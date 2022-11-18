11-18 Table 99.jpg

Local officials and officials with the University of Pikeville came together Nov. 8 to open Table 99, a new restaurant in Pikeville. Joining in the ceremony were UPike President Dr. Burton Webb, Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick, UPike Trustee Dr. Ronald McCoy, Aramark District Manager MK Cole, Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter, Aramark General Manager of UPike Dining Services Marie Blevins, Mayor of Coal Run Andrew Scott and Pikeville City Commissioner Allison Powers.

The University of Pikeville, Aramark, and city officials from Pikeville and Coal Run celebrated a ribbon-cutting event Nov. 8 for Table 99, downtown Pikeville’s newest restaurant.

Table 99 is located inside Bears Tower, 849 Hambley Boulevard, and, according to a statement from UPike, offers bistro-style menu options along with Starbucks coffee and drinks.

In addition to serving as a unique campus dining option for students, it was important to university leadership to offer something for the community to enjoy as well, the statement said.

“We are excited to celebrate the opening of Table 99 with our campus and community partners. It takes collaboration from every corner to make a thriving community a reality,” said UPike President Burton Webb. “If UPike is to continue as a force for economic development in the region, we must add value to the lives of each of us who call this area home.”

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and Starbucks is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.  Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit, UPike.edu.

