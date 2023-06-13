The University of Pikeville, along with the Appalachian News-Express, took steps toward their respective futures June 12.
Jeff Vanderbeck, publisher at Appalachian Newspapers, transferred the keys of what once housed the Appalachian News-Express office to University of Pikeville College of Dental Medicine Dean Pam Stein on June 12, clearing the way for the College of Dental Medicine to move in.
The News-Express’ offices have moved to 265 Hambley Boulevard — the former home of Central Appalachia Mining.
Stein said she is excited to secure the property and get started on converting the building from a newspaper office into a dental clinic.
“This is going to be our new home of the dental school,” said Stein. “And we’re very excited to get started on renovations to convert it from a newspaper building to a dental building.”
The university is already in the design stage, Stein said, and they have a vision for what the look, feel and functions of the building should be.
The goal, she said, is service.
“We really want to serve Pike County and Central Appalachia,” said Stein. “And in particular, we want to serve individuals who have been underserved and are vulnerable.”
Lori Werth, provost at the University of Pikeville, said the addition of the dental college, along with the foundation of the osteopathic and optometry colleges, will work together to serve the community holistically and transform the health of the region.
Keeping strong ties with the community, Stein said, the dental college will require students to complete community service hours during their first, third and fourth years at the school.
“We plan to be out and about and we’ve already talked to our community partners about what we can do to help them,” said Stein. “We not only want to help with oral health, but we want to benefit the community.”
The dental college will offer services on site at the clinic, Werth said, but they also plan to offer mobile services, as well.
“Don’t be surprised when you see the dental clinic rolling into a school or school district,” said Werth. “There will be mobile clinics and opportunities for us to go into those remote locations in addition to welcoming patients here.”
Werth said the university is also excited about bringing more educational pathways to the region.
“We’re really excited to be able to be a college tucked away in the mountains of Appalachia … and to be able to have the depth of knowledge and expertise with three medical schools.”
Vanderbeck said UPike has always done a great job of giving back to the community.
“Handing over the keys to better dental health, to the University of Pikeville dental school, is a great honor,” said Vanderbeck. “They do a great job of taking care of our community and our people.”
Vanderbeck said he is also looking forward to the growth the dental college will bring along with it.
“The school is going to employ a lot of people and there’s going to be a lot of people come to the community for that,” said Vanderbeck. “And that’s good for the tax base, it’s good for vendors in the community and it’s good for all the people who have businesses in the community.”
While he is excited for the university, Vanderbeck said, this transaction is a great opportunity for the News-Express, as well.
“We are strong, we are going to continue to be strong in all five of the newspapers that we serve in Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia,” said Vanderbeck. “This is one of those things where it is the right move for everyone involved.”