said, so a community outreach service project with the ARC is a great opportunity for the students.
Bartley said she talked with the students as they created a list of items needed, which included shampoo, conditioner, body wash, shaving cream, shower shoes and q-tips.
She told the students to take this as an example of a place they don’t want to end up at, where it is difficult to find these necessities.
“I told them, ‘these men have lost everything and you don’t want to end up in that position; they didn’t want to end up in that position,’” said Bartley.
Making difficult decisions and saying no to peer pressure were also topics of discussion during the course of the project, Bartley said.
She hopes to help the students learn, through real life situations, to say no if they are ever presented the chance to take drugs.
“I hope that they can think back to my class and say, ‘if I start, it’s going to be so much harder to quit than just saying no,’” said Bartley.
The supply drive was a team effort with the teachers of Valley Elementary and the Valley UNITE Club members, Bartley said, as every teacher in the school offered bonus points to students who could bring items to donate.
According to Bartley, the drive went “very well.”
Fourth and seventh grade UNITE Club members collected and organized the items, Bartley said, and she drove them to the ARC to be distributed.