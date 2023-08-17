The dean of the University of Pikeville College of Dental Medicine recently addressed a Kentucky legislative committee, lending her voice of support for the continuation of expanded dental services being available to Medicaid patients.
In October, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order and enacted regulations that allowed Medicaid patients to receive a greater range of services, including dentures and dental implants, beyond the cleanings and extractions which are the normal allowances under the insurance.
The legislature repealed the measure during this year’s legislative session, citing concerns over the funding source — $38 million saved by the state moving to a single pharmacy benefit manager.
On Aug. 8, various officials, including UPike College of Dental Medicine Dean Dr. Pamela Sparks-Stein, addressed the legislature’s interim Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee to voice their support for continuing the expansion.
Sparks-Stein told the subcommittee she practiced dentistry in rural counties — Carlisle County and Robertson County — and was a Medicaid provider for 13 years, during which probably 50-60 percent of her patients were Medicaid patients.
After joining the faculty at the University of Kentucky, Sparks-Stein told the legislators, she mostly worked in public health, eventually taking the role of division chief of public health, which allowed her to explore access to care issues across the commonwealth.
Sparks-Stein said her time working with UK’s Marshall County “safety net” clinic provided proof of the need for the expanded service.
“It was not unusual at six o’clock to see 10 or 15 patients standing in line, waiting to get in because they had toothaches, because they couldn’t find anyone else to provide care for them,” she said. “They often had had these toothaches for months. Sometimes it was children. And they were so thankful, some were in tears.”
When the patients found out the clinic accepted Medicaid, she said, they were relieved. However, Sparks-Stein said, the providers could not perform root canals under Medicaid, just extractions, to relieve the issues.
“The patients were grateful to have an extraction, and I was grateful that they could have the infection removed because I knew it was causing them great suffering and I also know that it contributes to poor health outcomes,” she said, adding those outcomes include diabetes, heart disease and strokes. “Poor oral health and infections contribute to those and increase the risks.”
However, she said, simply performing an extraction creates a problem.
“When a tooth is extracted, the other teeth move into that area and they drift, then they have a bone loss and often they have to be extracted,” Sparks-Stein said. “And it just starts a cascade of problems.”
Further, she said, it causes the patient’s bite to be off, which creates other problems.
Root canals, as well as replacement through dentures and partials, can help avoid these problems, Sparks-Stein said.
Kentucky has the highest rates of tooth extraction in the nation and ranks fifth in the nation for number of adults with all teeth extracted, Sparks-Stein said. In addition, she said, 42 percent of the lowest income Kentuckians over 65 have all of their teeth removed.
Combatting these numerous issues, she said, is a focus of UPike.
“One of our goals at the University of Pikeville College of Dentistry is provide care for vulnerable and underserved populations in Eastern Kentucky,” she said, adding the school is also working with substance abuse centers because of the great need in that population.
Sparks-Stein said 54 percent of Kentucky children are insured by Medicaid.
“They cannot control what their parents serve them to eat or drink — if they’re provided toothbrushes or if they get taken to the dentist,” she said.
Sparks-Stein said Kentucky children fare poorly in comparison with the rest of the nation, with 41 percent of Kentucky children having untreated cavities, and up to 53 percent of Eastern Kentucky children having untreated cavities.
“A county level study found pockets in Kentucky where children had as high as 70 percent untreated decay,” she said, adding that Perry County children had the second highest rate of tooth decay in the nation, second only to the Alaskan Native American population.
The need, Sparks-Stein said, is overwhelming and the state doesn’t have enough pediatric providers.
“It just isn’t financially sustainable to be a Medicaid provider in Kentucky anymore,” she said. “Children die from infections in their mouth. There’s a dental crisis in Kentucky and our most vulnerable citizens are suffering.”
No actions or recommendations came out of the hearing, but legislators discussed how the expansion had occurred and how it could occur in the future.
Rep. Randy Bridges, R-Paducah, told Kentucky Medicaid Commissioner Lisa Lee during the hearing that the agencies were making “end runs” around the legislators.
“(The regulations) were not found to be deficient because we do not want to provide the services,” Bridges said. “It was found deficient because of the improper way in which this was expanded. This is a revenues issue, it should be taken to budget review of Health and Family Services for appropriations … The proper way to get appropriations is to go through the budget review of Health and Family Services so we can expand these regulations.”
Further, he accused the officials of painting a picture of the legislature being the “villains” in the situation.
“To come in here to pull at our heartstrings to be saying we’re the keepers of the purse — we are not the keepers of the purse, that’s the Appropriations and Revenue Committee,” he said. “You want to make us appear to be the villains and we’re not, we just want to do it in the proper manner.”
The Beshear administration, Bridges said, has continually avoided going through the proper procedures and instead want to rewrite the regulations to meet their needs.
Sen. David Yates, D-Louisville, however, said that the legislature can do the expansion, through the budget process.
“I think everybody can admit that something has to be done, that these appropriations have to be made,” Yates said.
He addressed those watching the hearing, telling them to hold their senator or representative accountable if they don’t ultimately vote for it.
“Be mad when people talk about what technicality says we can’t do this, because it can be done,” Yates said. “If we want to get it done, we’ll do it in the budget, we’ll do it in the right committees, it’ll get passed, if we want to.”
Subcommittee Co-Chair Rep. Derek Lewis, R-London, said everyone needs to be preparing for the issue in the 2024 legislative session.
“I don’t want to poison the well and leave patients and providers holding the bag,” he said. “I just think we all need to get to the table and in an earnest effort and be ready for the next session.”