Based on the recommendation of the Pike County Health Department (PCHD) the University of Pikeville has decided to extend the Level Four guidance and continue virtual learning, the university announced in a statement Sept. 23.
Face-to-face classes and athletic activities will resume on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, for undergraduate students.
Local and state officials agree this is the safest course of action and that in making this decision, the university is staying consistent with the guidelines and its original plan, the statement said.
“We have said all along we will lean on experts for guidance,” said UPike President Burton Webb, Ph.D. “This additional time will allow our campus to reduce our active cases and continue to keep our campus and community safe.”
Students will have access to campus housing, dining services and virtual academic support services while the university remains in Level Four, the statement said.
For more information regarding UPike’s COVID-19 Guidelines, please visit https://www.upike.edu/healthy-at-upike/.
