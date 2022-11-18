The University of Pikeville, Aramark, and city officials from Pikeville and Coal Run celebrated a ribbon-cutting event Nov. 8 for Table 99, downtown Pikeville’s newest restaurant.
Table 99 is located inside Bears Tower, 849 Hambley Boulevard, and, according to a statement from UPike, offers bistro-style menu options along with Starbucks coffee and drinks.
In addition to serving as a unique campus dining option for students, it was important to university leadership to offer something for the community to enjoy as well, the statement said.
“We are excited to celebrate the opening of Table 99 with our campus and community partners. It takes collaboration from every corner to make a thriving community a reality,” said UPike President Burton Webb. “If UPike is to continue as a force for economic development in the region, we must add value to the lives of each of us who call this area home.”
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and Starbucks is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit, UPike.edu.